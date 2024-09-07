From the video:

“Pharmaceutical innovations like antibiotics and vaccines are among history's greatest achievements. Yet, exorbitant drug prices, widespread safety recalls, and prescription opioid addiction have led many to lose faith in drug companies. New York Times bestselling author Gerald Posner speaks with PragerU CEO Marissa Streit about the checkered history of those inside the pharmaceutical industry, corruption inside the FDA, and why American drug companies have put earnings ahead of patients.”

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

Click the picture below for the full video. One of the best on Big Pharma for the beginner:

Summary of the key points from the conversation:

Gerald Posner, author of a book investigating the pharmaceutical industry, was interviewed about the history and practices of pharmaceutical companies in America. Some key takeaways:

The modern pharmaceutical industry really started in the mid-20th century, with companies like Pfizer and Wyeth developing antibiotics like penicillin during World War II. Prior to that, in the late 1800s and early 1900s, there was little regulation and companies sold products containing addictive substances like opium and heroin. The FDA was created in 1906 to start providing some oversight.

Over time, the relationship between pharma companies and the FDA has become too cozy, with the FDA overwhelmed and underfunded compared to the industry it regulates. The FDA gets a large portion of its budget from expedited approval fees paid by drug companies. There is also a "revolving door" of people going from the FDA to work for pharma companies.

Pharma companies have also taken advantage of laws like the 1984 Vaccine Injury Compensation Program which shields them from liability, and the Orphan Drug Act which provides incentives and exclusivity for drugs that treat rare diseases. However, these laws have had unintended consequences of removing the threat of litigation and allowing high prices.

Another concerning practice is pharmaceutical companies providing funding to patient advocacy groups, who then put public pressure on the FDA to approve drugs. Direct-to-consumer advertising of prescription drugs, allowed only in the U.S. and New Zealand, is also problematic.

There is a pattern of pharma companies reformulating drugs and claiming they are safer, after the original versions are found to have serious side effects. This happened with hormone replacement therapy, opioids like OxyContin, and stimulants like Adderall.

In the 1960s-70s, drugs like Valium were aggressively marketed to women by preying on sexist stereotypes; females suffer anxiety and hysteria ( from ‘hyster’ the womb). Today, the author believes the push for "gender-affirming care" and puberty blockers for children will be seen as a huge scandal in the future, enabled by pharma profit motives. An excellent discussion of the abuse of children.

The U.S. is the only country that allows pharmaceutical companies to set their own prices. ‘We are funding drug development for the rest of the world while our own citizens pay the highest prices.’ Suggested reforms include banning direct-to-consumer ads, preventing doctors from prescribing puberty blockers to minors, strengthening the FDA's ability to regulate, and controlling drug prices. Overall, more balance is needed between pharma profit incentives and protecting public health.

Click the link below to purchase the book:

Some slide from old lectures:

Dr. William Osler is regarded as the father of modern medicine and shares his wisdom. I feel that he would be rolling over in his grave now, knowing what has happened to his profession especially since Covid .

Illegal drugs were once legal in Victoria

Heroin, opium, cocaine, cannabis and ergot, a precursor of LSD were all available on prescription until the 1950’s. Safe and effective unless abused. Under medical supervision. Then along came Big Pharma and everything needed ‘regulaton’.

Below:

The entries from a pharmacist’s logbook; Skewe’s Pharmacy in Camberwell, Victoria, Australia. Interestingly, Camberwell was a dry suburb-alcohol free. Very little crime.

Natural healthcare was replaced by patentable, highly profitable synthetics.

Without the necessity for excessive narrative, decide for yourselves. I rest my case.

Ian Brighthope

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack