Viruses, bacteria and Candida

The Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)

A viral cause has been the major focus for research into the chronic fatigue syndrome. However, as previously mentioned, a variety of other predisposing factors may co-exist which permit, allow or promote the proliferation of the virus and/or its effects. The virus implicated in a large majority of patients with the chronic fatigue syndrome is the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV). This a large DNA-Virus which belongs to the family of herpes viruses. It is probably responsible for most cases of glandular fever also known as infectious mononucleosis, and it has been associated with a cancer of the lymph glands called Burkitt’s lymphoma and cancer of the nasal cavity. Another virus of the same family called cytomegalovirus (CMV) has been implicated in glandular fever type diseases as well. Many other viruses probably have the potential to cause chronic fatigue syndrome but most patients with the severest symptoms have either EB virus or CMV.

Susceptible youth

The majority of people in the western world are exposed to the Epstein-Barr virus before the age of thirty. However, in under­ developed countries, exposure of the population occurs before adolescence and it generally occurs during early childhood. This leads to a subclinical infection which is similar to a mild flu-like illness.

As in the western world, if the infection occurs during adolescence or young adulthood, a more prolonged and severe illness follows. Generally this is the classical picture of acute glandular fever with severe weakness, debility, fever, sweats, enlargement of lymph glands in the neck, armpits and groin and enlargement of the liver and sometimes also the spleen. It is during this acute stage of a flu-like or viral illness, especially of the glandular fever type, in which massive doses of intravenous vitamin C are most effective in aborting the illness. From clinical experience gained from thousands of patients, acute viral illnesses respond dramatically to intravenous ascorbate treatment.

A lifetime companion

Whether the infection occurs during childhood, or in adolescence and adulthood, the virus appears to persist for life. For most of us who are in general good health and adequately nourished, this chronic carrier state is of little consequence. The reactivation of the virus within the immune system and its associated organs may occur in some people. This results in either acute bouts of viral infection and/or a chronic low grade illness, including severe fatigue that is often extremely debilitating. Other factors including genetics, geographical distribution, poor diet and the co-existence of other infections seem to play a role in the reactivation of this virus. In fact the propensity to develop Burkitt’s lymphoma is extremely high in the malarial areas of Africa. The cancer of the nasal cavity mainly affects the Eskimos, Chinese and North Africans from specific regions. The persistence of the Epstein- Barr virus in chronically infected people probably reflects a weakness of the immune system. This weakness may come about as a consequence of a genetic susceptibility, poor nutrition, the co-existence of other viral, bacterial or fungal infections, an overload of toxic pollutants and perhaps even the production of immune chemicals by the individual’s body cells themselves. These ‘immune chemicals’ may have a virus-activating effect.

It is known that chemicals produced by the nervous system and the adrenal glands in a person under stress, can be converted in the body to highly reactive free radicals. These free-radicals are very damaging to the cells of the body and attack macromolecules such as proteins, DNA, RNA and the unsaturated lipids present in every cell and tissue of the human body. Therefore, an effective management strategy for a patient with CFS requires an approach which will address all these possible causative or aggravating factors. Their recovery is dependent upon an effective and specific immune response by so-called cytotoxic T-cells, helper cells and suppressor cells of the immune system.

The EB virus appears to persist in the B cells which are the major antibody producing cells of the immune system. Therefore the effective inhibition of the virus requires a cell-mediated response in order to inhibit the reproduction of the EB virus plus the destruction of virally infected cells. This is an extremely complex picture to understand and it is complicated even further by the fact that the antibody producing cells which produce antibodies to eliminate virus infections are themselves infected by the virus. There are special cells of the immune system called killer cells (NK cells) and they are capable of targeting and destroying other virally infected cells.

Another important cell-line of the immune system is the Suppressor Cell line. These cells, known as T8 cells, secrete chemical substances which have the ability to switch off overactive or abnormal conditions of the immune system. They may also inhibit the function of the virally infected B cells.

Rosetta’s Candida

At 35, Rosetta believed she had accomplished much. ‘I have my own home, a child, a good job, my own car, I own real estate and I’ve done it all on my own,’ she explained.

But now the crunch had come. Rosetta regularly ate in restaurants with business associates and friends and she also liked a glass or two of wine. Her favourite foods were red meats, roasted potatoes and, to finish off the meal, varieties of cake. Over the previous few winters Rosetta had suffered from a number of viral infections and was recently laid up in bed for three weeks with swollen glands and a fever. Following this, severe bouts of fatigue persisted to the point where working was impossible.

It was discovered that Rosetta had suffered from vaginal thrush (Candida) on and off for most of her adult life and when it was active her health was affected. Combined with the fatigue, this reactivated vaginal thrush was sufficient to throw Rosetta almost into a panic.

Having been placed on a low refined carbohydrate diet free of added yeast and complete elimination of alcohol, she discovered to her amazement that not only did the Candida disappear but her fatigue remarkably improved.

The only problem that remained was the dramatic change to her lifestyle and social life. Rosetta found it hard to face meals without her wine and sweets and she would punish herself from time to time by breaking her diet and bingeing. She realised that it sometimes took a week or two to recover from a binge and after six months of coaxing and manipulation and juggling, she finally decided to stick to her diet for twelve months to allow herself enough time for a full recovery.

Eventually Rosetta found that she could take small quantities of sugar and have a glass of alcohol provided she kept to her diet fairly strictly most of the time.

Promotion of virus reproduction

All these functions of the immune system are totally dependent on a healthy internal environment plus an optimum supply of essential nutrients. A number of environmental factors have been discovered which actually promote the Epstein-Barr Virus infection, including synthetic chemicals. TUng Oil is a drying oil obtained from the seeds of the tree Aleurites. This oil is a valuable ingredient in varnishes and is used in many wood-working products, paints, construction materials and even in the manufacture of clothing. The Tung Oil not only promotes the EB virus infection by activating it but it is a known immuno­-suppressive agent also. The actual ingredients in the Tung Oil appear to be a number of phorbol esters. Similar compounds are found both naturally and in synthetics, and therefore the generalisation is made that exposure to all substances must remain guarded in the individual with chronic fatigue syndrome and Epstein-Barr virus infections.

Herbal compounds are generally regarded as being safe and in many cases effective in the management of many illnesses, symptoms and diseases. However, some herbs which have been used both by western and Chinese healers, have actually been shown to activate viruses. These include angelica, euphorbia, clematis intricata and datura stramonium (Jimson Weed) and possibly large doses of other herbal remedies known to have an anti-inflammatory effect including feverfew, devil’s claw and echinacea.

Our genes influence virus infections

It is highly probable that genetics play a role in the susceptibility of the individual to chronic viral infections such as EBV and CMV. Research data is consistent with this concept, but it is unclear as to the exact degree of that contribution. It is known that in some people with inherited severe immune deficiency states that there is evidence of a chronic EBV infection in their system. Two such rare diseases are ataxia-telangiectasia and the Wiskott- Aldrich syndrome.

More on the Epstein-Barr Virus and cytomeglovirus

The Epstein-Barr virus is a member of the herpes group of viruses that include herpes simplex —the cause of cold sores and genital herpes or ulcers of the membranes of the penis and vagina. The herpes group of viruses also contain the chicken pox virus, cytomeglovirus and the virus which is responsible for shingles (herpes zoster). All of these viruses have the ability to establish a chronic or lifelong infection in the patient’s body. The virus usually remains inside the cells of the immune system and sometimes the cells of the liver, spleen and lymph glands of the body. Of course, without an efficiently functioning immune system this quiescent and persistent inhabitation of the host cells would result in further infection and illness.

Should the immune system of the host be compromised in any way, this so-called ‘latent infection’ may become activated. When this happens, the immune system’s ability to suppress virus replication becomes less effective and virus particles therefore multiply and spread within the host. This phenomenon occurs readily in herpes infections. Many people who suffer from cold sores know that at times of extra emotional or physical stress, exposure to sunlight, illness or even after excessive alcohol consumption, an attack of the cold sores is more likely to occur. In AIDS patients whose immune systems are infected with the HIV virus the same thing happens. Under any stress, the AIDS virus seems to take advantage and multiply extremely rapidly, resulting in widespread damage to the patient’s immune system, nervous system and gastrointestinal tract. Glandular fever is another good example. Under stress, teenagers and young adults may suffer from relapsing illness from severe and persistent symptoms including fatigue, sweaty fevers and enlargement of lymph glands in the neck, armpits and groin.

The spread of the virus generally occurs via saliva and during close contact as in, for example, kissing. This is why the disease glandular fever or infectious mononucleosis is sometimes referred to as the kissing disease. The virus in the saliva can be persistent and it may last for twelve months after the glandular fever-like illness has disappeared. In a few individuals, the virus may persist even longer and perhaps indefinitely.

Glandular fever (infectious mononucleosis)

This is probably one of the most common causes of the chronic fatigue syndrome, especially in young adults. In fact, this most

debilitating viral infection in young adults has resulted not only in chronic illness, but severe psychiatric and social disturbances also. The most effective method of controlling this illness is in the early stages. At the first sign of a glandular fever-like illness, the rapid administration of megadose vitamin C by mouth and, if necessary, by injection intravenously, is dramatic in not only relieving the symptoms but reducing the size of the glands and liver, which are often quite enlarged. Vitamin C, as discussed elsewhere, is not only a potent viral inhibitor but also a very important immune-system stimulator and antioxidant. Thus it not only inhibits virus replication in the patient but it improves both cellular and humeral immunity while simultaneously detoxifying the system from the excess of any chemicals, drugs or antibiotics that may have been prescribed.

The immune system chemicals include interferons and interleukins and their breakdown products which may act as free- radicals. These may in themselves be responsible for symptoms and immune dysfunction. The immediate administration of intravenous vitamin C is often dramatic. Combined with an intramuscular injection of high potency B-complex, folic acid and lOOOmcg of vitamin B12, patients who are almost moribund from the illness may turn around within two hours and become almost symptom free. However, the administration of intravenous and intramuscular vitamins must continue for a week to ten days to ensure maintenance of this state of well-being.

A lesson to be learned here is that the longer the delay between onset of a patient’s symptoms and the administration of intramuscular and intravenous vitamins, the longer it takes to achieve an improvement in their condition. Of course, other immune supporting nutrients must be administered orally as soon as possible after the diagnosis of the disease is made.

Glandular fever most commonly occurs in young adults and students between the ages of 15 and 23 years. If severe, it may have a profound effect on the individual’s immediate and future life. The period between the time of initial infection and the onset of symptoms, which is known as the incubation period, may be as long as two to three months. Therefore, it is often difficult to go back in the history of the illness and determine the exact source or time of infection.

An indication that a glandular fever-like illness has occurred are the mild symptoms which become apparent at the initial stages of the illness. These include headache, weakness, fatigue, muscle pains and sore throat with a mild flu-like illness. This may occur two to six weeks prior to the actual onset of the severe debilitating glandular fever. It is then that the severe fever, weakness, fatigue, extreme sore throat and enlargement of the glands in the front and back of the neck occur. Enlargement of the liver, and sometimes the spleen, may occur with a flat red rash on the trunk. This rash is brought on by drugs such as ampicillin. The hallmarks of glandular fever are the severe pharyngitis or sore throat and the generalised enlargement of the lymph glands in the neck, armpits, elbow regions and groin. Although liver enlargement does occur, it is unusual. However, on testing liver function it is nearly always abnormal.

In the blood tests we find an increase in the number of all types of white cells, plus an increase in abnormal lymphocytes. A positive test for glandular fever doesn’t occur until about three weeks after the onset of the symptoms. Therefore the diagnosis must be made on the clinical picture alone, at least in the early stages. The use of antibiotics and other drugs in patients with acute glandular fever and liver dysfunction is unwarranted and may even aggravate the situation. With the liver malfunctioning, detoxification of xeniobiotic chemicals is comprised and the possibility of making a patient sensitive to foods and chemicals by prescribing antibiotics and drugs is high. The only treatment, as mentioned before, is the use of intravenous vitamin C, intramuscular high potency B-complex with B12 and folic acid and oral supplementation including B-complex, zinc and appropriate supportive herbal and homeopathic remedies. This natural medicine approach is advocated to improve the immediate situation and reduce the possibility of complications such as chronic Epstein-Barr virus infection, Non-A Non-B hepatitis, liver damage, infections of the nervous system and heart and the possibility of developing lymphoma.

Chronic Epstein-Barr virus infection is a disease now known to be associated with the persistent symptoms of chronic fatigue syndrome. In fact, the persistence of elevated antibodies towards various viral antigens in individuals suffering from the chronic fatigue syndrome is indirect evidence that this virus at least plays a part in the production of the disease.

EB virus associated diseases

Re-occurring or chronic Epstein-Barr virus infections have been found in a number of disease states. The diseases in which chronic EBV is found are generally diseases in which the immune system is suppressed, compromised or stressed in such a way that it functions subnormally. These diseases include of course AIDS and AIDS-related complexes, leukaemia, some cancers, lymphoma and Hodgkin’s disease. It may also occur in such disorders as SLE (systemic lupus erythematosis), rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, multiple sclerosis and in renal transplant patients who have received immunosuppressive drugs.

Other drugs which may suppress immune function and permit the persistence of EB virus infection include cortisone therapy and chemotherapeutic drugs used in suppressing cancer growth. In raising the question about the Epstein-Barr virus’s involvement in these disorders, two possible propositions emerge. Firstly, is the presence of the Epstein-Barr virus and its reactivation the result of a damaged or malfunctioning weakened immune system or, secondly, is the Epstein-Barr virus in itself the major factor creating the damaged immune state? It is extremely difficult to answer this vexing question and for the time being it must be regarded as a chicken and egg situation. The most likely scenario is that a weakened or stressed immune system is attacked by one or more of these viruses and, unable to completely resolve the infection, it cannot eradicate the virus from the immune cells. As a consequence, the virus becomes firmly established within the immune cells and persists, eventually damaging their fine metabolic machinery: This results in a continual, gradual weakening of the entire immune system. Along comes another stress such as some physical trauma, a viral infection or an overload of chemical pollution and the weakened immune system is further compromised, unable to contain the chronic viral infection. EB virus then commences to replicate and do further damage. This process is cyclical and continues until such a point is reached when the immune system fails completely and an end stage auto-immune disease, inflammatory disorder or cancer occurs.

Although hypothetical, this proposition is the most likely and is an extremely good model to work from clinically. It offers the health practitioner the opportunity to strengthen the immune system through appropriate lifestyle changes and thus minimise the likelihood of the downward spiral to disease.

Another extremely interesting facet of the chronic EB virus infection is the association with other viruses. It has been found, for example, that of individuals who suffer from the chronic fatigue syndrome and who have Epstein-Barr virus antibodies, those with the most severe illness have the highest levels of antibodies to EB virus. This group with severest fatigue and highest antibodies also have high levels of antibodies to the herpes viruses, measles and cytomegalovirus (CMV). Here again, one suspects weakening of the immune system by one virus resulting in easier infection by a number of other viruses which further weaken the immune system’s resistance. Some scientists now suggest, with strong evidence to support their case, that vaccination may itself weaken the immune system or make it susceptible in some way to the carrier virus state.

Characteristics of chronic viral infections

1 Infections may last for life

2 May weaken the immune system

3 Stress may reactivate the virus

4 Many other viral infections may

5 Chronic weakening of immune function may result in

autoimmune disease, lymphoma, leukaemia or cancer

6 Susceptibility to food and chemical sensitivity is greater

because of immune-dysfunction

Making the diagnosis

When, as is usually the case, physical examination reveals no obvious abnormality and routine pathology tests, blood tests, X- rays etc. are negative, it is difficult for the doctor or practitioner to accept CFS as a proper medical diagnosis. Doctors tend to

believe their tests in the establishment of a diagnosis often in preference to what they have been told in the history-taking exercise.

To emphasise again, the major symptom of CFS is severe muscle fatigue following minimal or minor muscular activity, from which it may take hours or even days to recover. This fatigue may prevent the patient from even getting out of bed or, if they do, sitting at a table or watching television may itself become a tiring exercise. In fact, watching television may aggravate the problem because of electromagnetic pollution. Even reading the paper or a book may result in fatigue to the arms, eyes and neck muscles. In other words, a life without energy.

Other symptoms which appear in time and should be regarded as complicating the disorder include headaches, muscle aches and pains, joint aches and pains, muscle twitching, irritability, nausea, painful glands, loss of short-term memory, apathy, anxiety, depression, emotional instability, a ringing in the ears and abnormal sensations in the fingers or toes.

For the diagnosis of CFS to be accepted by the medical profession, the fatigue must have persisted for at least six months or longer. It is indeed unfortunate that a patient must wait an extra two or three months after suffering from fatigue for three or four months before their condition is taken seriously enough to make a diagnosis. As will be explained later, the earlier that treatment is commenced after fatigue sets in, the better is the individual’s prognosis. Also, patients respond more rapidly to dietary and lifestyle changes the earlier that they are implemented.

It is interesting to note in this group of individuals with CFS that the symptoms of neurosis and depression are generally not as severe as the psychological symptoms are in the typical psychiatric patient suffering from severe depression or anxiety.

Controlled scientific studies have revealed that a significant number of patients with the chronic fatigue syndrome sometimes have a dramatic reduction in the number of white blood cells arid special immune cells called lymphocytes in their blood. Although there is no definite diagnostic test for CFS, the criteria for its diagnosis have been established.

Medically accepted diagnostic criteria for CFS

A chronic, relapsing, severe muscular fatigue which is exacerbated by minimal exertion and which causes a significant disruption of the usual daily activities. This fatigue must have been present for six months or longer. A disturbance in function of the nervous system with psychiatric symptoms including impairment of concentration and reduction in short-term memory revealed by difficulties in completing mental tasks which had normally been accomplished with ease.

3. An abnormal cell-mediated immune response evidenced by a reduction in the numbers of helper and suppressor lymphocytes (T4 and T8 cells of the immune system) and/or a lack of response in delayed type sensitivity skin tests (tests similar to the skin tests for tuberculosis).

It has been observed under the very powerful electron microscope that the red blood cells of patients suffering from chronic fatigue syndrome are unstable and become distorted. This distortion is worse at times when patients are suffering from severe fatigue and the cells may even return to normal when the patients are feeling reasonably well. This intermittent disturbance to the red blood cells may be a manifestation of damage to the very sensitive red blood cell membrane which surrounds the cell and maintains its normal saucer shape. It has been postulated, and is highly probable, that damage to the red blood cell membrane is caused by free-radicals and other oxidising chemicals attacking the membranes. Their increased susceptibility may be due to genetic and nutritional factors and a lack of sufficient anti­ oxidants in the membranes themselves. The normal red blood cell is responsible for the delivery of oxygen to the tissues and removal of carbon dioxide wastes and organic acids from the bodies tissues. If there is a disturbance in the function of the red blood cell and its activity, the possibility of reduced oxygen transport by red blood cells and therefore oxygen starvation to the tissues is likely. This may explain why some of the oxygenation techniques used in treating the chronic fatigue syndrome have been effective in hundreds and perhaps thousands of patients worldwide. These oxygenation techniques are discussed elsewhere.

Before the definitive diagnosis of CFS is made, the doctor needs to exclude all other organic diseases. A full blood examination and haemoglobin level is necessary to eliminate blood disorders and anaemia and thyroid function tests, liver function tests and kidney function tests should also be performed.

It is also essential to rule out the unlikely possibility of a malignancy, cancer or leukaemia and any specific neurological disease such as multiple sclerosis. A blood glucose and extended glucose test may be necessary if diabetes or functional reactive hypoglycaemia are suspected.

The fatigue chemicals

Interferon is a chemical produced by the white cells called lymphocytes in the blood, in response to infection by a virus. Interferon may play a role in the production of the chronic fatigue syndrome in genetically susceptible individuals. After a virus has infected the lymphocytes (cells of the immune system) they secrete a wide variety of chemicals including interferon, in order to fight the viral invasion. In the chronic fatigue syndrome it appears that this production of interferon may persist and be partially responsible for some of the symptoms.

In CFS there may be a disturbance in immune cell function. The mechanism which normally switches off the production of interferon seems to fail. Interferon is a naturally occurring chemical in the body which can also be synthesised in the laboratory and given by injection. It has been administered to patients with cancer, AIDS and other immunological disorders and of the noticeable side-effects severe fatigue is one of the most common. Other effects of excessive interferon or interferon treatment include headaches, musculo-skeletal pain, irritability, depression, slowing of the mental functions and fevers. Hence many of the symptoms of interferon excess mimic those of the chronic fatigue syndrome. Given intravenously the potent nervous system side-effects include changes in mood and memory. It is believed that the interferon acts on the hypothalamus and hippocampus in the brain. The interferon actually passes directly to the nerve cells of the central nervous system and binds onto receptors on the nerve cell surface called opiate receptors. These are the receptors which bind the opiates such as heroin, morphine and other opium-like chemicals. It is postulated that as a consequence of attaching to opiate receptors and stimulating these receptors on nerve cells that the tiring, fatiguing and sleepiness­ like effects of morphine and other similar drugs is mimicked by the interferon.

Another interesting observation of the use of interferon clinically has been that it actually reduces the time required for an individual to fall into the rapid eye movement (REM) or dream stage of sleeping.

Another possible harmful effect of interferon excess is that it increases the body’s resistance to the effects of insulin. Insulin, in association with a chromium containing molecule called glucose tolerance factor, is essential for the transportation of glucose from the bloodstream into the cells of the body including the brain, liver, muscle cells and so on. If the action of insulin is inhibited by the presence of any factor including interferon, then the energy providing glucose molecules may not be presented in sufficient concentration to the body cells to maintain their optimal functioning. The role of chromium as a trace element is discussed elsewhere. Suffice to say here that very low chromium levels are not uncommon in CFS patients.

So while interferon in the short-term may play a beneficial role in an acute viral infection by slowing down the central nervous system and thus producing a drop in mentation and mood and an increase in drowsiness, its chronic persistence may have a profound and widespread influence on all body tissues.

Side effects of interferon

Severe fatigue (very common) Headaches Muscle and joint pains Depression Irritability Mental slowing (poor concentration etc.) Fevers Memory deterioration Mood changes Increases insulin resistance

Predisposing factors to the development of CFS

1. A genetic predisposition —tends to occur more in families with a higher than average incidence of cancers, diabetes, arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and known allergies.

2. A nutritional imbalance or deficiency state, especially low levels of vitamin C, B-complex, zinc or selenium.

3. Chronic stress — emotional, physical, electromagnetic.

4. Chemical pollutants.

5. A viral or bacterial infection especially incompletely resolved. Antibiotic therapy.



6.Chronic bowel toxaemia from poor diet, junk food, poor food-combining.

Bacterial infections and the dangers of antibiotics

The majority of infectious diseases that present to doctors are caused by viral infections and these are generally self-limiting. However, over the past forty years there has been an increasing usage of antibiotics including the inappropriate prescribing of antibiotics for viral infections. Viruses are not susceptible to the killing actions of antibiotics and the use of preventative courses of antibiotics in case of secondary bacterial infections is generally not good medical practice.

The widespread prescription of antibiotics is regarded by microbiologists as potentially very dangerous. The development of resistant strains of bacteria to antibiotics is more likely the greater the exposure to these chemicals. However, even more sinister in the short-term are the effects that antibiotics have on the health of the individual. Antibiotics are synthetic or xenobiotic chemicals that require detoxification and place a load on the detoxifying mechanisms of the body. Because of their foreign nature, these antibiotics may also stimulate an allergic immune response to them. In doing so, these allergic reactions often spread to include other similar chemicals that appear in the food chain. Antibiotics are also known to induce liver enzymes and thus unnecessarily distress this organ.

