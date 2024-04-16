Many are aligning behind this amazing group www.alignedcouncilofaustralia.com.au to bringing pressure to bear on the bureaucrats who are about to sign Australia up for the WHO PANDEMIC TREATY.

We have only weeks to apply all the pressure we can and convince sleeping Australians that this will not be in our best interest, to say the very least. You can act, and to see how and why, watch this great interview and spread the word.

WE WILL NOT COMPLY.

Click the pic and watch below.

Germany’s Fascist Story

"Do not trust people with easy answers for very complex problems"

My Understanding.

Fascism, a political ideology that emerged in the early 20th century, has been a subject of extensive study and analysis. Its rise and implementation have had profound impacts on societies, leading to devastating consequences. Imagine ten steps towards fascism, as outlined by Toni Morrison in a convocation address delivered at Howard University in March 1995. Morrison's framework provides a lens through which to understand the gradual process by which societies can move towards fascist regimes.

The first step towards fascism involves constructing an internal enemy to serve both as a focus and a diversion. This tactic was employed by the Nazis, who demonised Jews as the source of Germany's problems. In modern contexts, we see similar patterns in the demonisation of immigrants, minorities and even the Covid unvaccinated, as political movements construct narratives of "us vs. them" to rally support and distract from other issues.

The second step is the isolation and demonisation of the enemy, achieved through overt and coded name-calling and verbal abuse. Historical examples include the anti-Semitic propaganda in Nazi Germany, which portrayed Jews as subhuman and a threat to society. Today, social media platforms often serve as arenas where such demonisation can spread rapidly, targeting various groups based on race, religion, political beliefs and anti-vaccination status.

Thirdly, ad hominem attacks become legitimate charges against the constructed enemy. The fascist regime in Italy under Mussolini used media to attack opponents and critics, undermining their credibility through personal attacks rather than addressing their arguments. In contemporary politics, ad hominem attacks are prevalent in political discourse, often overshadowing substantive policy debates.

The fourth step is where fascist movements enlist and create sources and distributors of information willing to reinforce the demonising process. The control and manipulation of media were central to the propaganda efforts of fascist Italy and Nazi Germany, shaping public perception and opinion. In the digital age, the proliferation of fake news and echo chambers on the internet perpetuates similar patterns, where selective information reinforces divisive narratives. The determination of the truth in the digital age is challenging, especially when the mainstream media are conflicted and corrupted by big money.

Fifthly, art forms are palisaded, with efforts to monitor, discredit, or expel those that challenge or destabilise the process of demonisation. The Nazi regime's Degenerate Art Exhibition aimed to ridicule and suppress modern art that did not align with its ideology. Contemporary examples include attempts to censor or silence artists and entertainers who critique political leaders or policies and including artists and musicians who have nefarious or psychopathological motives.

Number six is the subversion and maligning of representatives and sympathisers of the constructed enemy to further entrench divisions. During the Red Scare in the United States, individuals suspected of communist sympathies were blacklisted and persecuted. Today, activists and advocates for marginalised groups often face targeted harassment and vilification.

Next are the collaborators from among the enemy who are solicited to sanitise the dispossession process. Historical examples include the Vichy regime in France, which collaborated with Nazi Germany. Modern parallels can be seen in political figures who, despite belonging to targeted groups, support policies or narratives that undermine their communities.

The eighth step is when the enemy is pathologised in scholarly and popular mediums. The pseudo-scientific racism of the 19th and early 20th centuries laid the groundwork for the racial policies of Nazi Germany. In contemporary society, the pathologisation of immigrants and refugees as criminals or terrorists serves a similar function.

Criminalisation of the enemy involves preparing, budgeting for, and rationalising the building of holding arenas, the ninth step. The concentration camps of Nazi Germany are the most egregious example. Quarantine camps constructed in Victoria during Covid could be used in the future. Today, the detention of immigrants and the disproportionate incarceration of minorities in many countries echo this step.

Finally, fascism rewards mindlessness and apathy with monumentalised entertainments and tiny seductions. The Nazi regime used the 1936 Olympics as a propaganda tool to showcase its power and distract from its oppressive policies. In the present, the glorification of consumerism and entertainment often serves to distract from political engagement and critical thinking.

Toni Morrison's ten steps towards fascism provides a framework for understanding the gradual erosion of democratic values and the rise of authoritarianism. By examining historical and contemporary examples, it becomes evident that the threat of fascism is not confined to the past but remains a present and evolving challenge. Recognizing these steps is crucial for societies to resist the allure of simplistic solutions offered by authoritarian leaders and to safeguard democratic principles and human rights.

The employment of the above steps in modern politics can have devastating consequences for democracy, social cohesion, human rights, and international relations. Witness the brutality of the leaders of the Victorian government in particular during Covid.

It is crucial for societies to remain vigilant and put away politicians and individuals of such a nature to preserve democratic values and institutions.

Ian Brighthope