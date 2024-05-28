WHO update

Needless to say, with the pandemic treaties and voting happening this week, it's all a bit of a mess at the moment!



As you know there are two pandemic treaty reforms due to be voted upon this week at the 77th World Health Assembly:

1. Amendments to the 2005 International Heath Regulations; and

2. A new pandemic treaty or agreement.

Both are due to be voted on by the 194 member states this week in Geneva at the 77th world Health Assembly.



Amendments to the 2005 International Heath Regulations;

The Working Group has failed to reach agreement on the wording of substantial amendments to the Amendments to the 2005 International Health Regulations dated 20 May 2024.

But the Working Group say they're close. Their negotiating mandate has ended and they stand ready to support the next steps to be discussed at the 77th WHA tomorrow Tuesday 28, 2.30pm Geneva time (10.30pm AEST), which you can stream here.



The new pandemic treaty;

As we heard on Friday, the Intergovernmental Negotiating Board (INB) did not reach a consensus on the final version of the treaty.

This is a link to today's communication of the INB with their latest version of the Treaty of 24 May, 2024 with interesting hints, on which provisions exactly consens was reached, and where not Pandemic Treaty/Agreement dated 27 May 2024.

This will also be discussed at the same time as the Internationla Health Regulation Amendments.



Is this a win?

We do not see this as a win and we need to see what plays out.

Our suspicion is there's only a couple of sticking points for the big bully boy countries.

There's a desperate push to get this across the line: and we wouldn't put it past them that back door deals - and at the last minute - all play a part to force this / or something similar through.

But we won't know more until this week.



Now is not the time to stop the pressure! Please continue to apply it wherever you can.



Materials to share with your MP:

1. The risk of naturally occurring pandemics is low:

A recent University of Leeds report finds that naturally occurring pandemics are extremely rare, given the improvements in sanitation and nutrition, and that viruses are detected more now because there are more tests for them.



The University of Leeds report also identifies Covid-19 as an outlier because of its laboratory origins (i.e., it did not occur naturally).



The University of Leeds reports call for Rational Policy over Panic that is proportionate to the risk:



https://essl.leeds.ac.uk/downloads/download/229/pandemic-risk-policy-brief

https://essl.leeds.ac.uk/downloads/download/228/rational-policy-over-panic



2. This is going to cost us BILLIONS

The WHO’s Pandemic Fund sets out that US$30 billion would be required outsidecurrent Official Development Assistance levels for financing effective national, regional and global health emergency preparedness.

The WHO Pandemic Treaty outlines the funding structures and processes with some estimates suggesting this will require Member States pay ≥5% of their national health budgets just to be ‘pandemic ready’.



The WHO’s costs are based on incorrect assumptions, modelling and numbers, which have been clearly outlined and questioned in a separate University of Leeds peer-reviewed paper: The Cost of Pandemic Preparedness: An Examination of Costings and the Financial Requests in Support of the Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response Agenda.19



That report states:

Pandemic preparedness involves not only the potential for control of human movement and behaviour and mass vaccination, but the potential for managing expectations, fear and panic in such a way as to minimize harm. There were no major acute pandemics killing more than 1.1 million people in the century between the Spanish Flu and COVID-19. An increase in surveillance and detection is increasing the opportunity to detect potential pathogens. If this steady improvement in detection technologies translated into an increasingly costly and more frequent response, divorced from a comprehensive assessment of the actual impact and costs of this response, then we risk permanently hobbling economic growth and healthcare over a mirage.

https://essl.leeds.ac.uk/downloads/download/234/the-cost-of-pandemic-preparedness-an-examination-of-costings-and-the-financial-requests-in-support-of-the-pandemic-prevention-preparedness-and-response-agenda

