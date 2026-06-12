Glutathione Is Not the Enemy in Cancer — Misunderstood Redox Biology Is

Role Of Glutathione In Cancer From Mechanisms To Therapies Pmc 2020 2.46MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The argument that “glutathione is dangerous in cancer” is an overreach. The following review does not prove that glutathione should be avoided in cancer patients. It proves something more subtle: glutathione biology is dual, contextual, compartmental, and therapeutically important. The danger lies not in glutathione itself, but in confusing so-called tumour-cell glutathione adaptation with patient-level glutathione support.

The paper’s own abstract concedes the central point: glutathione has both protective and pathogenic roles. In healthy cells, it is crucial for removal and detoxification of carcinogens; in some tumour cells, elevated intracellular glutathione is associated with tumour progression and drug resistance. That is not a reason to condemn glutathione. It is a reason to use it intelligently. In fact, it may be a protective adaptation of the cancer cell to drug therapy.

The Core Error in the Anti-Glutathione Claim

The anti-glutathione argument commits a serious category error. It observes that some cancer cells raise their own intracellular glutathione as a survival mechanism, then leaps to the conclusion that supporting glutathione in a cancer patient must therefore feed the cancer. That is like saying because malignant cells use glucose, oxygen, amino acids and iron, the patient should be deprived of food, oxygen, protein and minerals. Biology is not that crude.

Tumour cells are already reprogrammed by oncogenic drivers such as NRF2, KEAP1 mutation, HIF-1, SLC7A11 and altered NADPH metabolism to maintain high intracellular glutathione. The attached review describes elevated glutathione in several cancers and links this with endogenous tumour adaptation and treatment resistance. But this is not equivalent to proving that clinician-directed glutathione support causes cancer progression in patients.

The paper also makes clear that glutathione is central to normal cellular defence: it regenerates glutathione peroxidases, detoxifies lipid hydroperoxides and xenobiotics, supports vitamin E recycling, participates in glutathionylation/deglutathionylation, and helps preserve proteins from irreversible oxidative damage. In other words, glutathione is not a fringe supplement; it is one of the body’s primary redox-control systems. And incidentally is used in virtually every successful grade 4 malignancies by Australia’s top integrative oncologists.

What the Paper Actually Shows

The review says tumour cells can exploit glutathione. That is true. Some tumours increase GSH synthesis, use glutathione transferases to detoxify chemotherapy agents, and resist ferroptosis. The paper discusses experimental strategies that deliberately deplete tumour glutathione or inhibit cystine uptake to make cancer cells more vulnerable to treatment.

But the same paper also says that glutathione deficiency, or an abnormal GSH/GSSG ratio, increases vulnerability to oxidative stress, inflammation and tumour progression; it also notes that exogenous GSH can inhibit inflammatory responses through ROS regulation, while endogenous GSH helps fine-tune innate immunity. That is a devastating point against the simplistic “glutathione is dangerous” claim.

So the correct conclusion is not “glutathione is bad.” The correct conclusion is: dysregulated glutathione metabolism inside tumour cells may be bad, while adequate glutathione biology in the patient may be essential for detoxification, immunity, mitochondrial protection, treatment tolerance and quality of life.

The Clinical Evidence Is Not a Prohibition — It Is a Call for Precision

There is clinical evidence that glutathione can protect patients from platinum toxicity. In a double-blind randomized trial of 151 women with ovarian cancer treated with cisplatin, glutathione increased the proportion able to receive six cisplatin courses, improved creatinine clearance outcomes, improved quality-of-life scores, and showed a non-significant trend toward better clinical response, not worse response.

CancerNetwork’s report of the same ovarian cancer trial stated that glutathione shielded against cisplatin toxicity “with no loss of antineoplastic efficacy,” and reported fewer neurotoxic, nephrotoxic and anaemia events, with more patients completing six cycles of cisplatin.

A British Journal of Cancer review similarly summarized that, in the Smyth ovarian cancer trial, nephrotoxicity was lower with glutathione, fewer patients failed to complete protocol, quality of life improved, and “no tumour protection was found.”

That is clinically important. Many oncological failures are not simply failures of tumour killing; they are failures of the host to tolerate treatment. If glutathione allows a patient to complete more chemotherapy with less renal, neurological and systemic injury, it may improve the therapeutic index — the central goal of good cancer care.

The Cautions Are Real — But They Do Not Justify Demonisation

There are legitimate cautions. ASCO guidelines do not recommend glutathione for prevention of paclitaxel/carboplatin neuropathy, and found evidence inconclusive for cisplatin- or oxaliplatin-based settings; however, that is a statement about insufficient or inconsistent evidence for routine guideline use, not proof that glutathione is inherently dangerous. And it is within the context of chemotherapy.

A 2024 retrospective breast cancer study reported that “excessive” GSH intake was associated with higher recurrence after adjuvant chemotherapy, especially with high intake duration, but it was single-centre, retrospective, and the authors themselves called for prospective validation and standardization rather than blanket prohibition.

A 2026 Nature study added an important mechanistic caution: extracellular glutathione can, under cystine-deficient tumour-microenvironment conditions, be catabolized by cancer cells as a cysteine source to support growth. That is important science. But again, it does not prove that all glutathione support in all cancer patients is harmful; it shows that tumour type, microenvironment, cysteine metabolism, GGT activity, treatment context, dose and timing matter.

The Strong Position

Glutathione should not be treated as a cancer cure. It should not be used indiscriminately, indefinitely, or in defiance of oncological treatment strategy. But it is equally wrong — scientifically and clinically — to label it “dangerous” in cancer as a blanket statement.

A defensible integrative oncology position is this:

Glutathione is a fundamental human defence molecule. In cancer care, it should be used as a precision supportive-care intervention, not as a crude antioxidant. Its purpose is to protect the patient, preserve organ function, reduce treatment toxicity, regulate inflammation, support detoxification and improve tolerance — while avoiding contexts in which tumour-cell glutathione dependence is being deliberately targeted.

The enemy is not glutathione. The enemy is unmeasured, untimed, uncontextualised use particularly at a time of chemotherapeutic intervention. The patient is not merely a battlefield on which cancer cells are to be poisoned; the patient is a living organism whose immune system, mitochondria, liver, kidneys, nervous system and inflammatory balance must be protected if they are to survive the disease and the treatment.

The attached paper, properly read, does not condemn glutathione. It condemns simplistic thinking.

What happens if there is a vitamin C deficiency and the vitamin C is given in high doses? Would not this play an important role?

Yes - vitamin C deficiency changes the whole argument. It may be one of the most important missing pieces in the claim that glutathione is “dangerous” in cancer.

A cancer patient who is vitamin C deficient is not in a neutral biochemical state. They are in a state of impaired collagen synthesis, impaired wound healing, capillary fragility, fatigue, immune dysfunction, poor antioxidant reserve, and increased oxidative stress. Vitamin C is required for collagen synthesis, L-carnitine, neurotransmitter biosynthesis, antioxidant function, immune function, iron absorption, and regeneration of other antioxidants such as vitamin E. Deficiency can produce fatigue, gum inflammation, poor wound healing, petechiae, bruising, joint pain, depression, bleeding gums, loose teeth, iron-deficiency anaemia, and, if untreated, fatal scurvy.

Cancer patients are also a group in whom deficiency is not theoretical. People with cachexia and most if not all cancer patients are at risk of vitamin C inadequacy. One study of advanced cancer patients found plasma vitamin C deficiency in 30% of participants, and low vitamin C was associated with low intake, low albumin, high CRP, high platelet count and shorter survival. In my opinion, this study measured vitamin C inappropriately - every patient had inadequate levels of vitamin C and these levels would fall to deficiency levels during chemotherapy and radiotherapy. See my earlier 4 Substacks on vitamin C and cancer.

This means the proper question is not, “Could vitamin C protect cancer?” The proper question is: what happens to the patient, the immune system, connective tissue, mitochondria, detoxification pathways and treatment tolerance when vitamin C deficiency is left uncorrected?

The vitamin C–glutathione relationship is central

Vitamin C and glutathione are not isolated nutrients. They are part of a linked redox network. The attached glutathione paper describes glutathione as the most important non-enzymatic intracellular antioxidant, present at millimolar concentrations, required for glutathione peroxidase activity, detoxification of xenobiotics and oxidative-stress products, glutathionylation/deglutathionylation reactions, alpha-tocopherol regeneration, and direct neutralisation of superoxide.

That matters enormously. If vitamin C is deficient/insufficient , the oxidative load is shifted more heavily onto glutathione, glutathione peroxidases, thioredoxin, peroxiredoxins, catalase and NADPH-dependent recycling systems. In plain language: vitamin C deficiency increases the burden on glutathione biology. Therefore, to argue against glutathione in a vitamin C-deficient cancer patient is biologically incoherent. The patient needs a functioning redox network, not selective sabotage of one of its central components.

The anti-glutathione argument usually focuses on tumour-cell glutathione as a resistance mechanism. But the paper itself says glutathione is also fundamental to healthy-cell protection, detoxification, redox signalling, lipid-peroxide control and inflammatory regulation. It is not a poison; it is a physiological defence system.

High-dose vitamin C is not merely “more antioxidant”

There are two distinct uses of vitamin C:

First, physiological repletion: correcting deficiency, restoring tissue reserves, improving collagen integrity, immune function, wound healing, carnitine-dependent energy metabolism and antioxidant recycling.

Second, pharmacological intravenous ascorbate: using high plasma concentrations that cannot be achieved orally. Note that oral vitamin C is tightly controlled, with even very large oral doses predicted to produce peak plasma concentrations around 220 micromol/L, whereas IV administration can produce plasma concentrations as high as 26,000 micromol/L. At those pharmacological levels, ascorbate may act as a pro-oxidant in the tumour microenvironment by generating hydrogen peroxide, which can be selectively toxic to cancer cells in experimental models.

The National Cancer Institute’s PDQ review states that numerous laboratory studies show supraphysiological ascorbate decreases proliferation in multiple cancer cell lines, that cytotoxicity is often mediated through hydrogen peroxide generation, and that pharmacological ascorbate has shown enhancement of gemcitabine in pancreatic cancer cells and radiosensitisation in glioblastoma models. It also notes that high-dose IV vitamin C has generally been well tolerated in clinical trials.

Most importantly, a 2024 randomized trial in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma used pharmacological ascorbate 75 g three times weekly with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel. The ascorbate group had median overall survival of 16 months compared with 8.3 months in standard care, and progression-free survival of 6.2 months compared with 3.9 months, without worsening quality of life or increasing adverse events. This was a small trial and needs confirmation, but it directly undermines the claim that high-dose ascorbate is inherently dangerous in cancer care. Imagine the results giving these doses daily.

The powerful argument

If a cancer patient is vitamin C deficient, high-dose vitamin C may be doing several things at once: correcting a deficiency state, restoring redox reserve, supporting collagen and wound healing, improving immune competence, reducing treatment-related oxidative injury in normal tissues, supporting detoxification, and - when given intravenously at pharmacological doses - potentially exerting tumour-selective oxidative pressure.

That is not a minor issue. It is central.

The cancer patient is not just a tumour-bearing body. The patient is an organism under extreme oxidative, inflammatory, metabolic and therapeutic stress. To leave that patient vitamin C deficient while warning against glutathione because tumour cells may exploit glutathione is a profound misreading of redox biology.

The correct position is:

Vitamin C deficiency should be actively looked for and corrected in cancer patients. High-dose intravenous vitamin C should be understood not merely as antioxidant supplementation but as pharmacological ascorbate therapy with distinct plasma kinetics and potential anticancer mechanisms. Glutathione support should not be demonised; it should be understood as part of the patient’s redox defence, detoxification, immune and tissue-repair system.

The cautions are real: renal impairment, oxalate risk, haemochromatosis, G6PD deficiency, fluid load, glucose-meter artefacts, and possible interactions with specific drugs such as bortezomib need proper clinical management. The NCI specifically flags G6PD deficiency and renal concerns with high-dose IV vitamin C.

But those cautions do not justify abandoning vitamin C or glutathione. They justify competent, measured, supervised use.

In short: yes, vitamin C deficiency may play a major role — and correcting it may be foundational to any rational integrative cancer-care programme.

Ian Brighthope