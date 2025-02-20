Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

Senator Gerard Rennick: A Rare Voice of Truth in a Sea of Corruption

Senator Gerard Rennick has proven himself to be one of the only politicians in Australia with the courage to expose the rot in our system—particularly when it comes to health, medicine, and the disastrous policies around COVID-19 and the mRNA vaccines. While others turned a blind eye, Gerard has held government bureaucrats to account for their reckless decisions that have led to an explosion in excess deaths, vaccine injuries, and a broken public health system.

What has he uncovered? A bureaucracy riddled with incompetence, dishonesty, and self-interest. Time and time again, highly paid officials—earning obscene six-figure and even million-dollar salaries—have sat in Senate inquiries, unable or unwilling to answer even the most basic questions about vaccine safety, pandemic response, or energy policy. These are the same bureaucrats who forced Australians into lockdowns, coerced them into taking experimental injections, and then shrugged off responsibility when the consequences became undeniable.

Gerard Rennick has fearlessly called out these unelected, untouchable bureaucrats who hide behind endless red tape and committee jargon, while refusing to be held accountable for the harm they have inflicted. They dodge questions under oath, feign ignorance when confronted with hard data, and continue to rake in taxpayer-funded salaries without delivering any real value to the Australian people.

This bloated, self-serving bureaucracy must be dismantled—and Gerard will be leading the charge. He understands that Australians are sick of wasteful spending, pointless regulations, and the growing government machine that exists to serve itself rather than the people. His push to streamline government, slash unnecessary departments, and return power to elected officials—rather than unelected career bureaucrats—is exactly what this country needs.

Beyond health policy, his stance on energy is another testament to his commitment to common sense. While the political class pushes unreliable, expensive energy policies that drive up the cost of living and cripple industry, Gerard Rennick stands for affordable, dependable power that keeps Australia strong. He refuses to bow to the ideological zealots who would rather see Australians suffer than admit their so-called "green transition" is a costly failure.

Gerard Rennick is one of the last true fighters in Australian politics—a man who exposes the lies, holds the powerful to account, and stands for the rights of ordinary citizens against an increasingly authoritarian government.

We need more leaders like Gerard Rennick to take back control from bureaucrats who serve no one but themselves and fewer politicians who are not qualified to govern.

Ian Brighthope