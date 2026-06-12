Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane's avatar
Diane
1d

This is a very interesting article, thank you for writing it. LOL my brain almost immediately descends into neverending sea of maddening coloured seasaws whenever I contemplate redox. Treating glutathione like a poison in these cases seems to me like cutting a perosn's head off to cure thier headache, and I am amazed these types of proposals are not better thought through.

Reply
Share
Alison's avatar
Alison
1d

When it comes to leaping to conclusions, human beings can out-leap a flea any day.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ian Brighthope · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture