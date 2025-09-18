COVID-19 mRNA-Induced Turbo Cancers(Marik & Hope, 2025)
Key Observations
Since the rollout of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines (late 2020), oncologists worldwide have noted an abrupt increase in aggressive cancers.
These so-called “turbo cancers” appear suddenly, progress rapidly, affect younger patients, and often relapse in those previously in remission
VAERS and epidemiological data from the US, UK, and Japan show excess deaths from cancer in 2021–2023, particularly in older adults.
The cancers most often reported include appendiceal, breast, colorectal, laryngeal, endometrial, and hepatic cancers (and ? pancreatic).
Proposed Biological Mechanisms
The paper argues that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein (produced by the mRNA vaccines) interferes with multiple cancer-regulating pathways:
Metabolic Reprogramming
Induces the Warburg effect (cells use glycolysis even in oxygen-rich environments).
Promotes conditions for uncontrolled tumour growth.
Cancer Stem Cell Propagation
Spike protein activates Wnt, Notch, and NF-κB pathways, driving self-renewal and metastatic potential.
Apoptosis Resistance (p53 pathway disruption)
Spike protein interacts with p53 and BRCA1, impairing DNA repair and apoptosis.
This reduces cancer cell death and allows unchecked proliferation.
Angiogenesis & Metastasis
Upregulation of VEGF and galectin-3 mimicry promotes blood vessel growth and tumour spread.
Immune System Disruption
Induces non-specific IgG4 antibodies, suppressing anti-cancer immune responses.
Causes lymphopenia (loss of CD4+, CD8+, and NK cells), impairing tumour surveillance.
Additional Risk Factors & Mechanisms
EBV reactivation, known to drive lymphoma and other cancers.
SV40 DNA sequences detected in vaccine vials, raising contamination concerns.
Modified nucleosides (N1-methyl-pseudouridine) shown in models to promote tumour growth.
Lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) may accumulate in tumours.
Retrotransposon activation and reverse transcription of spike-related sequences may destabilise the genome
Proposed Mitigation
Risk stratification: higher risk for those with cancer history, >75 years old, and boosted individuals.
ROOT4 protocol (under development): EGCG, curcumin, vitamin D, omega-3s as prophylaxis.
Aggressive therapeutic approaches using metabolic interventions and repurposed drugs suggested.
How to Deal With the Problems Raised
1. Scientific & Clinical Response
Independent, large-scale studies: Rigorous epidemiological research is needed to confirm or refute vaccine–cancer associations. This must be conducted free from pharmaceutical or government interference and by non-conflicted institutions of which there are very few in Australia.
Open data transparency: Release of VAERS, V-Safe, and cancer registry data without manipulation or suppression. The data in Australia are substandard and have been manipulated.
Pathophysiological research: Laboratory studies to further validate mechanisms of spike-induced oncogenesis.
2. Medical & Patient Care
Enhanced surveillance: Cancer screening programs should specifically monitor vaccine-exposed populations.
Early detection: Encourage imaging, blood tests (e.g., circulating tumour DNA), Circulating Tumour Cells (CTC’s), Circulating Cancer Stem Cells and immune function panels in high-risk groups.
Integrative protocols: Combine conventional oncology with nutritional, metabolic, and immune-supportive therapies (as proposed in ROOT4) and available in only a few centres in Australia.
3. Regulatory & Policy Action
Precautionary moratorium: Suspend further mRNA booster campaigns until cancer safety questions are resolved.
Investigations: Independent inquiries into manufacturing processes (including DNA contamination, SV40, and nucleoside modifications).
Legal oversight: Potential liability for companies and regulators if causal links are proven.
4. Public Health & Communication
Reject censorship: Patients and doctors must be free to raise concerns without professional persecution.
Education: Inform clinicians about potential signs of turbo cancers and mechanisms, rather than dismissing them as “biologically implausible.”
Support networks: Provide resources for patients experiencing vaccine-associated cancer relapses.
5. Future Safeguards
Develop safer vaccine platforms if possible without permanent cellular modifications.
Ensure long-term preclinical trials with inert placebos before public rollout.
Establish independent global monitoring bodies for adverse effects, separate from pharmaceutical influence.
There is very strong mechanistic evidence that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines contribute to an observed rise in aggressive “turbo cancers.” To deal with this, we need urgent independent investigation, enhanced cancer surveillance, nutritional and integrative preventive measures, policy reform to halt unsafe practices, and an open, uncensored scientific discourse.
The phenomenon of post-vaccine turbo cancers represents one of the most pressing medical and ethical challenges of our time. Denial and suppression will only deepen public mistrust and prolong harm. The path forward demands independent science, nutritional and repurposed therapeutic innovation, and unwavering respect for patient autonomy.
Only by acknowledging the risks, expanding preventive strategies, and restoring informed consent can we begin to repair the damage done and chart a safer course for public health.
Ian Brighthope
