Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

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Diane's avatar
Diane
1d

I will be surprsed if Fraudci gets punished in this life - aside, of course, from living with himself as a thoroughly evil and detestable individual.

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Lynda Bignell's avatar
Lynda Bignell
1d

Gates next please.

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