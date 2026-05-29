Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

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Diane's avatar
Diane
25m

Great article, thank you.

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Sharon holland's avatar
Sharon holland
16m

Thank you, always intelligent, thoughtful and very helpful information

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