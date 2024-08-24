Click on the picture below to go to The World Of Wellness, join The WOW and get access to the complete book.

CHAPTER THREE

The Causes of Tiredness

Introduction

We all feel tired from time to time. Fatigue is a natural part of life and normally occurs at night at the end of a busy day. Fatigue and tiredness, like many bodily functions, are cyclical phenomena and alternate with feeling alert and energetic. Fatigue only becomes a problem if it is severe, inappropriate, occurs at the wrong times of the day, and is persistent. The causes of tiredness, lethargy, and fatigue are numerous, and before a diagnosis of chronic fatigue syndrome can be made, other causes of this common symptom must be excluded.

Alfred’s Story

“I can’t get through another day,” complained Alfred, a 56-year-old business executive. For the past six months, he had been complaining to his wife of increasing fatigue. She had encouraged Alfred to see a number of doctors for his condition, but nothing physically could be found wrong in the way of heart or lung disease, and blood tests showed Alfred was not anemic.

Depression and stress from overwork in a very competitive engineering business was the conclusion of Alfred’s local doctor. However, anti-depressants were of no help, and a few changes to lifestyle, including more exercise and recreation, did very little to improve Alfred’s fatigue.

By this time, Alfred had lost interest in everything. His hobby of photography had been abandoned. Life was miserable. He had been increasing his consumption of alcohol over the previous months in order to relax in the evenings. The drinks gave him a temporary feeling of well-being and more energy.

After intensive questioning, it seemed that the craving for alcohol was both physical and psychological. Although Alfred’s blood glucose (blood sugar) levels had been found to be normal in previous tests, it was decided to perform a special glucose tolerance test to measure his body’s ability to handle glucose (sugar).

It was discovered that Alfred’s glucose tolerance test was abnormal and that he had a moderately severe form of adult-onset diabetes. By simply changing his diet to one of complex carbohydrates, eliminating alcohol and sugar, and adding supplements of zinc, chromium, and vitamin B-complex, dramatic changes occurred in his well-being, with far more energy available for work and exercise.

The Causes of Fatigue

1. The Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

2. Medical Causes of Fatigue:

- Medically prescribed drugs, in particular:

- Tranquilizers

- Anti-depressants

- Blood pressure tablets

- Anti-epileptic medication

- Pain-relieving medication

- Antihistamines

- Cortisone

- Some anti-inflammatory drugs

Medical Conditions:

- Heart disease and early heart failure

- Diabetes

- Lymphoma

- Leukemia

- Liver disease

- Kidney disease

- Thyroid failure

- Autoimmune disorders

- Menopause

- Arthritis (sometimes)

3. Nutritional Causes of Fatigue:

- Food allergies and food/chemical sensitivities

- Functional reactive hypoglycemia (low blood sugar)

- Deficiencies of quality proteins, complex carbohydrates, essential fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, or trace elements in the diet

- High sugar intake

- Alcohol

- Coffee

- Tea

4. Environmental Causes of Fatigue:

- Environmental pollutants including chemicals and heavy metals, such as mercury, lead, cadmium, arsenic

- Pesticide and herbicide residues

- Electromagnetic radiation

- Jetlag

- The ‘sick building’ syndrome

5. Lifestyle Factors Causing Fatigue:

- Over-training and over-exercising

- Sedentary lifestyle (unfitness)

- Irregular sleeping habits

6. Psychological Causes:

- Depression

- Anxiety

- Chronic stress reactions

- Schizophrenia

Genetic Resistance and Susceptibility to Disease

"Every winter I get two or three attacks of flu, and I’m laid down for weeks. Antibiotics don’t do me any good, and I’m useless to anyone."

These are the words often spoken by people frustrated with their high susceptibility to the common cold and influenza. Why do some people suffer endlessly with coughs, colds, and bronchitis, while others seemingly get away without a hint of illness? The genes we inherit from our parents play a very important role in the expression of the immune system and its ability to function. Of course, environmental factors including nutrition influence our state of health and the health of the immune system. It is highly likely that we all catch a similar number of colds and flus, but the responses of our system to the virus can vary greatly.

Host resistance to disease and its enhancement by natural means is the keystone to all good natural therapies. For example, in Indonesia, children often contract severe respiratory or gastrointestinal infections and die as a consequence. The simple supplementation of a massive dose of vitamin A is sufficient to increase the resistance of the mucous membranes that line the nose, throat, lungs, and gastrointestinal tract against the invasion of viruses and bacteria. Vitamin A is also known to play a role in the functioning of the immune cells. This is a classic example of manipulating one single variable to effect a dramatic result—the saving of young lives in Indonesia.

We are born with genes that we inherit from our parents and which inhabit the nucleus of every cell in our body. These genes are responsible for the expression of our physical makeup, such as the color of our hair, eyes, the shape of our nose, and whether we are male or female. The genes are also responsible for the functioning of the various cells, tissues, and organs of the body. They determine the quality of protein we produce, and they are responsible for the design and production of enzymes involved in the thousands of biochemical reactions occurring every second. It will therefore come as no surprise that the immune system’s structure and functioning is determined to a large extent by the genes that are inherited. Our susceptibility to certain cancers, diabetes, heart disease, and other health problems is also largely determined by the genes that are inherited.

Until recently, it was thought that the expression of these genes could not be affected by the environment or manipulated by any outside forces. However, the science of genetic engineering has proven this precept incorrect. In the future, we will see genes being inserted and removed from chromosomes in our cells to influence the course of disease.

Within the science of nutrition, it is known that the enzymes and biochemical reactions determined by genetic expression can be influenced by the level of nutrients within the cell. Indirectly, this means that we can now alter to some degree the expression of genes we have inherited by nutritionally manipulating the microenvironments of the cell. This is a very young science with great growth potential.

Inherited weakness in the immune system may not be severe enough to cause an immunological disease. However, immunological weakness can be improved by a change in diet and the use of therapeutic nutrition. Other important aspects of lifestyle play a role in immune expression as well. In the chapter on the mind, we discuss how psychological and emotional stresses can profoundly suppress the immune system. The brain and the central nervous system produce some of the most potent and influential chemicals in the body. These chemicals may spread by nerves or in the bloodstream to different parts of the body to influence the functioning of many cells and organs. At times of physical or emotional stress, a disturbance in the balance of the various controlling chemicals from the central nervous system may play havoc with blood pressure, heart function, insulin output, glucose control, and immune system functioning. These are only some of the bodily actions that may be affected by immune stress.

Should the immune system be chronically infected by a virus such as the Epstein-Barr virus, cytomegalovirus, or coxsackie virus, the susceptibility of the nervous system, immune system, and virtually every other cell in the body to stress is increased. This must be kept in mind during treatment programs for people with chronic fatigue syndrome because reactivation of these latent viruses is more frequent the higher the levels of stress. In fact, quite often the only symptom of sensitivity in the early stages of an illness related to such a sensitivity is fatigue or tiredness. The organism that triggers fatigue in one victim may cause no more than a mild flu-like illness or fever in other people, which is very strong evidence that the disease has a genetic and probably nutritional basis.

The Causes of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Primary:

- Heavy metal overload

- Xenobiotic chemical overload or sensitivity

Secondary

- Nutritional deficiency and/or imbalance of nutrients

- Chemical food sensitivity

- Post-viral syndrome: Epstein-Barr virus, cytomegalovirus, coxsackie B virus, glandular fever virus, influenza, chickenpox, German measles, mumps, measles, Human B-lymphotropic virus, Ross River virus

- Bacterial infections

- Candida albicans (thrush and other yeast infections)

- Chronic stress weakening immune function

- Functional reactive hypoglycemia (low blood sugar)

- Heavy metal overload resulting in fatigue-like symptoms

Most people living in Western industrialized societies have all of these heavy metals in their systems, sometimes at significant levels: arsenic, excess copper, lead, mercury, aluminum, cadmium.

Principal Causes of the Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, in Order of Importance

1. Heavy metal overload

2. Xenobiotic chemical overload

3. Borderline nutritional deficiencies

4. Food allergy and sensitivity

Heavy Metals

The toxic heavy metals lead, mercury, arsenic, cadmium, and aluminum are present in all of us to some degree. They are also present in patients with chronic fatigue syndrome.

The two heavy metals that may play an important role in the suppression of the immune system are mercury and lead. Mercury is toxic to the kidney and the central nervous system. It is absorbed through the digestive tract and may be the result of consuming contaminated fish, dental amalgams, or occupational exposure. Lead is toxic to almost every cell in the body. Its ingestion may come from lead-based paint, contaminated water, and occupational exposure. Both metals interfere with the proper functioning of the brain and nervous system. They can disrupt various enzyme systems and may interfere with the activity of certain neurotransmitters.

Cadmium toxicity can occur due to excessive dietary intake or inhalation from occupational exposure. It causes kidney dysfunction and may be an environmental contaminant of the soil. It may play a role in chronic fatigue syndrome by reducing the production of red blood cells, leading to anemia.

Xenobiotics

These are unnatural chemicals that are not naturally present in the body, and which can disrupt normal bodily functions. They may act as drugs, pesticides, or pollutants.

Xenobiotic chemicals are known to affect the liver’s ability to detoxify the body. If they are present in excess, they may lead to a lack of detoxification in the body, resulting in increased levels of toxic substances and damage to various systems, including the immune system.

Nutritional Deficiency and Imbalance

To combat chronic fatigue syndrome, the following nutrients are often found to be deficient:

- Vitamin B12

- Folic acid

- Iron

- Vitamin C

- Zinc

- Magnesium

- Vitamin A

- Vitamin E

Food Allergy and Sensitivity

Food allergies and sensitivities are very common and frequently overlooked causes of chronic fatigue syndrome. Sensitivities to common foods such as dairy, wheat, soy, corn, and other common allergens can lead to fatigue and other symptoms. Testing for these allergies may help identify and eliminate problematic foods.

**The Causes of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome**

**Primary:**

- Heavy metal overload

- Xenobiotic chemical overload or sensitivity

**Secondary:**

- Nutritional deficiency and/or imbalance of nutrients

- Chemical food sensitivity

- Post-viral syndrome: Epstein-Barr virus, cytomegalovirus, coxsackie B virus, glandular fever virus, influenza, chickenpox, German measles, mumps, measles, Human B-lymphotropic virus, Ross River virus

- Bacterial infections

- Candida albicans (thrush and other yeast infections)

- Chronic stress weakening immune function

- Functional reactive hypoglycemia (low blood sugar)

- Heavy metal overload resulting in fatigue-like symptoms

Most people living in Western industrialized societies have all of these heavy metals in their systems, sometimes at significant levels: arsenic, excess copper, lead, mercury, aluminum, cadmium.

**Principal Causes of the Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, in Order of Importance**

1. Heavy metal overload

2. Xenobiotic chemical overload

3. Borderline nutritional deficiencies

4. Food allergy and sensitivity

**Heavy Metals**

The toxic heavy metals lead, mercury, arsenic, cadmium, and aluminum are present in all of us to some degree. They are also present in patients with chronic fatigue syndrome.

1. Heavy metal overload

2. Xenobiotic chemical overload

3. Borderline nutritional deficiencies

4. Food allergy and sensitivity

Heavy Metals

The toxic heavy metals lead, mercury, arsenic, cadmium, and aluminum are present in all of us to some degree. They are also present in patients with chronic fatigue syndrome.

The two heavy metals that may play an important role in the suppression of the immune system and nervous system are lead and mercury. In 80% of the patients with chronic fatigue syndrome, significantly high levels of either lead or mercury are found in their tissues. Patients with chronic fatigue syndrome have a total load of these heavy metals that is higher than the average. Blood tests for these toxic minerals are not as accurate as a hair or tissue analysis. In other words, the majority of patients with chronic fatigue syndrome have significantly high levels of toxic metals in their system.

Lead poisoning has been known since ancient times and may have played a role in the fall of Rome when lead pewter was extensively used in eating and drinking utensils. Lead poisoning is an insidious health problem and has gone unnoticed and undetected in many patients; its real importance has still not been realized in modern medicine. It has been described as the greatest nervous system poison and has become so widespread in our environment that its comparative effects are impossible to measure. Even the polar icecaps have shown an increase in lead levels of over 200-fold in the past 3,000 years. The lakes and oceans of the world contain up to twenty times more lead than they did prior to the industrial revolution.

People living in cities have 100 times more lead in their bloodstream and up to 2,000 times more lead in their bones than before humans started using lead. The Roman Empire was the first civilized society to use lead in the lining of its wine casks, water containers, and water reticulation systems. Observers noted that workers in lead smelters in ancient Rome suffered from unusual complaints, particularly relating to the nervous system. It is now believed by some historians and scientists that the actual decline of the Roman Empire may have been partially due to the result of a high intake of lead from water, foods, and wine. It has certainly been documented that there was a decline in mental ability and a reduction in birth rates in ancient Rome.

Contamination of the environment with lead is ubiquitous and it is impossible to find an animal species that hasn’t been exposed to it, so it is probably impossible to measure its real effect on humans. It may be that modern society is heading in the same downhill direction as ancient Rome...

Experiments in the laboratory show that even very low levels of lead can have an adverse effect on the nervous system. Once it has reached the nervous system, lead binds very strongly to nerve cells. Some scientists believe that there is no safe threshold for lead exposure and that once lead is present in the system, its effects are irreversible.

Early Signs of Lead Poisoning

1. Fatigue

2. Muscle pains

3. Impaired attention span and concentration

4. Poor short-term memory

5. Diminished language skills

6. Headaches

7. Abdominal pains

8. Constipation

9. Pallor

10. Hyperactivity

11. Poor coordination

12. Vertigo

13. Tremors

14. Indigestion

It can be seen from the above that many of the symptoms of lead poisoning are common to those of chronic fatigue syndrome—in particular fatigue, muscle aches and pains, poor concentration and attention span, and the loss of short-term memory. Studies of children with lead poisoning demonstrate that they are more sensitive to lead and are more efficient at absorbing it into the body after ingestion. Studies of lead contamination in children show a direct relationship between the severity of symptoms including disturbances of brain function and the lead level in their blood.

Later Signs of Lead Poisoning

1. Reduced intelligence quotient

2. Mental retardation

3. Signs of senility

4. Spontaneous abortion and stillbirth

5. Possible cancer

6. Kidney damage

7. Immune suppression

8. Premature death

Airborne lead is probably the major source of lead contamination in the environment, coming mainly from industry and the burning of leaded petrol in car exhaust fumes. Lead may also leach into domestic water supplied in older homes which often have lead pipes in their plumbing; this occurs more when the water is acidic. The weathering of lead-containing paint, putty, and other building materials in other homes can also contaminate household dust which can be swallowed or inhaled, particularly by young children. Children living in cities receive most of their lead from car exhaust fumes and from soil and dust that has been contaminated by chips of lead paint. Although the danger from lead in paints and car exhausts has been significantly reduced, the accumulation of lead over many years in the soil remains a significant problem. It has been estimated that the natural lead content of soil is approximately twenty parts per million. But in urban areas, the soil near buildings in close proximity to busy highways may contain as much as ten thousand parts per million of lead.

It has been estimated that over 90% of the lead in the air in most modern cities is derived from automobile exhausts. Despite the change to lead-free petrol, high-octane fuels are still used and industry sources still remain a problem. Lead persists in the environment, in our bones, and in our brains.

Lead can enter our food in a number of ways including lead-soldered tin cans, improperly glazed dinnerware, and even food supplements such as bonemeal and dolomite. Occupational exposure is also possible, especially for workers in lead smelters and battery plants or exposed to hair dyes, although these are of course less common sources of contamination.

Sources of Lead Contamination

1. Leaded petrol (car exhaust fumes)

2. Food and water contaminated by atmospheric lead pollution

3. Pesticide sprays

4. Cooking utensils

5. Lead pipes

6. Lead paint in older homes (and lead in the dust)

7. Solders

8. Pigments

9. Batteries

10. Lead solder in tin cans

Many scientific studies have been conducted to show that dietary factors may protect to some degree against the toxic effects of lead. These include a high intake of plant food (fiber) and a number of vitamin and mineral supplements including vitamin C, B-complex vitamins, calcium, zinc, iron, chromium, and copper; some of these nutrients actually decrease the absorption of lead.

Dietary nutrients can also reduce the accumulation of lead and prohibit the lead from binding to enzymes involved in normal metabolic processes. Animals treated with high doses of vitamin B1 have been shown to be protected against the harmful effects of lead. A controlled study of calves fed lead and vitamin B1 injections and another group of calves given lead only indicated that vitamin B1 has a protective effect against lead poisoning. Signs of lead poisoning in this study were only apparent in untreated animals and these signs included weakness, disturbances in mobility, twisting of the spine, and eventual blindness.

