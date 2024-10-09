The Maric And Dalgleish event

https://amps.redunion.com.au/rediscovering-uncensored-medicine-melb

Join Us and become a part of this peaceful, healthy revolution where you can learn how to stay healthy and younger for longer.

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

Rediscovering Medicine Uncensored: Melbourne

Join internationally renowned experts Professor Angus Dalgleish and Dr Paul Marik in this Australian tour expose the medical corruption plaguing healthcare, and empower health independence with breakthrough therapeutic advancements. Professor Dalgleish and Dr Marik will be joined by Australian expert Professor Ian Brighthope (Saturday night) who has knowledge and experience in environmental and nutritional medicine. Duncan Syme will MC Friday night and Dr Chris Neil will MC the Saturday event.

CARLTON

Date: Friday 11 October

Time: 6pm for a 6:30pm start till 9pm

Venue: Arrow on Swanston 488 Swanston St, Carlton

Cost: Early bird and member discount $35, $50 from Sept 6th till sold out

For those financially struggling as a result of mandates, vaccine injury, or cost of living pressures, the $35 option will remain available.

BUY TICKETS

CARLTON

Date: Saturday 12 October

Time: 6pm for a 6:30pm start till 9pm

Venue: Arrow on Swanston 488 Swanston St, Carlton

Cost: Early bird and member discount $35, $50 from Sept 6th till sold out

For those financially struggling as a result of mandates, vaccine injury, or cost of living pressures, the $35 option will remain available.

BUY TICKETS

Speakers & Australian Experts

Professor Angus Dalgleish

SPEAKER

Dr Paul Marik

SPEAKER

Professor Ian Brighthope Dip.Ag.Sci., MB.BS., FACNEM.

SATURDAY

Dr Catherine Fyans

FRIDAY

Professor Angus Dalgleish

Angus Dalgleish is an Emeritus Professor of Oncology at St Georges, University of London and Principal of The Institute for Cancer Vaccines and Immunotherapy (ICVI). He qualified in medicine from University College and Hospital with an intercalated Hons BSc in Anatomy with Prof JZ Young, FRS. He spent one year as a flying doctor in Mt Isa, Australia, before joining the Physician training programme in Brisbane. Moving to Sydney to specialise in Oncology. He returned to the UK to study viruses and cancer with Professor Robin Weiss FRS at the ICR.

His research focused on the HIV receptor, pathogenesis and an effective vaccine candidate in collaboration with Bionor (Norway). Whilst working as an MRC senior Clinical research fellow he discovered that Thalidomide had major effects on the immune response which may be useful in HIV and Cancer. This led to a long-term collaboration with Celgene, resulting in the discovery of Lenalidomide and Pomalidomide, now licensed for myeloma and lymphoma worldwide with sales last year of 10 Billion dollars. For over 20 years he has researched cancer vaccines and immunotherapy for cancer and noted that Mycobacterium vaccae developed for TB corrected the immune deficiency seen in cancer patients. A subsequent development, now known as IMM-101, has shown activity in Melanoma and pancreatic cancer and is in trials for these conditions as well as COVID. As a result of these studies it became clear that good Vitamin D3 levels were vital for a clinical response and that several other agents have significant benefit in cancer patients, including LDN.

Dr Paul Marik

Dr Marik received his medical degree from the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa. He was an ICU attending at Baragwanath Hospital, in Soweto, South Africa. During this he obtained a Master of Medicine Degree, Bachelor of Science Degree in Pharmacology, Diploma in Anesthesia as well as a Diploma in Tropical Medicine and Hygiene. Dr Marik did a Critical Care Fellowship in London, Ontario, Canada, during which time he was admitted as a Fellow to the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

Dr Marik has worked in various teaching hospitals in the US since 1992. He is board certified in Internal Medicine, Critical Care Medicine, Neurocritical Care and Nutrition Science. Until recently, Dr Marik was a tenured Professor of Medicine. Dr Marik has written over 500 peer reviewed journal articles, 80 book chapters and authored four critical care books and the Cancer Care Monograph. He has been cited over 57 000 times in peer-reviewed publications and has an H-index of 114. He has delivered over 350 lectures at international conferences and visiting professorships. He has received numerous teaching awards, including the National Teacher of the Year award by the American College of Physicians in 2017. Dr. Marik is the co-founder of the Front-Line Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC).

Dr Catherine Fyans

Dr Fyans was a medical practitioner for many years, working as an integrative medical practitioner for most of her career.

She has a long-standing interest in mind-body medicine and this led her to study a number of other healing disciplines aside from her conventional Western medical training. She enjoyed having a ‘foot in both worlds’ as this has gave her an insight into the spectrum of health care practices and health care consumer demands.

She has taken a keen interest in what has unfolded in the medical world since the pandemic was declared and views these times as opportunity to reassess, re-educate and reform our systems for the benefit of health care consumers and our communities at large.

Dr Fyans ‘retired’ from medical practice in 2021 to pursue her interests in mind-body consulting, trauma therapy and writing. Dr Fyans is the author of ‘The Wounding of Health Care – From Fragmentation to

Integration’.

Professor Ian Brighthope Dip.Ag.Sci., MB.BS., FACNEM.

Professor Brighthope graduated in Agricultural Science in 1965 and then in 1974 graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery.

The Brighthope Clinics and Biocentres were developed in the 1970’s. They specialised in Nutritional Medicine, Environmental Medicine, intravenous therapies including chelation therapy and herbal medicine. As chairman of the Australian College of Herbal Medicine, he developed an early interest in cannabis and other controversial herbs.

As founding president of Australasian College of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine (ACNEM) and president for over 26 years, Professor Brighthope pioneered the first post-graduate medical course in nutrition and its related fellowship in Australia. He is now the official ambassador of ACNEM.

Professor Brighthope has acted as an advocate for doctors practising Integrative Medicine for over 35 years. He has had training and extensive experience in Crisis Management, Risk Management and Public/Government Relations. He has also had extensive experience in the pharmaceutical manufacturing and exporting industry as the managing director of a TGA licensed facility.

In 2001 to 2003, he was President of the Complementary Healthcare Council of Australia, the peak industry body for Complementary Medicines. He delivered the Telstra National Press Club address in September 2002 on complementary medicines and sustainable health in an ageing population. Professor Brighthope is now the official ambassador to the Australasian College of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine.

COMMENTARY:

The Root Cause of Health Crises: A Broken System

At the heart of the issue is a systemic failure to address the root causes of disease. Modern medicine excels at acute care—saving lives in emergency situations and managing immediate symptoms. But when it comes to chronic, lifestyle-driven illnesses, it falls short. Diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and autoimmune conditions are on the rise, and the healthcare system is struggling to manage the costs and demands of this growing disease burden.

Part of the problem lies in the way the medical establishment has traditionally approached illness. Instead of focusing on prevention, the system is reactive—waiting until a patient is sick before intervening, and then primarily using drugs and surgeries to manage symptoms. While these interventions are sometimes necessary, they are often not addressing the root causes of the disease, such as poor diet, exposure to toxins, chronic inflammation, or hormonal imbalances.

Our approach, on the other hand, starts with the understanding that many chronic diseases are preventable and reversible if caught early and managed through proper nutrition, detoxification, and lifestyle interventions. Yet, despite this evidence, mainstream medicine has been slow to adopt these principles. The result is a healthcare system that is not only bankrupting itself but also burning out its healthcare providers, who are often overwhelmed by the sheer number of chronically ill patients and the inadequacy of the tools at their disposal.

One of the most compelling arguments we puts forward is that we could drastically reduce illness in future generations if the principles of nutritional and environmental medicine were widely adopted. Chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer, which place a massive burden on the healthcare system, are largely preventable through proper nutrition, physical activity, and the avoidance of environmental toxins.

If our approach were implemented on a broader scale, we could potentially see a world where chronic diseases are the exception rather than the rule. Nutritional medicine not only has the power to prevent illness but also to reverse many chronic conditions that are currently deemed "incurable" by conventional medicine. This would lead to a healthcare system that is less reliant on expensive drugs and surgeries, and more focused on maintaining wellness.

A Healthcare Revolution Waiting to Happen

The health crisis we are facing today—from soaring disease rates to an overwhelmed healthcare system—is largely the result of a medical establishment that has failed to adapt. We has been fighting for over four decades to bring about change, advocating for a healthcare model that addresses the root causes of illness through nutritional and environmental medicine. The principles of this approach offer the potential to not just manage disease, but to prevent and reverse it.

By focusing on the root causes of illness, we could see a dramatic reduction in chronic diseases over the coming generations, relieving the strain on healthcare systems and improving quality of life for millions. However, for this vision to be realised, the medical and political establishments must overcome their resistance and embrace a model of healthcare that puts prevention and wellness at its core.

Join Us and become a part of this peaceful, health and wellness revolution where you can learn how to stay healthy and younger for longer.

Ian Brighthope

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack