FDA Approves Vaccine for Mpox
Warns It May Cause Death in Vaccinated and People They Come in Contact With.
The FDA has approved the ACAM2000 vaccine for mpox, but it comes with significant warnings about potential serious complications. These include myocarditis, pericarditis, fetal death, and even the risk of death in both vaccinated individuals and those they come into contact with. The vaccine, which uses a live vaccinia virus, can be spread to others and cause similar side effects. The FDA's medication guide highlights these risks, stating that the vaccine could be more harmful than beneficial, especially since most people are unlikely to be exposed to mpox or smallpox.
The risk of developing myopericarditis is particularly concerning, with estimates suggesting that 5.7 out of every 1,000 vaccinated individuals could be affected. This risk is higher than for any other licensed vaccine acknowledged by the CDC. Additionally, the vaccine is not recommended for certain groups, including those with heart problems, weakened immune systems, or skin conditions, as well as pregnant women and infants.
Despite these concerns, the U.S. has a significant stockpile of ACAM2000 doses. However, it has not been widely used in recent mpox outbreaks due to the availability of an alternative vaccine, JYNNEOS, which has fewer side effects. The CDC does not currently recommend ACAM2000 for mpox outbreaks in the U.S., and its use is limited under specific protocols requiring informed consent.
Serious research should be conducted to determine the nutritional factors that would prevent infection and serious disease. Vaccines are inherently dangerous.
As Monkey Pox is a viral disease I cannot see any reason for not treating the patient with vitamin C , D and zinc as we do with acute and severe respiratory diseases. Vesicular disorders similar to those we see with Monkey Pox are very responsive to high dose vitamin C. I suspect vitamin A deficiency may contribute.
As it is endemic in Africa in dark skinned people, the vitamin D hypothesis is realistic.
Hi Ian Wendy from WoW here ☺️
Did you also see that ACAM2000 smallpox/mpox vaccine is administered very differently - by the percutaneous route via bifurcation - which requires taking a droplet then jabbing the skin up to 15 times - vigorous enough to draw blood - not actually injected - so can you imagine the lack of skills and errors that this alone could cause. The attached drugs.com article also goes on to explain that a scab then forms and falls off over 7 days (so maybe a good way to tell if politicians claim to have been vaccinated!!).. the documents included also go on to talk about all the serious side-effects you mention and the ability to spread to others/unvaccinated.
2. ACAM2000 Dosage and Administration
Administer ACAM2000 only after being trained on the safe and effective administration of the vaccine by the percutaneous route (scarification). ACAM2000 should not be injected by the intradermal, subcutaneous, intramuscular, or intravenous route. Provide each patient with the FDA-approved Medication Guide prior to administering the vaccine.
2.3 Vaccination Instructions
The reconstituted vaccine should be brought to room temperature prior to administration. Before administration, the vial contents should be visually examined to verify the absence of particulates and gently swirled, without allowing the product to contact the rubber stopper, if necessary to re-dissolve any precipitates that might have formed.
The site of vaccination is the upper arm over the insertion of the deltoid muscle.
No skin preparation should be performed unless the skin at the intended site of vaccination is obviously dirty, in which case an alcohol swab(s) may be used to clean the area. If alcohol is used, the skin must be allowed to dry thoroughly to prevent inactivation of the live vaccine virus by the alcohol.
Remove the vaccine vial cap. Remove bifurcated needle from individual wrapping. Submerge bifurcated end of needle in reconstituted vaccine solution. The needle will pick up a droplet of vaccine (0.0025 mL) within the fork of the bifurcation. Use aseptic technique, i.e., do not insert the upper part of the needle that has been in contact with fingers into the vaccine vial, and never re‑dip the needle into the vaccine vial if the needle has touched skin.
Deposit the droplet of vaccine onto clean, dry skin of the arm prepared for vaccination. The needle is held between thumb and first finger perpendicular to the skin. The wrist of the hand holding the needle of the vaccinator rests against the patient’s arm. Rapidly make 15 jabs of the needle perpendicular to the skin through the vaccine droplet to puncture the skin, within a diameter of about 5 mm. The jabs should be vigorous enough so that a drop of blood appears at the vaccination site.
Well perhaps there’s room to sue those administering this vaccine if they inject someone, knowing it could harm or kill non consenting members of the public.