If high levels of lead are present in a hair analysis in a patient with chronic fatigue syndrome, a therapeutic trial of high doses of vitamin B1 by injection, combined with the basic nutritional program outlined in this book, is certainly worth considering. Vitamin B1 or thiamine is a very important co-factor in the metabolism of glucose to carbon dioxide, water, and energy. In fact, the metabolism of carbohydrates is highly dependent upon an adequate supply of vitamin B1. It is possible, although not proven, that some of the enzymes requiring vitamin B1 for the metabolism of carbohydrates to energy may in fact be blocked or poisoned by the presence of lead.

Another effective method of reducing the burden of lead is the use of EDTA chelation. Penicillamine, another chelating agent that can be used orally, may also be of benefit in some patients with chronic fatigue syndrome who have not benefited significantly from other treatments. Penicillamine can be given orally under medical supervision. Regular blood tests are required for patients on penicillamine therapy to ensure that any toxic effects of the treatment are detected early. The toxic effects of penicillamine are significantly reduced when patients are treated concurrently with antioxidants and ascorbate.

Although it has not been definitely proven to be a major contributing factor to chronic fatigue syndrome, the continued and increasing exposure to lead and its potential harmful effects on the immune system, nervous system, and endocrine glands must be taken seriously and, from the scientific evidence available, even comparatively low-level exposures to lead prevailing in modern western societies interfere with metabolism.

Mercury Toxicity and Sensitivity

Mercury Toxicity and Sensitivity

Hatmakers and dentists may seem worlds apart in their occupations but they have one thing in common. The hatmakers of the 19th century absorbed mercury through their skin and lungs from the felts used in hat making—mercuric nitrate was used in the felt-making process. ‘Mad-Hatters disease’, the ‘Hatters Shakes’ and other equally descriptive terms were used for the illnesses that hatmakers suffered. On the other hand, dentists work with amalgam dental fillings which contain a very high concentration of mercury. Exposure to mercury and mercury vapor, especially during the drilling and removal of old amalgams, is a potentially risky business for the dentist. Although the dental profession has yet to come to real terms with the possibilities of mercury toxicity both, to themselves and to their patients, some modern countries including Sweden, are banning the use of mercury amalgam.

Mercury is one of the most toxic substances known and its effects are definitely much less appreciated than they should be. The dental profession has an extremely high incidence of suicide worldwide—and when one examines the symptoms of mercury exposure one cannot help but ask the question ‘Is mercury the cause or a contributing factor to dental suicide?’

Symptoms of Mercury Poisoning

1. Fatigue

2. Headache

3. Disturbances of coordination

4. Speech difficulties

5. Visual disturbances

6. Miscellaneous symptoms — fever, cough, chest pain, nausea, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, skin rash

7. Toxic brain syndrome and insanity

8. Disturbances in short-term memory

9. Insomnia

10. Irritability

11. Depression

12. Personality deterioration

13. Numbness or tingling sensations of the fingers, toes, and lips

14. Muscle weakness (this may progress to paralysis)—the cardinal symptom of CFS

Sir Isaac Newton, during his brilliant scientific career, apparently suffered a short period of insanity. It has been suggested that Newton suffered from mercury and lead poisoning as a consequence of working with mercury and its salts. A hair analysis of Newton’s hair confirmed extremely high levels of mercury and lead.

The sources of mercury today are amalgams, food, and air. Organic forms of mercury, such as methyl mercury, are more toxic than the metal itself and are present in our food supply. The history of widespread mercury poisoning goes back to 1953 when disabling neurological disorders began appearing in the Minamata district of Japan. Many people died and thousands became ill from mercury poisoning in this district as a consequence of a plastics factory dumping waste into the bay and polluting the local fish. The interesting thing in this story is that the local cats were the first to show signs of illness and behavior disturbance before falling into a coma and dying. This illustrates how smaller living things can show signs of poisoning earlier than organisms higher up in the food chain.

We are now witnessing throughout the world a dramatic decline in the number of species surviving. It has been estimated that a species of animal or plant life is becoming extinct every five minutes. The warning signs are there and the present decline in some species of frogs should herald research into toxic heavy metal and herbicide and pesticide residues. Other reports of methyl mercury poisoning have occurred throughout the world not only due to fish poisoning but also to grains treated with organic mercurial fungicides.

It is the large fish, for example, tuna and shark, that are the potential sources of mercury poisoning. The contamination of rivers, lakes, and the sea by large chemical companies and paper manufacturers must be stopped. Shellfish and fish accumulate organic mercury—the larger the fish the greater the mercury contamination. At each step along the food chain the concentration of methyl mercury increases from plankton to algae to small marine creatures to small fish to larger fish and to the bigger fish. Organic mercury fungicides once used in agriculture may contaminate livestock and wild game also.

Mercury causes brain damage and other central nervous system disorders as well as birth defects. The toxic action of mercury is extensive. It binds to cell membranes, nuclear membranes, intracellular organelles, and it inactivates enzymes essential for proper metabolism.

The issue of dental amalgams and their possible harmful effects remains controversial. However, significant anecdotal and scientific evidence in Australia, the United States, and Great Britain supports the use of alternative dental materials in future. A patient suffering from chronic fatigue syndrome who has tried diet and nutrient supplements with some benefit and who can be shown to have high levels of mercury or who is sensitive to mercury and its salts should seriously consider the total removal of dental amalgam. Thousands of lay people and many dental professionals have benefited from the removal of mercury from their teeth.

