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Jane Vickery's avatar
Jane Vickery
18h

Nothing says "Trust the Science" like pleading the Fifth....except maybe Lifetime Indemnity. We appear to be governed by Psychopaths and Narcissists, enabled by idiots.

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grahamlyons
17h

All theatre. The real perps in the shadows, the true parasites of mankind, are rubbing our noses in it by offering up their essentially untouchable gofer Fauci/Fausti in a limited hangout to exasperate and madden "the marks" i.e. us.

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