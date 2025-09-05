Ian Brighthope's Substack

Adriana
13h

Just wait, it is going to be a big fight there. Do you think the Pharma marketers would take it so easily? Now is about profit not peoples health what they demagogically claim. However, Ladapo is a hero.

Truth Seeker
12h

This bodes favorably for the rest of the states however the trickle down effect will arrive on Australia's shores as well. Stage has been set. 600 firings at the US CDC including the vaccine shill director. Paul Offet, MD a gazillionaire vax promoting, patent holding, goon from PA, has been dismissed from the vaccine advisory board. mRNA has been defunded.

Thimerosal banned and the adjuvant Al in the crosshairs. This may spell bankruptcy for the biotech vax and quax (mRNA) companies. As important is the fact that confidence in Big P

and their henchmen has never been LESS.

Expect much more great news and stand strong Aussies!

