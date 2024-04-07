Dutch Woman Chooses Euthanasia Due To Untreatable Mental Health Struggles

The procedure will take place at ter Beek's home. Her doctor will first administer a sedative, followed by medication to stop her heart.

Zoraya ter Beek's case has sparked debate.

A 28-year-old Dutch woman named Zoraya ter Beek will undergo euthanasia in May due to severe mental health struggles, according to The Free Press. Ter Beek has battled depression, autism, and borderline personality disorder throughout her life. Despite having a loving boyfriend and pets, she feels her mental illness is untreatable.

Doctors informed Ter Beek there were no further treatment options. This aligns with a growing trend in the Netherlands, where euthanasia is legal. More people are choosing to end their suffering from mental health issues rather than endure them.

Ter Beek's case has sparked debate. Some believe it highlights a concerning trend of healthcare professionals readily resorting to euthanasia for mental health problems. Others argue it grants terminally ill patients more control over their final days.

More people are deciding to end their lives while suffering from a slew of other mental health problems like depression or anxiety, amplified by economic uncertainty, climate change, social media, and other issues, The Free Press reported.

"I'm seeing euthanasia as some sort of acceptable option brought to the table by physicians, by psychiatrists, when previously it was the ultimate last resort," Stef Groenewoud, a healthcare ethicist at Theological University Kampen in the Netherlands, told the outlet.

"I see the phenomenon, especially in people with psychiatric diseases and especially in young people with psychiatric disorders, where the healthcare professional seems to give up on them more easily than before," she added.

The procedure will take place at ter Beek's home. Her doctor will first administer a sedative, followed by medication to stop her heart. Her boyfriend will be by her side. Ter Beek will be cremated, and her ashes will be scattered in a designated forest spot.

Post a comment The Netherlands legalised euthanasia in 2001. Since then, the number of euthanasia deaths has steadily risen. In 2022, it accounted for 5% of all deaths in the country. This has fueled criticism from those who believe the law encourages suicide. Ter Beek herself addressed these concerns on social media before taking a leave of absence.

OPINION

I find the act of euthanasia abhorrent. It’s the act of intentionally ending a person's life to relieve pain and suffering, when western medicine fails. It has been a topic of ethical and biased debate for centuries. The central philosophical argument against euthanasia is the sanctity of life principle, which asserts that human life is inherently valuable and that intentionally ending a human life is morally wrong. This principle is deeply rooted in various philosophical, religious, and cultural traditions that uphold the moral right to life as inviolable, a principle I maintain.

In the context of severe mental illness, the debate around euthanasia becomes particularly complex. Mental illnesses, unlike many physical illnesses, often do not have a clear prognosis or a linear trajectory of decline. The nature of mental illnesses is such that they can often be episodic, with periods of intense suffering followed by times of remission. This unpredictability challenges the notion that euthanasia could be a justified response to the suffering caused by mental illness.

Moreover, proponents including myself, of the sanctity of life principle argue that there are numerous alternative treatments for severe mental illnesses that are frequently overlooked by Western medical practices. These treatments extend beyond conventional pharmacotherapy and psychotherapy to include holistic and integrative approaches that address the mind, body, and spirit.

Nutrition plays a critical role in mental health, with evidence suggesting that dietary changes can significantly impact the course of mental illnesses. High doses of vitamin C, for example, have been associated with improved mood and cognitive function, potentially offering a non-invasive treatment option for those with mental health challenges. For example high doses of vitamin C intravenously can abort a toxic brain syndrome. Another nutrient worth considering is hyperbaric oxygen.

Exercise is another powerful tool for mental health management. Regular physical activity has been shown to reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety, improve mood, and enhance overall well-being.

Mind-body medicine, including practices such as meditation, yoga, and tai chi, can help individuals with mental illness by reducing stress, improving emotional regulation, and increasing feelings of calm and relaxation.

Nutraceuticals, which are products derived from food sources with extra health benefits in addition to their basic nutritional value, can also play a role in treating mental illnesses. High potency vitamin B complex, zinc or magnesium for example, have been studied for their potential to improve psychiatric symptoms.

Energy medicine, though less conventional, is based on the belief that changes in the "energy field" of the body can affect health and is explored by some as a complementary approach to mental health care.

Herbal medicines have been used for centuries to treat a variety of ailments, including mental health disorders. St. John's Wort, for instance, is a well-known herbal remedy for depression.

Adjustments to the microbiome, the community of microorganisms living in the human body, particularly in the gut, have been linked to mental health. Probiotics and dietary changes that promote a healthy gut flora may contribute to improved mental health outcomes.

Finally, the controlled use of certain "demonised" plant medicines, such as cannabis, cocaine, opium, and psychedelic mushrooms, are potential treatments for mental health conditions. These substances are typically considered illegal and potentially dangerous, but there is a growing body of research exploring their medicinal properties when used under strict conditions and for limited periods.

We adopted nearly all of the above approaches to managing psychiatric patients at the old St. John of God Hospital in Brighton except for hyperbaric oxygen, cocaine, opium, and the psychedelic mushrooms

The moral argument against euthanasia, particularly in the case of severe mental illness, is grounded in the belief that life is sacred and that no one has the right to take another's life. This perspective is supported by the availability of a wide range of alternative treatments that address mental health holistically and are underutilized in Western medicine. These treatments offer hope and potential for healing, emphasising the importance of exploring all options.

If the young lady who has elected to be euthanised had been cared for by the above health practices, her life would have been better. See the next Substack “Say NO to depression, suicide and euthanasia”

Ian Brighthope

