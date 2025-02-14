GM Flu Trials: A Risky Experiment or a Necessary Step?

A proposal to conduct clinical trials in Australia using genetically modified (GM) influenza viruses has sparked debate among scientists and the public. The trials, spearheaded by Doherty Clinical Trials Ltd. (DCT) and under consideration by the Office of the Gene Technology Regulator (OGTR) under license application DIR 210, aim to study immune responses to influenza and evaluate ‘novel vaccines’ or antiviral drugs. While proponents argue these trials are crucial for advancing influenza research, critics raise serious concerns about potential risks to public health and the environment.

The Proposed Trials: A Closer Look

The DIR 210 proposal involves deliberately infecting healthy volunteers with GM influenza viruses via intranasal administration. Participants would then be isolated for seven days in a clinical trial facility in East Melbourne. The trials are slated to run for five years, involving up to 150 participants. According to the Risk Assessment and Risk Management Plan (RARMP) prepared by the OGTR, the risks to human health and the environment are considered "negligible to moderate," with controls in place such as participant isolation, staff use of personal protective equipment (PPE), and incineration of GMO waste. However, this assessment has come under scrutiny.

Arguments Against the Proposal

Risks of Viral Escape and Reassortment

One major concern is the potential for the GM virus to escape the confines of the trial and spread into the general population. Despite safety protocols, history has shown that laboratory leaks can occur. Even if the GM strain is initially "no more pathogenic" than seasonal influenza, critics argue that the use of reverse genetics to create the virus introduces unpredictable genetic alterations that could lead to increased virulence if reassortment occurs with wild-type influenza viruses. Such reassortment events have been implicated in past influenza pandemics, such as the 2009 H1N1 pandemic.

Insufficient Long-Term Safety Data

Another significant concern is the lack of long-term safety data on human exposure to GM influenza viruses. The RARMP's conclusion that the risk to human health is "negligible to moderate" is based on limited information. There are no published long-term follow-up studies on participants in similar trials. Alterations to the immune system could result in altered responses to future influenza infections.

Ethical Considerations of Human Challenge Trials

Deliberately infecting healthy individuals with a genetically modified virus raises serious ethical questions. Long-term risks are unknown, making it difficult to obtain truly informed consent. This is compounded by historical controversies surrounding gain-of-function research on coronaviruses, where similar safety concerns emerged. Some ethicists argue that human challenge trials are only justifiable if risks are fully understood.

Regulatory Gaps and Alternative Approaches

Critics also point to regulatory oversight gaps. The OGTR's assessment focuses primarily on health and environmental risks, while safety, efficacy, and trade impacts fall under the purview of other agencies. This fragmented approach will result in a lack of comprehensive risk assessment. Moreover, alternative non-GMO research methods exist to study immune responses to influenza, including in silico modelling, ex vivo human tissue models, and retrospective epidemiological studies.

Conclusion: Weighing the Risks and Benefits

The proposed clinical trials involving GM influenza viruses present a complex dilemma. While the potential for advancing influenza research is enticing, the potential risks to public health and the environment cannot be ignored. A precautionary approach, prioritising alternative non-GMO research methods, is warranted to ensure public safety.

The final decision by the OGTR will need to be a ban on the study of GM viruses and a determination by government that the importation and/or the development of GM viruses is illegal and breaches of same incur penalties of life imprisonment.

Remember we must have had a good reason for importing rabbits and cane toads. And look what happened.

Viruses can travel faster than rabbits and are harder to kill than cane toads. They also readily mutate.

Ian Brighthope