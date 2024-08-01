EXPERTS CONCEDE VACCINE SAFETY IS UNFUNDED AND INADEQUATE; VACCINES ARE NOT NECESSARY.
The word Hideous applies to accurately to mainstream medicine, health bureaucrats, the mainstream legacy media and bloody minded ignorant politicians kowtowing to a cartel; the vaccine industry.
Del Bigtree is right to be angry with the ‘bastards’ of the vaccine industry.
Dr. Robert Redfield (below) was the Director of the Centres For Disease Control (CDC). We now have one of these ‘centres’ in Australia. Beware!
SHOCKING DUTCH COVER-UP: THEY KNEW ABOUT VACCINE INJURIES AND HID THE DATA
Cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malholtra presents the evidence concerning the lack of safety and effectiveness of the Covid vaccines that was known at the time of the rollouts.
Our Australian ‘experts’ refused to provide prevention and early treatment. Australians should rise up and sue ‘them’. We are smart enough to know that vitamin D, Vitamin C and zinc provide the best protection against ‘viruses’ and bacteria.
There are safe natural alternatives to prevent infectious disease that are deprecated by mainstream medicine. Open minded doctors are aware of and support these natural alternatives.
Yes. The problem is one of not seeing the forest for the trees. Allopathic medicine fights symptoms, but ignores disease, so while they proudly show how they can make certain symptoms disappear on an individual tree, they ignore the fact that they are accelerating the death of the forest. No wonder some have begun to think that the mRNA jabs were deliberate genocide. The facts certainly woudl seem to warrant the conclusion, but even so, the problem of allopathic medicine remains. It is a circus trick. The magician diverts the attention to one small window of observations, limited in four dimensions, and it calls that scientific proof, but then if you zoom out, what you are seeing is that depressing the balloon in one place makes it bulge out elsewhere, and if there are any structural weaknesses, it might rupture.
The alternative to fighting "disease," (symptoms), is a pursuit of health in the sense of a reasonable equilibrium that can be achieved with a healthy lifestyle. That is the premise behind Lifestyle Medicine, which however suffers from being a specialty within the healthcare model. We should instead throw out the healthcare model and the whole of the AMA, CDC, FDA and start over from the standpoint of health, and most importantly keep in mind that the purpose of regulation should be protecting the consumers from industry, not the other way around. Allopathic medicine should be a small niche for certain special situations. Lifestyle Medicine done right should be the primary model.
it seems the allopathic model of treating the symptoms is fatally flawed
when the mRNA came along, so many medical professionals were just 'following the protocols'
we've lost touch with the holistic nature of healthcare, with treating the patient like an actual human