In 1988, scrap dental amalgam was declared a hazardous material by the United States Environmental Agency. Immediately a dentist removes an amalgam filling from the mouth and places it on a tray it once again becomes a hazardous and toxic waste material. The question should be asked—‘What is it about the mouth that makes the same substance apparently non-toxic?’ The answer is that this poison is not safe and statements that mercury amalgam is not harmful to the health are a gross misrepresentation.

It is important to know the facts behind mercury amalgam fillings. Mercury accounts for over 50% of the substances present in the silver amalgam. Worldwide research has shown that mercury vapor actually comes off a filling, particularly after stimulation through the chewing of foods, contact with hot or acidic foods, the brushing of teeth, and by tooth grinding. Dentists and their professional associations have for decades advised that once mercury was placed with other ingredients in the dental fillings it was so tightly bound it could not escape. The other components of dental fillings include silver, tin, zinc, and copper.

However, in the face of much research, the dental profession has been forced to change that position and now admits that although mercury does come out of the filling, the amount according to them is insignificant. This is not so. Mercury is a known poison and that fact has been established for many years. In fact, mercury is such a strong, potent, and penetrating poison that all living cells in the body are affected. It has not been shown to have any necessary biological function. According to some researchers, it is the single most toxic metal that has been investigated. Many authorities agree that mercury is even more toxic than lead, cadmium, and arsenic. World regulatory agencies Many authorities agree that mercury is even more toxic than lead, cadmium and arsenic. World regulatory agencies acknowledge that the minimum amount of mercury that will not cause damage is unknown. It thus remains an exercise in clear thinking in responding to the question, ‘How can we be certain that the amount coming off dental fillings is insignificant?’.

Some of the world’s foremost researchers on the toxicity of mercury and its salts conclude that the release of mercury from dental amalgams forms the predominant contribution to human exposure to inorganic mercury in the general population. In fact, the study of post mortem specimens actually shows a positive correlation between the number of occlusal surfaces of dental fillings and the levels of mercury in the kidneys and brain. Medical research has shown that mercury amalgams have an adverse effect on the number of T-cells in the immune system. It has also been demonstrated that the T-cells of the immune system return to normal after amalgams are carefully removed from the mouth. This is important in the chronic fatigue syndrome patients as they also have low T-lymphocyte levels. We must be careful here not to conclude that all T-lymphocyte reduction is due to mercury amalgams but we can conclude that it may be a significant factor.

It is worth noting that amalgam restorations located on top of composite fillings, and not even in direct contact with the tooth, can result in a decrease in T-lymphocytes.

For those who believe that mercury amalgam is safe, let us examine another disease situation. The cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) - the fluid that surrounds the brain and spinal cord and bathes and supports it — has been shown to have eight times the level of mercury in patients suffering from multiple sclerosis when compared to healthy controls. This could be regarded as simply an interesting coincidence were it not for the fact that mercury is capable of producing symptoms that are indistinguishable from those of multiple sclerosis. Clinically large numbers of patients suffering from demyelinating encephalopathy (a multiple sclerosis­ like syndrome), combined with a form of chronic fatigue, have responded extremely well to elimination diets, vitamin and mineral therapy and the removal of dental amalgams.

In the United States, the Environmental Protection Agency has declared that scrap dental amalgam is a hazardous waste material. Scrap amalgam is that portion of amalgam that remains after the dentist has placed a filling in the dental cavity. Dentists, according to the Materials Safety Data Sheet for mercury, are advised to handle scrap amalgam extremely carefully. The following instructions are given to dentists:

1. Scrap amalgam must be stored in unbreakable, tightly sealed containers away from heat

2.A no-touch technique for handling amalgams should be used

3. Scrap amalgam must be stored under liquid, preferably glycerine or photographic fixant solution.

It can be seen that once an amalgam is removed from a tooth it again becomes a hazardous material and must be handled in the same way as scrap. If scrap amalgam has been carelessly disposed of the penalties are considerable. Again, we must ask the question, ‘What is it about the mouth that makes mercury amalgam become non-toxic?’ The logical response and the response by the non-professional lay public is that the danger persists.

The Alaskan Dental Association appropriated money for a paid advertisement entitled ‘Straight Tklk About Dental Amalgam’ in April, 1989. They stated a number of facts, one being that ‘The fillings in your teeth are safe. For more than a hundred years dentists have used, observed and tested amalgam filling material, and we have found them to be both safe and effective. No other material has been so thoroughly tested, nor found to be as cost effective as dental amalgams.’ This statement by the Dental Association is misleading. Certainly, amalgam fillings have been tested for strength but not for their safety. The dental associations cannot produce definitive studies showing safety. Conversely, the research pointing to amalgam toxicity is exhaustive.

Interestingly, prior to the use of mercury amalgam fillings, it had been customary for many years to use lead fillings. These were also considered to be safe. In fact, the history of medicine is full of such anecdotes — toxic drugs are considered safe, radiation has been considered safe, the measurement of foot size by shoe fluoroscopy was considered safe and the routine use of pesticides and herbicides in increasing quantities are also considered safe. Only 25 years ago the medical associations supported the use of tobacco as an agent to help anxiety states.

The Alaskan Dental Association also stated, ‘The dental profession has complete confidence in the safety of dental amalgam. The members of the dental team who work with amalgam everyday are as healthy as their peers and the general population. And most of us have — and would accept — amalgam fillings in our own mouths. Over one hundred million Americans have amalgam fillings.’

One must also examine the disturbances in neuropsycho­logical functioning in over 90% of dentists tested. Neuro­ psychologists have shown areas of suboptimal function in many neurological tasks including attention span, the ability to concentrate, short-term memory, visual recall, disturbances in motor co-ordination, tremor and the perceptual accuracy in forming judgements. Certainly, a problem in any professional group. In the dentists tested, psychological problems were concentrated in the areas of irritability, impatience, tension, frustration and conflict. Notably absent was the measurement of calmness. It was observed that the longer a dentist practices, the less the ability he has to pass the entrance exams into dental school. Dentists should be informed of these studies showing the damage that is undermining their personalities and skills. It is also worth noting that amongst specialists dentists have the highest divorce and suicide rates. Of course, not all dentists will show signs of suffering because of individual differences but when 90% show signs of dysfunction, it is a problem for great concern.

One important point to be mentioned here is the slow, insidious onset of these symptoms. The change is so gradual that the damage may go unnoticed over a period of years. A comparison can be made between the rate of deterioration of eyesight and the rate of the appearance of mercury toxicity. A very slow, gradual loss of vision over many years is not detected on a day-to-day or week-to-week basis. A sudden loss of vision is dramatic. Therefore a very slow deterioration in eyesight or a very slow low-grade poisoning with amalgam go virtually unnoticed for a long time. The insidious nature of mercury toxicity fosters an uncertainty as to its true nature.

Another characteristic of mercury toxicity that has been substantiated by the Environmental Protection Agency is the association between women who are chronically exposed to mercury vapour, for example female dental personnel, and higher than normal spontaneous abortion rates, increased premature labour and greater perinatal mortality. Mercury has been shown to cross the placenta and assimilate itself into the fetus. Even the Californian Dental Association has established that significantly higher mercury levels are found in the placenta, membranes and the neonatal blood of women who are exposed to mercury while working in dental offices. In non-pregnant women there is a disturbance in the prevalence of the menstrual cycle and menstrual disorders. Spina bifida births (approximately 5%) occurred in one study population, the normal being less than .1%.

B-complex vitamins and folic acid have been shown to protect against the incidence of spina bifida and mercury is known to affect the function of folic acid in the body. The judicial use of folic acid, vitamin B12 and vitamin B-complex supplementation in women of childbearing years who have high levels of hair mercury should be an important consideration in preventative medicine.

According to the insurance statistics, dentists and dental personnel have one of the highest utilisation rates of medical insurance of any population. Mercury toxicity is generally not diagnosed as often as it should in the general population, or the dental profession. The reason for this is that early symptoms are generally non-specific and may vary greatly from one to another. This is exemplified in a case in which a dentist who suffered from numbness of the fingers was operated on surgically and treated for over fifteen years in several prestigious medical facilities before it was suspected that he may be suffering from mercury toxicity.

The diagnosis of mercury intoxication or mercury sensitivity is extremely difficult because of the insidious nature of the disorder and because most healthcare professionals are not familiar with proper diagnostic techniques. High levels of mercury may be found in the urine after acute exposure to the substance. However, normal levels of mercury in the urine are present in the majority of cases in which chronic low-grade exposure occurs. In fact, some experts believe that urinary mercury levels are characteristically low in chronic exposure, suggesting a hyper­ sensitivity reaction. The levels of mercury in the urine are of limited value in the diagnosis of mercury poisoning. High levels can be found in people who are symptom free, and low levels may be detected in those with extensive symptoms of mercurial toxicity. This suggests that the failure to excrete mercury in the urine may be a factor in the development of poisoning. This exposes the fact that the relationship between urinary excretion of mercury and the absorbtion dose is not very well understood even by experts. The excretion of mercury via the kidney is dependent upon the health of the kidney. If the mercury has damaged the kidney function, excretion may be reduced. This results in the paradoxical situation in which only low levels of mercury appear in the urine in the mercury toxic or sensitive individual. Some workers in the field have found that the longer a worker was on a job in which mercury exposure was high the less mercury they excreted in their urine.

Blood tests are also not very helpful in the diagnosis of mercury poisoning since the metal remains in the blood for a few minutes only and quickly deposits itself in the brain, adrenals, thyroid glands, pituitary gland and kidneys. As one doctor specialising in this field in the United States has commented, ‘There are not enough words to describe the dentists and dental assistants I have seen whose lives have been devastated by the effects of chronic mercury exposure. It is truly heartbreaking - and preventable!’.

The fact that over one hundred million people have mercury fillings in their mouths does not mean that it is necessarily safe and right. The majority is not always right.

Facts on dental amalgam

1. Amalgam consists of 50*7o mercury

2 Approximately 80% of the world’s dental caries are filled with amalgam

3 Mercury vapours are released from amalgam restoration

4 Twelve or more amalgams produce 29 micrograms of mercury per day

5 One to four amalgams produce 9 micrograms of mercury per day

6 The above levels of mercury exceed accepted standard of exposure

7 80% of the mercury can be absorbed through the lungs

8 Un-ionized mercury vapour can pass directly to the brain

Mercury is an accumulative metal in tissues

The brain content of mercury is related to the number of amalgam fillings Many symptoms improve following amalgam removal Students with amalgams have 45% more health symptoms than students without them. Chronic low doses of mercury can be very harmful to health

Another fact stated by the Alaskan Dental Association was ‘Any dentist who encourages you to remove amalgam fillings in order to remove toxic substances from the body is guilty of a breach of ethics. In addition to the ADA, the United States Public Health Services, the National Institute of Dental Research and the Consumers Union have all investigated the allegations about amalgam — and have found them to be useless.’

