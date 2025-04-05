Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

From Admission to Emaciation: The Overlooked Decline in Patient Nutrition

Many studies over the decades have demonstrated that hospital patients often experience nutritional decline during their stay, leading to a higher prevalence of malnutrition at discharge compared to admission. For instance, a study published in Clinical Nutrition in 2020 reported that the proportion of malnourished patients increased from 29% at admission to 41% at discharge, indicating significant nutritional deterioration during hospitalization. ​ScienceDirect

Another systematic review published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition in 2023 found that the incidence of hospital-acquired malnutrition (HAM) in acute care settings was approximately 25.9%. This review highlighted that nutritional decline is associated with longer hospital stays and higher readmission rates. ​Nature

Furthermore, a study featured in the Journal of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition in 2022 observed that malnourished patients had a 2.7 times higher risk of hospital readmission within 30 days post-discharge compared to well-nourished patients. ​aspenjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com+1MDPI+1

These findings underscore the importance of routine nutritional risk screening and appropriate nutritional interventions during hospital stays to prevent malnutrition and improve patient outcomes.​PMC+1tivityhealth.com+1

Similar results to these studies have been published for decades. Nothing has been done to correct this gross neglect. I received less than 4 hours nutrition training as an undergraduate. I knew more about nutrition from my training in agricultural science. Doctors graduate from medical schools in the west almost completely ignorant of the role of nutrients in maintaining life, improving health and reversing degenerative diseases. Most if not all their patients will be low or deficient in simple but critical nutrients. For example vitamin C and D, magnesium, and the trace elements zinc, copper, manganese, selenium and boron. And many will have undiagnosed food intolerances causing symptoms and immunosuppression.

God help those in hospital who are nutritionally compromised as they are at greater risk of complications or readmission.

Ian Brighthope

