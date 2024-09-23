Click on the link below to access the full article by the Children’s Health Defence. Support and join this invaluable organisation which is speaking the truth about vaccines.

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

Summary of article from the CHD.

The FDA has approved the ACAM2000 vaccine for mpox, but it comes with significant warnings about potential serious complications. These include myocarditis, pericarditis, fetal death, and even the risk of death in both vaccinated individuals and those they come into contact with. The vaccine, which uses a live vaccinia virus, can be spread to others and cause similar side effects. The FDA's medication guide highlights these risks, stating that the vaccine could be more harmful than beneficial, especially since most people are unlikely to be exposed to mpox or smallpox.

The risk of developing myopericarditis is particularly concerning, with estimates suggesting that 5.7 out of every 1,000 vaccinated individuals could be affected. This risk is higher than for any other licensed vaccine acknowledged by the CDC. Additionally, the vaccine is not recommended for certain groups, including those with heart problems, weakened immune systems, or skin conditions, as well as pregnant women and infants.

Despite these concerns, the U.S. has a significant stockpile of ACAM2000 doses. However, it has not been widely used in recent mpox outbreaks due to the availability of an alternative vaccine, JYNNEOS, which has fewer side effects. The CDC does not currently recommend ACAM2000 for mpox outbreaks in the U.S., and its use is limited under specific protocols requiring informed consent.

Ian Brighthope

Comment

Serious research should be conducted to determine the nutritional factors that would prevent infection and serious disease. Vaccines are inherently dangerous.

As Monkey Pox is a viral disease I cannot see any reason for not treating the patient with vitamin C , D and zinc as we do with acute and severe respiratory diseases. Vesicular disorders similar to those we see with Monkey Pox are very responsive to high dose vitamin C. I suspect vitamin A deficiency may contribute.

As it is endemic in Africa in dark skinned people, the vitamin D hypothesis is realistic.

Ian Brighthope

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack