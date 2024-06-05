Share

Investigating the Rise in Excess Mortality and Potential Links to COVID-19 Vaccines

Introduction

Excess mortality, defined as the number of deaths above what would be expected based on historical data, has remained alarmingly high in the Western World for three consecutive years. This trend persists despite the widespread implementation of containment measures and the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. The situation has prompted experts to call for more research into the potential side effects of these vaccines and their possible links to increased mortality rates.

Definition of Serious Adverse Events

By definition, serious adverse events (SAEs) are those that lead to either death, are life-threatening, require inpatient hospitalization or prolongation of existing hospitalization, cause persistent or significant disability/incapacity, concern a congenital anomaly or birth defect, or include a medically important event according to medical judgment. Understanding these criteria is crucial when evaluating the safety profile of any medical intervention, including COVID-19 vaccines.

Excess Mortality Data

A comprehensive study published in BMJ Public Health explored excess mortality in 47 Western countries from 2020 to 2022. The study utilized all-cause mortality reports and historical death data from 2015 to 2019 as a comparator. The findings revealed a total of 3,098,456 excess deaths from January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2022. The year-by-year breakdown is as follows:

2020: 1,033,122 excess deaths (P-score 11.4%)

2021: 1,256,942 excess deaths (P-score 13.8%)

2022: 808,392 excess deaths (P-score 8.8%)

These figures indicate that excess mortality remained high even after the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines and other public health measures.

Potential Links to COVID-19 Vaccines

Recent reports have suggested that COVID-19 vaccines may have contributed to the rise in excess deaths. According to an article in The Telegraph, experts are calling for more research into the side effects of COVID-19 vaccines and their potential links to mortality rates[1]. This call for further investigation is echoed by Medical Xpress, which highlights the need for a thorough examination of the underlying causes of persistent excess mortality[2].

Importance of Further Research

The persistent high rates of excess mortality raise serious concerns that need to be addressed by government leaders and policymakers. Insight into excess death rates in the years following the World Health Organization’s pandemic declaration is crucial for evaluating the effectiveness of health crisis policies. Thoroughly investigating the potential side effects of COVID-19 vaccines and their possible links to increased mortality rates is essential for ensuring public health safety and maintaining public trust in vaccination programs.

In conclusion, the high levels of excess mortality in the Western World over the past three years, despite the implementation of containment measures and COVID-19 vaccines, underscore the need for comprehensive research into the underlying causes. Serious adverse events associated with COVID-19 vaccines must be rigorously investigated to determine their potential impact on mortality rates. Government leaders and policymakers must prioritize this research to develop informed health policies and safeguard public health.

References

1. The Telegraph. "Covid vaccines may have helped fuel rise in excess deaths." [1]

2. Medical Xpress. "Experts call for more research into side effects and possible links to mortality rates."

3. BMJ Public Health. "Excess mortality has remained high in the Western World for three consecutive years, despite the implementation of containment measures and COVID-19 vaccines.