Remember, the ADA formerly maintained that mercury did not come out of the filling. This has been shown to be totally incorrect. Furthermore, a dentist who is subject to a breach of dental ethics for suggesting that mercury is toxic, may actually remove the filling for cosmetic reasons without the threat of censure or removal of his licence. Clearly, there is a distortion of judgement if it is held to be unethical to remove a documented biological poison from the mouth whilst it is ethical to actually place this substance there in the first place.

The various dental authorities worldwide have held ‘There is no scientifically documented evidence of a cure or improvement of a specific disease due to the removal of mercury amalgam restoration from non allergenic patients.’ This is probably true to a point because mercury toxicity and sensitivity is not a specific disease. Nevertheless, thousands of cases treated by doctors of nutritional and environmental medicine in England, Europe, the United States, Canada and Australia have been documented testifying to improvements in the chronic fatigue syndrome, horm onal disturbances, neurological diseases, anxiety and depression, epileptiform conditions, visual problems, headaches, irritability, ideas of suicide, phobias, muscle aches and pains, joint pains, irritable bowel syndrome, cardiac abnormalities, skin rashes, acne-like disorders after the removal of amalgams.

The truth is that nobody fully appreciates the ramifications

of dental amalgam on human health.

Decisions about amalgam fillings, like all decisions made about dental health, should be able to be made in the dentist’s surgery within the bounds of the doctor-patient relationship. However, this is somewhat difficult. Patient enquiries about what material is being placed in their mouth and its safety are often left with the response, There is no scientific evidence that it causes disease.’

Improvements in non-mercury fillings with new composite material have occurred over the last few years. There is no reason now why a dentist should use mercury amalgam in preference to a composite resin. The composites may not have the durability of mercury amalgam but they are far safer.

The forward thinking Swedish Government Health Board has declared amalgam toxic and unsuitable as a dental filling material. Public hearings in Sweden towards the end of 1988 reinforced and upheld that ruling. Many dentists now have seriously questioned the status quo regarding the safety of mercury amalgams.

The removal of old fillings requires special training and techniques including the use of rubber dams and special exhaust and draining equipment to ensure the minimal exposure to mercury vapours to both the patient and the dentist. Tests on possible allergy reactions to various dental materials can be performed prior to the replacement of old amalgam with new filling materials. This can reduce the necessity for sometimes a second or third removal of incompatible restoration material.

Symptoms in the mouth suggestive of amalgam incompatibility

A metallic taste

A salty taste

Tingling or burning of the tongue or gums

Sensitivity of the pulp (the soft part in the tooth containing blood vessels and nerves) Excessive secretion of saliva

Recurrent mouth ulcers

Neuralgia in or around the mouth

Loss of sense of taste or smell centre of the

What can be done to protect against mercury toxicity and sensitivity? Firstly, the presence of mercury toxicity or a hypersensitivity state must be assessed and can be performed by special tests including a full hair analysis, immunological tests, blood tests, a urine measurement after EDTA chelation therapy and special electronic tests for hypersensitivity states. Certain dietary fibres including alginates and pectin may offer some help against inorganic mercury poisoning but they have minimal influence on methyl mercury. Scientific studies have shown that the trace element selenium binds to tissue sites and blocks the effect of both organic and inorganic mercury poisoning and protects against most of mercury’s toxic effects. The use of vitamin C and zinc helps with some of the symptoms of mercury sensitivity as does high potency B-complex vitamins. Intravenous ascorbate may also help as a weak chelating agent and if this is unsatisfactory then the use of EDTA or dimercaprol (BAL) are suitable drug alternatives. Penicillamine is another chelating agent of use in acute cases of mercury poisoning.

To achieve a therapeutic response using selenium (as sodium selenite) as a mineral antagonist to methyl mercury high doses of selenium are necessary. Doses in the range of 1,000 to 2,000 micrograms of elemental selenium per day may be necessary for four to eight weeks initially to achieve a response. These extremely high levels of selenium intake must eventually be reduced to approximately 200 to 400 micrograms of selenium per day. During this time careful blood tests and monitoring of selenium levels are essential to avoid toxic effects of the selenium in the patient.

The bottom line in the chronic fatigue syndrome patient is how well the patient feels at the end of the day. If all the simple measures outlined in this book have been faithfully carried out and problems are persistent it is worth seriously considering the use of total amalgam clearance using appropriate dams and high volume extraction water spray plus appropriate chelation therapy. The patient has very little to lose and much to gain.

An important question remains and that is ‘What are the health effects that occur after the removal of dental amalgam?’.

Case history

Janice Wilson had been under the care of a psychiatrist for three years because of her suicidal tendencies, trying to figure out what had happened in her childhood that made her so angry with herself and the world. Janice had been seen by many doctors and specialists including neurologists for her poor co-ordination, dizzy spells, confusion and generalised pains in the back and spinal regions. She had suffered from blackouts, nausea and severe migraines, more pronounced on the days in the middle of her menstrual cycle. Recently, severe tinnitus or ringing in the ears had developed and made her depression even more intolerable.

At the suggestion of a friend, Janice visited a doctor specialising in nutritional and environmental medicine and it was discovered that abnormal electrical currents occurred between a number of amalgams in her teeth. It was also demonstrated that she had a sensitivity to organic mercury and therefore it was decided to carefully remove all amalgam fillings.

Some three months after the removal, most of her chronic symptoms had improved and many had disappeared completely. The depression and suicidal thoughts cleared up and Janice was able to return to a happier and more productive lifestyle.

Case history

The following case history is a report taken from the medical literature to show just how dramatic mercury amalgam toxicity can be and how equally dramatic the relief of symptoms can be after its removal.

