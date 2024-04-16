Fascism may already be here in Australia. It never went away from Europe. Study the UN, WEF and WHO to start.
"Do not trust people with easy answers for very complex problems"
Many are aligning behind this amazing group www.alignedcouncilofaustralia.com.au to bringing pressure to bear on the bureaucrats who are about to sign Australia up for the WHO PANDEMIC TREATY.
We have only weeks to apply all the pressure we can and convince sleeping Australians that this will not be in our best interest, to say the very least. You can act, and to see how and why, watch this great interview and spread the word.
WE WILL NOT COMPLY.
Click the pic and watch below.
Germany’s Fascist Story
"Do not trust people with easy answers for very complex problems"
My Understanding.
Fascism, a political ideology that emerged in the early 20th century, has been a subject of extensive study and analysis. Its rise and implementation have had profound impacts on societies, leading to devastating consequences. Imagine ten steps towards fascism, as outlined by Toni Morrison in a convocation address delivered at Howard University in March 1995. Morrison's framework provides a lens through which to understand the gradual process by which societies can move towards fascist regimes.
The first step towards fascism involves constructing an internal enemy to serve both as a focus and a diversion. This tactic was employed by the Nazis, who demonised Jews as the source of Germany's problems. In modern contexts, we see similar patterns in the demonisation of immigrants, minorities and even the Covid unvaccinated, as political movements construct narratives of "us vs. them" to rally support and distract from other issues.
The second step is the isolation and demonisation of the enemy, achieved through overt and coded name-calling and verbal abuse. Historical examples include the anti-Semitic propaganda in Nazi Germany, which portrayed Jews as subhuman and a threat to society. Today, social media platforms often serve as arenas where such demonisation can spread rapidly, targeting various groups based on race, religion, political beliefs and anti-vaccination status.
Thirdly, ad hominem attacks become legitimate charges against the constructed enemy. The fascist regime in Italy under Mussolini used media to attack opponents and critics, undermining their credibility through personal attacks rather than addressing their arguments. In contemporary politics, ad hominem attacks are prevalent in political discourse, often overshadowing substantive policy debates.
The fourth step is where fascist movements enlist and create sources and distributors of information willing to reinforce the demonising process. The control and manipulation of media were central to the propaganda efforts of fascist Italy and Nazi Germany, shaping public perception and opinion. In the digital age, the proliferation of fake news and echo chambers on the internet perpetuates similar patterns, where selective information reinforces divisive narratives. The determination of the truth in the digital age is challenging, especially when the mainstream media are conflicted and corrupted by big money.
Fifthly, art forms are palisaded, with efforts to monitor, discredit, or expel those that challenge or destabilise the process of demonisation. The Nazi regime's Degenerate Art Exhibition aimed to ridicule and suppress modern art that did not align with its ideology. Contemporary examples include attempts to censor or silence artists and entertainers who critique political leaders or policies and including artists and musicians who have nefarious or psychopathological motives.
Number six is the subversion and maligning of representatives and sympathisers of the constructed enemy to further entrench divisions. During the Red Scare in the United States, individuals suspected of communist sympathies were blacklisted and persecuted. Today, activists and advocates for marginalised groups often face targeted harassment and vilification.
Next are the collaborators from among the enemy who are solicited to sanitise the dispossession process. Historical examples include the Vichy regime in France, which collaborated with Nazi Germany. Modern parallels can be seen in political figures who, despite belonging to targeted groups, support policies or narratives that undermine their communities.
The eighth step is when the enemy is pathologised in scholarly and popular mediums. The pseudo-scientific racism of the 19th and early 20th centuries laid the groundwork for the racial policies of Nazi Germany. In contemporary society, the pathologisation of immigrants and refugees as criminals or terrorists serves a similar function.
Criminalisation of the enemy involves preparing, budgeting for, and rationalising the building of holding arenas, the ninth step. The concentration camps of Nazi Germany are the most egregious example. Quarantine camps constructed in Victoria during Covid could be used in the future. Today, the detention of immigrants and the disproportionate incarceration of minorities in many countries echo this step.
Finally, fascism rewards mindlessness and apathy with monumentalised entertainments and tiny seductions. The Nazi regime used the 1936 Olympics as a propaganda tool to showcase its power and distract from its oppressive policies. In the present, the glorification of consumerism and entertainment often serves to distract from political engagement and critical thinking.
Toni Morrison's ten steps towards fascism provides a framework for understanding the gradual erosion of democratic values and the rise of authoritarianism. By examining historical and contemporary examples, it becomes evident that the threat of fascism is not confined to the past but remains a present and evolving challenge. Recognizing these steps is crucial for societies to resist the allure of simplistic solutions offered by authoritarian leaders and to safeguard democratic principles and human rights.
The employment of the above steps in modern politics can have devastating consequences for democracy, social cohesion, human rights, and international relations. Witness the brutality of the leaders of the Victorian government in particular during Covid.
It is crucial for societies to remain vigilant and put away politicians and individuals of such a nature to preserve democratic values and institutions.
Ian Brighthope
Thank you Doctor, however you may have fallen into the trap yourself of providing a simple answer to a complex question. I am cautious now when my assumed understandings fall neatly within an established propaganda narrative. Fascism became a popular movement among the monarchs and elites of Europe and the US after WW1. It has a style and a culture of its own. Mussolini was the most flamboyant. Prince Harry even likes to dress up in fascist garb. I say "has" because I agree you rightly point out that it has never gone out of fashion amongst a large part of this circle. It is attractive because of the potential for economic and political power. By its definition it is the collusion of the State and private enterprise, what we now euphemistically refer to as public/private partnerships. It is the allocation of resources by the State for the purposes of social engineering of the people and the built environment. Before then monarchs in particular had considered commercial activity disdainful, and the great power struggles were more for land and people which were the measures of power and wealth. What we are experiencing now on many fronts is the grotesque outcome of the fascist arrangement of society. The perverse incentive for governments to fund billions for "vaccines". and to then financially incentivise great numbers of people to promote and distribute them is absolutely fascist. A free market could never have arranged such a scheme. And there in lies the problem. The misallocation of resources bleeds a fascist country dry. One need only consider that the size of the US government is now about 40% of GDP, and we in Australia have been over governed for a long time. The other problem is that once a country goes down this path evermore government intervention is required to continue propping expanding fraudulent economic activity, until it collapses under it's own weight. Think of all the pet projects that would cease to function without government money that have only existed since the Western peak in the mid-70s when working people's share of income was at its greatest, and young people felt empowered to address what they saw as historical wrongs through the use of "fascist" government intervention. But of course it's not couched in these terms. It's couched in terms of "justice" or "safety". This is not to downplay the use of scapegoats, like you have, in order to hold such a fraudulent society together, but as history shows when the unproductive members of society are emboldened by authority to despise those who are productive on the pretext that they are the victims of their oppression, then it can justify unlawful and immoral behaviour. It is important to remember that although we associate communism with the left, and fascism with the right, this is not necessarily accurate. Politics of the right is traditionally conservative. Conservative economic values prioritise the principles and ethics of the free market. Communism and fascism in contrast are both radical centrally planned agendas borne of socialist ideology. Nazi stands for National Socialism. My point is not to downplay what you have rightly pointed out, but to argue that your focus is more the consequence of the desire for economic and political power for its own sake, not the purpose. And we need to be aware of the cost to our society from government fascism in the present.
Mussolini, stated that fascism should be rightly called corporate state cooperation. The west is built on fascism. Probably excluding our time under the Bretton Woods framework. During this period banks were put in their box and corporations had to bargain with workers. Read (Killing the host) for an overview of what happened after its dismantling and leaving the gold standard.