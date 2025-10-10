Ian Brighthope's Substack

truth seeker
9h

Great that you brought up GB, as warnings about this side effect from Vaxs was in the first paragraph of the Safety Data sheet inclusion Stateside over 27 years ago.

I spoke to a affluent Mennonite congregation regarding nutrition related cause and remedy for chonic degenerative disease sponsored by their well funded Health Committee.

There were 33 Medical people in the Congregation, many docs including a well respected Cardiologist.

At the conclusion of my talk (he was front row) he vigorously shook my hand.

I did not know who he was at the time.

We then sat down to a healthy meal by some food prep people I knew.

Then to my dismay discovered the "Health" committee peeps were administering free Flu shots.

Went to the front of the line and asked an annoyed nurse for the Safety Data sheet.

Read the first paragraph out loud which warned about GB, the Paralysis warnings. The line of peeps with sleeves rolled up diminsihed by 2/3...

Aj
4h

I knew a man who thought he got GB from a facial Botox injection. I find that intriguing and wonder if there are others harmed by Botox injections in this way. I don't think Botox harm is reportable, as ridiculous as that sounds. Having never been vaccinated for anything I can tell you I am the healthiest person I know as was my mother and grandmother, also not vaccinated and living into their 90,s despite never having tests for anything including breast screens, Bowell screens, blood tests, pap smears, skin cancers etc. I follow their path and hope for the same fate..to die old, in my sleep, unvaccinated, unmedicated, un tested and happy. 🤗

