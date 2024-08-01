Del Bigtree is right to be angry with the ‘bastards’ of the vaccine industry.

Dr. Robert Redfield (below) was the Director of the Centres For Disease Control (CDC). We now have one of these ‘centres’ in Australia. Beware!

SHOCKING DUTCH COVER-UP: THEY KNEW ABOUT VACCINE INJURIES AND HID THE DATA

Cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malholtra presents the evidence concerning the lack of safety and effectiveness of the Covid vaccines that was known at the time of the rollouts.

Our Australian ‘experts’ refused to provide prevention and early treatment. Australians should rise up and sue ‘them’. We are smart enough to know that vitamin D, Vitamin C and zinc provide the best protection against ‘viruses’ and bacteria.

EXPERTS CONCEDE VACCINE SAFETY IS UNFUNDED AND INADEQUATE; VACCINES ARE NOT NECESSARY.

There are safe natural alternatives to prevent infectious disease that are deprecated by mainstream medicine. Open minded doctors are aware of and support these natural alternatives.

WAKE UP EVERYONE. YOU HAVE BEEN CONNED. YOU SHOULD HAVE BEEN GIVEN INFORMED CONSENT ABOUT THE DEATH RATE ATTACHED TO THE COVID ‘VACCINES’.

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack