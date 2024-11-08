Stop Child Abuse

Another medical hero. A child psychiatrist speaks out on Queensland’s gender affirmation model.

In today's world, discussions surrounding gender affirmation and gender dysphoria have gained significant attention. The concept of gender identity and the challenges faced by those whose gender identity does not align with their assigned sex at birth are crucial topics in contemporary society. However, despite growing awareness and support for the LGBTQ+ community, the journey towards gender affirmation remains a complex and challenging one, exacerbated by a society that often fails to recognise the devastating effects of gender dysphoria, and the multitude of preventable aetiological factors.

Gender affirmation, also known as gender transition, is the process by which individuals align their physical appearance, social roles, and overall identity with their true gender. For transgender and non-binary individuals, the path towards gender affirmation is often marked by a combination of dangerous, permanent and frequently regrettable medical interventions, such as hormone therapy and gender-affirming surgeries that I will discuss in a later Stack. Social changes that may involve name and hideous pronoun adjustments, changes in clothing, and coming out to family, friends, and colleagues are other matters.

Gender affirmation is a deeply personal and often pivotal process in the lives of transgender and non-binary individuals. It's the journey through which they align their gender identity with their outward expression and how they are recognised by society. This process can be multifaceted and can encompass both medical and social aspects, but I have a completely different position. The holistic health and wellbeing of the individual, which I will discuss in later Substacks with just a mention below.

Hormone therapy is a common medical intervention in gender affirmation. Transgender individuals may take hormones, such as estrogen or testosterone, to develop secondary sexual characteristics that align with their gender identity. For example, a transgender woman might take oestrogen to develop more feminine physical characteristics. Some individuals choose to undergo gender-affirming surgeries to alter their physical characteristics. This can include procedures like breast augmentation, chest surgery (mastectomy), genital reconstruction surgery (‘surgical mutilation’), or facial feminisation surgery. These surgeries help individuals ‘feel more comfortable in their bodies’ and reduce gender dysphoria. Unfortunately, they are permanent and may become disfiguring.

It's important to note that gender affirmation is not just about changing one's body or appearance but also about challenging societal norms and expectations regarding gender, a serious and unnecessary challenge. It seeks to create a more inclusive and accepting society where individuals can express their gender identity without discrimination or prejudice. Support and understanding from friends, family, and society at large play a vital role in this process.

Central to the concept of gender affirmation is the experience of gender dysphoria, a deeply distressing psychological state that arises when an individual's gender identity does not align with their physical characteristics. Gender dysphoria can lead to a range of emotional, mental, and physical challenges, including anxiety, depression, and a heightened risk of self-harm and suicide. The devastating effects of gender dysphoria are not limited to an individual's mental well-being; they extend to their overall quality of life, impacting their relationships, work, and overall happiness. Deeply distressing psychological states emerge in individuals who have psychosocial problems superimposed on nutritional and environmental health issues; that is, significant nutritional deficiencies and excesses and environmental toxins and I should mention, cerebral inflammation and ‘brain allergies’.

In a society that often lacks understanding and empathy for the challenges faced by transgender and non-binary individuals, the role of a ‘sick’ medical profession is pivotal. Mental health professionals play a significant role in supporting individuals struggling with gender dysphoria and ensuring their journey towards gender affirmation is as smooth as possible. They provide crucial mental health services that address the psychological and emotional distresses associated with gender dysphoria. However, they don’t have the training to recognise the scientifically based nutritional and environmental factors that have for years played upon the physical and psychological wellbeing of their patients.

Mental health professionals definitely create a safe and judgment-free space where individuals can express their feelings and experiences related to gender dysphoria. This safe space allows patients to process their emotions, helping them to understand and navigate their complex feelings.

Validation is regarded as a crucial element in the mental health treatment of gender dysphoria. Mental health professionals offer validation by affirming an individual's gender identity and acknowledging the reality of their experiences. This validation helps patients build self-esteem, self-acceptance, and resilience, but it does nothing to address the long-term root causes of their psychological distress.

Gender dysphoria co-occurs with mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression. Mental health professionals are very poorly equipped to diagnose and treat the root causes of these conditions, providing inappropriate drug-based therapy and counselling.

Mental health professionals often work as part of a multidisciplinary team that includes medical professionals, therapists, and social workers to ensure a coordinated approach to an individual's gender affirmation journey. But this collaboration fails to optimise true integrated healthcare delivery and support. Changes to and further education of both the public and the professions are desperately needed to really help these patients.

