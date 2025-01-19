Bill Gates has met with president elect Donald Trump. Now my hopes for Robert F. Kennedy being successful in initiating and conducting research into vaccine safety are fading.

There will be another pandemic…….a Black Swan surprise.

The banned video of Mr. Bill Gates.

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

“We need total surveillance when the next ‘Pandemic’ comes…we need a worldwide network of ‘vaccine manufacturing’…to avoid a catastrophe…” -Bill Gates who is NOT a doctor.

Bill Gates tells us to '“be afraid”

“It will take tens of billions of dollars and the US and UK will be a part of that” Bill Gates , the major investor in vaccine business.

Quacks and charlatans in medicine pose a significant threat to public health and the integrity of the healthcare system. Exploiting vulnerability, these deceptive practices endanger patients' lives, erode trust, and hinder genuine health and medical progress. Recognising and exposing such fraudulent practices, alongside promoting education and honest regulation, are essential to protect patients, uphold ethical standards, and ensure the provision of evidence-based medical care. The time has come for those pushing bad science to be exposed, charged, tried and convicted. We have a rule of law that cannot be denied. May President Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Junior be true to their words regarding the health of their nation and the benefits pass to us in Australia. Surely that is not to much to work towards.

Ian Brighthope

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack