Evidence-based health care does not exist in Australia. Our prime minister, Anthony Albanese, must learn to prioritise human life and dignity over profits and politics.

Thank you and thanks to the organisers for inviting me here today,

Ladies and gentlemen, friends, colleagues, distinguished guests and fellow advocates for the best of health,

Thank you for being here today as we address one of the most critical issues facing our society: the safety, transparency, and long-term consequences of the COVID-19 vaccination program. Our discussion today is not about fear-mongering or conspiracy—it is about truth, evidence, and the urgent need to protect public health.

It is a privilege to speak to you on an issue of profound importance to the health and future of all Australians - an issue that concerns the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines administered to millions.

The concerns are based on well-established science. This is not theoretical or speculative. Decades of research have demonstrated the risks of foreign DNA integrating into human cells, leading to potentially catastrophic outcomes.

Synthetic DNA contamination, as detected in Australian vials of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines by Dr. David Speicher, presents risks of genomic instability, which can manifest as cancers, auto-immune disorders, mutations and hereditary diseases.

The vaccines contain lipid nanoparticles, which encapsulate synthetic DNA fragments. These nanoparticles deliver this DNA into most organs throughout the body, where the DNA has the potential to integrate into our own genetic material.

The scientific literature makes it clear that this can lead to cancer development, immune system disruption, infertility and more. The levels of contamination detected are up to 145 times the permissible limit.

Some cases are extraordinary and far beyond what should be allowed in any medicinal product.

We are already seeing evidence of these effects in real patients. Throughout the world my colleagues and I are witness to a very disturbing trend that must be addressed.

Patients who had been cancer-free for many years are suddenly relapsing with aggressive, explosive cancers shortly after receiving booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. These cases show very rapid tumour growth following booster administration.

The nature of these cancers is extremely unsettling. These are not the slow-progressing types we are accustomed to managing. They are aggressive, often presenting in advanced stages, and affecting multiple organs by the time they are diagnosed. These include pancreatic cancers, ovarian cancers, lung cancers and colorectal cancers. The colorectal cancers are showing explosive growth patterns, something we have never seen before.

Something else that we haven’t seen much of before are two very different cancers arising in the one organ.

These turbo cancers are emerging faster and more virulently than what we would expect in patients, including in patients who had otherwise been stable for many years.

There is also a rise in blood cancers, such as lymphomas and leukemias, which are sometimes appearing very shortly after vaccination.

The public health authorities are reluctant to acknowledge the correlation. This is happening across the globe where the mRNA vaccines have been administered.

Australia has administered more than 60 million doses of these vaccines to over 20 million people. Australia’s governmental health authorities have chosen not to monitor new or emerging cancer trends following the widespread use of these vaccines. It is troubling that the Department of Health has not made data on cancer trends post-vaccination publicly available. This is a critical gap in public health oversight.

Given the massive contamination levels of rogue residual DNA in the Australian vials, we must expect an ongoing rise in cancers and other genetic disorders here. This issue is a potential long-term health crisis waiting to happen.

This matter must be taken seriously by every Australian. We must advocate for immediate public health responses. We need our health authorities to begin monitoring these trends, develop testing protocols for those exposed to synthetic DNA contamination, and prepare treatment pathways for the inevitable rise in vaccine-induced conditions. Without immediate action, we risk leaving Australians vulnerable to a wave of preventable diseases that may devastate families and strain our healthcare system.

These gene-based vaccines should have never been considered. The technology had never been proven to be effective in preventing coronavirus infections. The technology had been shown to be unsafe long before it was used in 2021. The delivery of the modified RNA in a lipid nanoparticle, something that would carry the drug into the depths of our brains, ovaries, testicles, heart and virtually every organ in the body, should have been known by the authorities. The drug was never going to stay in the deltoid muscle. Furthermore, there was another contaminant in the drug-endotoxin- something so potent it can cause shock and death.

The contamination of these vaccines with synthetic DNA should have been caught and dealt with before any doses were administered. We must act urgently to mitigate the damage. The first step is to halt further distribution of these contaminated products.

Let us have a look at some history and begin with fundamental truths that has been systematically ignored.

1. From the outset of the pandemic, the possibility that SARS-CoV-2 emerged from a laboratory was dismissed without proper investigation. This dismissal set the stage for policy decisions that lacked accountability and transparency.

2. Governments around the world imposed lockdowns that devastated economies, mental health, and social cohesion—all without scientific evidence to support their efficacy. These measures inflicted untold suffering, especially on the most vulnerable in our communities.

3. The mantra "safe and effective" was echoed endlessly, despite insufficient evidence. The claim of 95% efficacy was misleading at best. In reality, these experimental injections have been associated with more deaths and injuries than any other pharmaceutical product in history.

We must not ignore or forget the ethical principles that were violated during this time. We must always remember the wilful blindness of our leaders, political, medical, media and scientific.

We know who they are!

"First, do no harm." This, the foundational principle of medicine was completely ignored.

"First, do no harm."

Every individual has the right to make informed decisions about what is injected into their body. Full, free, and informed consent must also include the right to informed refusal.

We dont want repeats of drug induced diseases like thalidomide or situations that give rise to Nuremberg-style hearings.

As I have stated publicly, “It, the modified mRNA gene therapy, shouldn't have been injected into a single human being, ever."

And now, we face new mRNA vaccine proposals, such as those for the childhood vaccine programs. Our response must be clear: No more lies. No more experimental vaccines.

On real health care. Health is a foreign language to so many people. They just don’t get it, Or if they get it, they get wealthy from it.

Thank god it only takes one man to strand up and fight. Thank God for Senator Johnson and his colleagues in the US.

Thank God for men Like Russell Broadbent and Malcolm Roberts and a few other Austrian politicians- history will remember their courage.

The other man to consider with regard to these genetic vaccines is Dr. Anthony Fauci. In regard to human behaviour, he once stated ….”When you make it difficult for people in their lives, they lose their ideological B..S…, and they get vaccinated.

This statement reveals a disturbing mindset: coercion and pressure over free will and evidence-based medicine, AND health care.

As Voltaire warned us:

"Those who make us believe in absurdities can make us commit atrocities."*

On the truth in Science………If we are to determine the truth about vaccine-related injuries and deaths, we must apply rigorous scientific criteria: The Bradford-Hill Criteria are used to establish cause and effect, not just association.

1. **Strength** – The larger the association, the more likely it is causal.

2. **Consistency** – Reproducible findings across different populations.

3. **Specificity** – A clear link between the vaccine and specific health outcomes.

4. **Temporality** – The effect must follow the cause.

5. **Biological Gradient** – A dose-response relationship, as seen with multiple boosters.

6. **Plausibility** – A mechanism linking cause and effect.

7. **Coherence** – Consistency between epidemiological and laboratory findings.

8. **Experiment** – Experimental evidence supporting causation.

9. **Analogy** – Similar patterns observed in other contexts.

10. **Reversibility** – When the cause is removed, the effect should diminish.

To many of us, the Bradford Hill criteria with regard to the genetic vaccines and the causes of death, injury and cancer have been met.

Furthermore, the evidence that the contaminating residual DNA in the vaccines inserts itself into the recipients DNA has been proven.

Therefore, Turbo Cancers must now be regarded as a Tragic New Reality.

We are now witnessing a disturbing trend—They occur shortly after a booster dose, they are unusual with late presentations, very aggressive and with rapid spread

These Turbo Cancers are affecting a young population aged 14 to 40.

They are explosive and often linked to the number of vaccine boosters. Mortality rates are high, and the typical indicators of cancer progression do not apply.

The primary cancer may be difficult to find

Tissue samples in the USA have detected the vaccine spike proteins in biopsies, yet here in Australia, we have failed to test adequately.

Shockingly, the mRNA in these vaccines contains an SV40 sequence, a known cancer promoter, present in both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The result? Unregulated growth and an increase in cancers that should have remained rare.

Despite clear indicators for alternative approaches in both prevention and treatment of cancer, funding for innovative research is denied, and lives are lost unnecessarily. We are headed for a future where Turbo Cancers will become increasingly common if we do not act now.

Immediate action is essential. Health authorities must:

1. Monitor cancer trends post-vaccination.

2. Develop testing protocols for those exposed to synthetic DNA.

3. Halt the distribution of contaminated vaccines and enforce strict safety standards.

4. Conduct research into the prevention and treatment of vaccine-related conditions

5. Commence educational and preventive programs at primary healthcare level.

By addressing these issues now, we can mitigate the risks and protect the health of Australians. Ignoring this could lead to a preventable public health crisis with devastating consequences.

We have a vision for the future: A New Australian Department of Health and Wellness

It’s time for a new approach—a Health and Wellness System that prioritises:

- Prevention over treatment.

- Nutritional, environmental and Integrative healthcare and medicine alongside conventional care.

- Transparency, ethics, and the empowerment of individuals to take control of their health.

Our Councillors, Politicians and Leaders have a duty of care and a responsibility to all of us.

In closing, let us remember:

- The failures of the past must not be repeated.

The truth must prevail over censorship and coercion.

The health of future generations depends on the actions we take today.

We must prioritise human life and dignity over profits and politics.

This information is profoundly unsettling, but it is vital that we face this challenge with open eyes. The contamination of these vaccines and the potential consequences for public health are too significant to ignore. By addressing this now, we can work to protect the people of Australia and hopefully prevent a public health crisis of unprecedented scale.

Thank you all for listening and God Bless.

Ian Brighthope