Probably the most damaging effects of antibiotics — especially the broad spectrum type — are the destruction of the healthy microorganisms in the gastrointestinal tract and their subsequent replacement after antibiotic therapy ceases by potentially pathogenic bacteria and widespread infestation with the yeast, Candida albicans.

Candida

Candidiasis is the condition caused by the yeast Candida albicans which is an important disease causing microorganism. Candida is a well known cause of oral and vaginal thrush and sometimes infections of the skin where moisture occurs, for example, under the breasts, between the buttocks and between fatfolds. It is not so well known that Candida can also cause death in people who have severely depressed immune function.

Candida occurs as a consequence of a weakening of the immune system, malnutrition, the use of antibiotics, the oral contraceptive pill, cortisone and chemotherapeutic drugs used in the treatment of cancer. Inadvertent exposure to antibiotics occurs in the general population through the consumption of poultry, pork and other meats grown with the use of antibiotics.

In patients with the chronic fatigue syndrome nearly 70% report the use of antibiotics for the treatment of an acute viral infection within the three months prior to the initial onset of their illness. Others have used antibiotics for the treatment of acne or other infections.

The majority of young women with the chronic fatigue syndrome report the use of oral contraceptives and vaginal thrush, and in many instances a previous history of severe vaginal thrush correlates with the onset of symptoms of the chronic fatigue syndrome. The common drugs such as cortisone may also be implicated.

It has been shown that over 80% of patients with the chronic fatigue syndrome have abnormalities in immune functioning, levels of antibodies, numbers of T-helper and T-depressor cells and allergy reactions. In fact, 90% of patients have moderate to high (significant) levels of IgE and IgG4 antibodies to specific Candida antigens (proteins). These findings are suggestive that Candida albicans is acting as an allergen and is chronically over- stimulating the immune system to function in an abnormal manner. Candida is also known to secrete a number of substances including acetaldehyde, a breakdown product of sugar and alcohol metabolism that causes the hangover effect the morning after a binge. These scientific findings are probably secondary to immune suppression caused primarily by the presence of heavy metals and xenobiotic chemicals.

Many symptoms are attributed to the presence of chronic candidiasis, some of which are non-specific and many of which are held in common with the chronic fatigue syndrome.

Most common symptoms of chronic candidiasis

1 Lethargy, fatigue, muscle weakness

2 Irritability, headaches or migraines

3 Muscle and joint pains

4 Irritable bowel syndrome

5 Sensitivity to yeast, alcohol and sugars

6 Cravings for sugar or alcohol

7 Cystitis without obvious infection

8 Anal or vaginal itching

9 Skin rashes that may appear like acne or psoriasis

The treatment of patients with Candida albicans is very similar to the general treatment protocol for the management of the chronic fatigue syndrome outlined in Chapter 10. The basic principles of treatment are a diet that eliminates refined carbo­ hydrates, for example, sugar, white flour products and alcohol and the elimination of yeast and fermented fruits from the diet. A reduction of total carbohydrate to approximately 60 grams per day is recommended and frequent snacks of protein foods are helpful. The absolute avoidance of drugs and medicines that promote the growth Candida and other yeasts is mandatory. These drugs include antibiotics, cortisone, immunosuppressant drugs and the oral contraceptive pill. The avoidance of chicken and pork contaminated with antibiotics is also useful. Only free range eggs and chicken should be consumed.

A detoxification programme plus the use of immune support­ ing nutrients are generally required and the use of antifungal herbs, garlic, nystatin or ketoconazole may be needed. Nystatin and ketoconazole are both drugs but Nystatin is relatively safe. Ketoconazole has the potential for sometimes causing severe side effects to the chemically sensitive patients with the chronic fatigue syndrome and should only be used as a last resort. Lactobacillus and bifidobacteria are two micro-organisms that can be consumed orally in powder form and which have a suppressive effect on the overgrowth of yeasts and Candida in the bowel and vagina. Their use is mandatory in the patient with diagnosed candidiasis.