Despite the growing awareness of gender diversity and the struggles faced by transgender and non-binary individuals, society as a whole still lacks the science, research, empathy and understanding required to fully support those experiencing gender dysphoria. Discrimination, social stigma, and a lack of legal protections persist, making it difficult for individuals to lead fulfilling lives. These societal challenges can further exacerbate the devastating effects of gender dysphoria, making it even more crucial for the medical profession to re-evaluate its position, retrain in nutritional psychiatry (medicine) and apply the much-needed scientific support in the early years of a child’s development. Unfortunately, this is going to take more than one generation but the pronouncement by president elect Trump and his health care associate RFK Jnr. has been a bold step forward.

BOOKS AND FURTHER READING

Very early but excellent books. Still relevant:

"Not All in the Mind" by Richard Mackarness: British psychiatrist. Description: "Not All in the Mind" is a book that discusses the potential impact of diet and nutrition on mental health. The author, Richard Mackarness, explores the relationship between food and mental well-being and suggests that certain dietary factors can contribute to or exacerbate mental health issues. The book discusses the role of nutrition in conditions like hyperactivity and mental illness, proposing that dietary changes can have a positive impact on these conditions. Richard discusses the connection between food allergies and various physical and mental health issues. He explores the idea that many ailments and disorders can be linked to food sensitivities and allergies.

Abram Hoffer

“ The Schizophrenias; Yours and Mine.

"Orthomolecular Medicine for Everyone: Megavitamin Therapeutics for Families and Physicians" (with Andrew W. Saul)

"Healing Schizophrenia: Complementary Vitamin & Drug Treatments" (with Andrew W. Saul)

Carl Pfeiffer:

"Mental and Elemental Nutrients: A Physician's Guide to Nutrition and Health Care"

"The Schizophrenias: Ours to Conquer"

"Zinc and Other Micro-Nutrients"

William Philpott

"Brain Allergies: The Psychonutrient Connection Including Brain Allergies Today An Update" "Victory Over Diabetes: A Bio-Ecologic Interpretation" "The Magnetic Field of the Earth: The Mutual Interactions of Telluric Currents and Terrestrial Magneti "The Influence of Geopathic Stress on Human Health" "Bodily Reaction to Unusual Stimuli: Occasional Papers of the Committee on Detection of Unusual Stimulation" "A New Interpretation of the Riddle of the Sphinx and Other Enigmas in the Egyptian Sphinx" Alexander Schauss "Diet, Crime and Delinquency: The Biological Cost of Sugar, Additives and Food Allergies" "Nutrition and Behavior: A Multidisciplinary Approach" "Diet, Nutrition, and Health: A Multi-national Survey"

More Recent books:

"The Brain That Changes Itself" by Norman Doidge This book discusses neuroplasticity and how changes in diet and nutrients can influence brain function and mental health. "The Food-Mood Connection" by Elizabeth Somer Elizabeth Somer explores the connections between what we eat and our emotional well-being, discussing the impact of nutrients on mood and behavior. "Nutrient Power: Heal Your Biochemistry and Heal Your Brain" by William J. Walsh Dr. William J. Walsh discusses the role of nutrients, including vitamins and minerals, in treating mental health disorders. "The Ultramind Solution: Fix Your Broken Brain by Healing Your Body First" by Mark Hyman Dr. Mark Hyman explores the connection between nutrition, brain health, and mental well-being in this book. "The Mood Cure: The 4-Step Program to Take Charge of Your Emotions Today" by Julia Ross Julia Ross provides insights into how amino acids and nutrition can be used to improve mood and mental health. "The Psychobiotic Revolution: Mood, Food, and the New Science of the Gut-Brain Connection" by Scott C. Anderson and John F. Cryan This book delves into the emerging field of psychobiotics and how gut health and nutrition can influence mental health and behavior. The Antianxiety Food Solution: How the Foods You Eat Can Help You Calm Your Anxious Mind, Improve Your Mood, and End Cravings" by Trudy Scott Trudy Scott explores the role of amino acids and nutrients in managing anxiety and mood disorders. "The Diet Cure: The 8-Step Program to Rebalance Your Body Chemistry and End Food Cravings, Weight Gain, and Mood Swings" by Julia Ross Julia Ross provides practical advice on using diet and nutrients to address a range of psychological and mood issues. "Nutrition Essentials for Mental Health: A Complete Guide to the Food-Mood Connection" by Leslie Korn This comprehensive guide explores the relationship between nutrition and mental health, offering practical strategies for improving well-being. "The Chemistry of Calm: A Powerful, Drug-Free Plan to Quiet Your Fears and Overcome Your Anxiety" by Henry Emmons Dr. Henry Emmons discusses the role of nutrition, vitamins, and minerals in managing anxiety and promoting emotional balance.

