Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

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GB's avatar
GB
6h

Since early 2020 I have kept my level at 180-200nmol. Plus K2 and magnesium. Have nebulizer and H2O2 if needed.

Covid was just a hiccup. I am in 'high risk' category at 94 yrs. No flu-vax.

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Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
7h

In Hegelian dialectic fashion fear mongering a "problem" while heralding (no pun) a solution.

As mentioned the article is clearly advertising. Due to Covidiocy people are far less likely

to comply.

Australians who drink this kool aid at this late date hasten their own demise.

"Itis" simply means inflammation of... Most dis-ease process' are inflammatory.

One simple effect strategy to assist with lung health is the simple inexpensive nubulizer.

Stateside we have a company Pari Vios that makes an excellent lifetime appliance that is inexpensive. Every house would be well advised to have one for lung health.

Pharmaceutical grade Glutathione is also available, inexpensive.

Takes only a few minutes to make 5ml or so.

3% H2O2 is also readily available.

Not providing medical advice, only sharing information that is "out there"...

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