A 17 year old girl had dropped out of school due to health problems. More than 45 healthcare professionals had been involved in this case and none could help her. She suffered from excruciating attacks of pain in the chest that lasted for up to three hours at a time, accompanied by a feeling of impending doom. It was documented that these severe chest pains commenced shortly after dental amalgam fillings had been placed in her mouth six months earlier. Almost immediately following the amalgam filling she became introverted, psychiatrically disturbed and suffered from hallucinations, back and chest pains, shortness of breath, suicidal ideas and she developed an abnormal red coloured rash from the waist upwards. Within one week after the amalgam was removed, all of her symptoms had subsided.

Continuing the health effects after the removal of amalgam

One study on 86 subjects who had their amalgams removed revealed that a total of 70% of symptoms were either eliminated completely or greatly improved. These included symptoms referrable to the skin, cardiovascular system, nervous system, digestion, blood pathology tests, hormonal symptoms, psychological symptoms, allergies and a variety of other diseases. It was found that within an average of 10 months after amalgam removal nearly 70% of symptoms were either improved or eliminated. Following the removal of amalgam approximately 80% of subjects claimed that they felt better and over 90% said that they would repeat the procedure. Nearly 60% of patients claimed an increase in happiness and peace of mind and the overall well-being of most subjects improved considerably after amalgam removal.

These results greatly exceed the benefits expected if only the placebo response was operating, indicating that the effects of the removal are significant.

How does mercury poison?

There a number of theories about how mercury causes toxicity or sensitivity symptoms. Pure inorganic mercury may be directly toxic to the bodies tissues. Organic salts, for example methyl mercury, may cause sensitivity symptoms and allergies in the immune system.

Proteins contain special molecules called sulfhydryl groups which are essential for their proper function. Mercury is highly reactive and can combine with these sulfhydryl groups therefore inactivating them and their proteins. If the protein is a structural protein in a cell membrane, then the structure of that organ is affected. If the mercury attaches to a sulfhydryl group on a protein enzyme then the activity of the enzyme is reduced. Therefore, in this way mercury can affect structural tissue proteins, hormones, enzymes and transmitters within the nervous and immune system. Mercury only has to react with a very small number of key reactive centres containing sulfhydryl groups to cause widespread damage and toxicity. Hence, mercury can destroy cell membranes, nuclear membranes, cytoplasmic organelles, mitochondria, chromosomes, in fact nearly every important part of a living cell. Mercury may stimulate the formation of highly reactive free radicals which are extremely damaging to the macromolecules in the cell. They cause unnecessary oxidation reactions resulting in the rancidification of the bodies fats and oils (lipids).

Mercury has also been shown to interfere with the immune system and over 60% of the allergy symptoms, including fatigue, are either improved or eliminated completely after amalgam removal.

Allergic skin reactions are more frequent if amalgams have been left in the mouth for more than five years.

Mercury also plays a role in many autoimmune diseases. Autoimmune diseases are those diseases in which the immune system produces antibodies that attack tissues and organs to cause degeneration. For example, autoantibodies to a person’s thyroid gland can cause the thyroid gland to fail. Antibodies to the pancreas have been demonstrated in patients with diabetes. It is thought that even multiple sclerosis may be an auto-immune disease secondary to a disturbance of the immune system caused by a number of possible factors in combination including a viral infection, mercury toxicity, vitamin or mineral deficiencies and excessive free radicals. Multiple sclerosis is a disease in which the nerves of the brain and spinal chord lose their protective myelin coat. Mercury is known to cause this loss of myelin also.

The T-lymphocytes in the blood are special white blood cells that play an important role in the immune system. Following the placement of mercury amalgam these T-lymphocytes often decrease in number. After removal of the amalgam, the T- lymphocytes return to normal. These T-lymphocytes are also found to be depressed in numbers in patients with the chronic fatigue syndrome. Some patients with the chronic fatigue syndrome who have had their mercury amalgam removed and who have improved in health have also shown an increase in their T-lymphocytes. The T-lymphocytes are important in that they protect against viruses and yeasts. Again, we see in the chronic fatigue syndrome more viral infections and certainly more problems with yeasts especially the yeast that causes thrush, known as Candida albicans. Thus it becomes apparent that many factors play a role in the destruction of health in the patient with the chronic fatigue syndrome.

Electric currents in the mouth

Small electric currents can be generated between different metals placed in the fillings of the mouth. Some healthcare workers believe that these electrical currents can have widespread effects on the mouth, the nerves of the oral cavity and the central nervous system. Indirectly, these influences may cause disturbances elsewhere in the body.

Small electromagnetic fields may affect mental and physical health by disrupting the electromagnetic fields of individual cells. Some dentists now advise patients to have these electromagnetic fields evaluated by using electro probes and current metres. This is a highly specialised form of diagnosis and must be left to experienced operators. It may be that these small electromagnetic fields are responsible for the stress-like symptoms in the nervous system including anxiety, depression, irritability, anger and phobias. All of these symptoms are associated with mercury poisoning.

One final comment about the removal of amalgams. Some symptoms may temporarily become worse in the immediate period following removal. This is probably due to minute quantities of mercury leeching into the bloodstream and nervous system. Some opponents to the removal of mercury amalgams argue that the improved health benefits and reduction of symptorris is due to the placebo affect. If this were the case, why do some symptoms become much worse before they get better after amalgam removal? When this question is put to the supporters of amalgam there is no satisfactory answer. The fact remains that tens of thousands of people with sometimes extremely severe health problems have gained dramatic benefit from the removal of mercury from their mouths.

Sweden’s banning of mercury amalgam for future use in dentistry must surely delight those who see the careless indiscriminate use of heavy metals and other chemicals as a threat to the health of the planet. Nothing is new under the stars.

Ian Brighthope

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack