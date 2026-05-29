From Tax Extraction to Human Renewal: How Western Australia Could Turn Fiscal Freedom into a Health and Wellness Renaissance

Western Australia does not merely need lower taxes. It needs a different philosophy of government.

The great question before Western Australians is not simply whether they can save money by escaping the Commonwealth tax machine. They plainly could, if a sovereign Western Australia chose to abolish or radically reduce the federal imposts now layered over income, enterprise, fuel, education debt, capital gains, fringe benefits, alcohol, tobacco, company profits, luxury purchases, power, gas, insurance and everyday life.

The deeper question is this: what would Western Australians do with that freedom?

Would tax relief simply become a private windfall, consumed quickly and forgotten? Or could it become the foundation of a civilisational renewal — a generational project to rebuild health, restore family resilience, revive personal responsibility, and educate the population in the practical arts of living well?

That is the profound opportunity.

A sovereign Western Australia could move beyond the tired politics of redistribution and begin the politics of restoration. It could stop treating people as revenue sources for distant bureaucracies and start treating them as citizens, families, workers, builders, parents, elders, patients, students and communities capable of flourishing when freed from unnecessary burdens.

The Tax Machine and the Silent Drain on Life

Tax is usually discussed in accounting language: percentages, thresholds, levies, deductions, compliance, rebates and brackets. But taxation is not merely financial. It is psychological. It is cultural. It shapes behaviour. It determines whether a young family can buy a home, whether a small business hires another worker, whether a tradesman takes on an apprentice, whether a farmer invests in better land care, whether an elderly couple can afford heating, whether a mother can buy better food, whether a patient can seek preventive care before disease becomes catastrophe.

Every dollar extracted unnecessarily from the people is a dollar not spent on nutrition, education, housing, exercise, family time, local enterprise, children’s development, preventive health, community gardens, sports clubs, mental health support, home ownership or aged care dignity.

When Canberra taxes Western Australians heavily, then returns a portion through bureaucratic channels, it does not create generosity. It creates dependency. It takes direct responsibility away from families and communities and relocates power into administrative systems. It teaches people to wait, apply, comply, and hope. It weakens initiative. It centralises authority. It punishes productivity.

Western Australia has the resources, land, ports, agriculture, mineral wealth, energy potential, universities, medical expertise, entrepreneurial spirit and civic culture to become one of the most prosperous and healthy societies in the world. But prosperity is not measured merely in GDP. It is measured in strong bodies, clear minds, functional families, honest institutions, resilient communities and children raised to understand that freedom and responsibility are inseparable.

Tax Savings as a Health Dividend

The first and most obvious benefit of removing unnecessary federal taxation would be a direct improvement in household disposable income.

For many families, this would mean more capacity to purchase fresh food instead of processed food; to access dental care, physiotherapy, nutritional medicine, psychology, exercise programs, preventive screening, and early intervention; to reduce financial stress; to spend more time with children; and to invest in local community life.

Financial pressure is one of the great hidden drivers of poor health. It worsens sleep. It increases anxiety. It strains marriages. It pushes families toward cheap calories, delayed treatment, sedentary living, and short-term decision-making.

A tax system that leaves people perpetually stretched is not merely an economic problem. It is a public health problem.

A Western Australian tax reform program should therefore be framed not only as economic liberation, but as a population health intervention.

Lower tax should mean:

greater household resilience; better food security; less debt pressure; more money for prevention; more local enterprise; more parental time; stronger community institutions; and a healthier relationship between citizen and state.

But this requires discipline. Tax savings must not be squandered by government or citizens alike. They should be consciously linked to a cultural renewal in which Western Australians are taught, from childhood onward, how to preserve health, manage money, build households, grow food, care for the elderly, maintain fitness, avoid addiction, think critically, and participate in civic life.

The Great Re-Education: Health Literacy for a Generation

The greatest investment Western Australia could make is not another hospital tower. It is the education of its people before they become patients.

Modern health systems are built upside down. They spend vast sums treating advanced disease, while giving only token attention to the causes of disease: poor nutrition, metabolic dysfunction, inactivity, social isolation, environmental toxicity, stress, sleep deprivation, loss of purpose, excessive screen exposure, addiction, and the collapse of food literacy.

A sovereign Western Australia could reverse this.

It could establish a generational health literacy program beginning in early childhood and continuing through schools, workplaces, community centres, sporting clubs, aged care networks and media. Every citizen should understand the foundations of health: food, movement, sunlight, sleep, hydration, emotional resilience, connection, purpose, hygiene, detoxification, environmental awareness, and personal responsibility.

This is not about blaming the sick. It is about giving people the knowledge they were never properly given.

Children should leave school knowing how to cook nourishing meals, grow vegetables, read food labels, understand insulin resistance, respect the microbiome, build strength, manage stress, identify propaganda, understand informed consent, question authority respectfully, and take responsibility for their own health.

Adults should have access to community-based health education programs that are practical, local and non-ideological. These programs should teach families how to prevent chronic disease, reverse early metabolic dysfunction, reduce reliance on unnecessary medication where clinically appropriate, strengthen immunity, improve mental health through lifestyle foundations, and care for one another.

The old model says: become sick, enter the system, receive treatment, repeat.

The new model must say: understand your body, strengthen your life, prevent disease, seek help early, and use medicine wisely.

Health and Wellness Hubs: The Practical Architecture of Renewal

Tax savings should not merely disappear into private accounts. A portion should be strategically reinvested into local Health and Wellness Hubs across Western Australia.

These hubs should not be bureaucratic clinics with new signage and old thinking. They should be living community centres for prevention, education, early intervention, nutrition, movement, mental wellbeing, family support and chronic disease reversal.

Each hub could include:

nutrition education and cooking programs; exercise and strength training for all ages; maternal and child health support; men’s health programs; elder wellness and fall-prevention programs; mental health and resilience education; community gardens; diabetes and obesity reversal programs; integrative medical services; environmental health education; screening for nutrient deficiencies and metabolic risk; support groups for families and carers; and practical courses in self-help, first aid, financial literacy and civic responsibility. The guiding principle should be simple: keep people well for as long as possible, and when illness occurs, respond early and intelligently.

This would reduce the long-term burden on hospitals, emergency departments, aged care, disability services and welfare systems. But more importantly, it would restore dignity.

People do not want to be managed by systems. They want to be capable, informed, respected and useful.

From Welfare Dependency to Civic Strength

Tax reform must not become a crude slogan of “more money in your pocket” alone. That would be inadequate. Western Australia must avoid replacing federal dependency with local complacency.

The proper aim is not selfishness. It is stewardship.

When citizens keep more of what they earn, they should also be invited into a higher standard of responsibility. Families should be encouraged to invest in their children’s education, their own health, their neighbourhoods, their local producers, their churches, charities, sporting clubs, volunteer brigades, environmental restoration projects and small businesses.

A sovereign Western Australia should create a culture in which success is respected, enterprise is encouraged, illness is prevented where possible, and community service is honoured.

This is how tax savings become more than economics. They become moral energy.

A population constantly taxed, regulated and lectured by distant authorities becomes tired and passive. A population trusted with responsibility can become creative, disciplined and generous.

The Next Two Generations

The work cannot be completed in one election cycle. It will take one or two generations.

The first generation must break the spell of dependency. It must understand that Canberra’s extraction model is not inevitable. It must learn that public health is not achieved by press conferences, slogans and pharmaceutical dependency alone. It must rebuild local institutions, train new educators, establish wellness hubs, reform school curricula, and redirect money from bureaucratic waste toward human capability.

The second generation must inherit a different culture: one in which children grow up seeing health as normal, not exceptional; where elders are respected as sources of wisdom; where food is understood; where exercise is part of daily life; where preventive medicine is mainstream; where families are supported before they fracture; where communities know how to organise; and where government serves rather than dominates.

That is the real revolution.

Not chaos. Not resentment. Not mere separation for its own sake. But renewal.

A Western Australian Health Constitution

A sovereign Western Australia should consider embedding core health principles into its founding framework.

These could include:

the right to informed consent; the right to medical and scientific debate; the duty of government to prioritise prevention; transparency in public health decision-making; protection for health practitioners who engage in good-faith scientific dissent; support for nutrition, environmental medicine and lifestyle-based prevention; local accountability for health spending; and a commitment to measuring success not merely by hospital activity, but by reduced disease burden and improved population vitality.

Hospitals will always be necessary. Acute care is essential. Surgery, emergency medicine, intensive care, trauma care, antibiotics, obstetrics, diagnostics and specialist medicine are indispensable. But a mature society does not measure health by how many hospital beds it fills. It measures health by how many people never need them.

The Moral Case

The moral case for tax liberation is this: people have a prior claim on the fruits of their own labour. Government may tax for legitimate public purposes, but it has no moral right to endlessly expand its appetite while families struggle, communities weaken, and preventable disease rises.

If Western Australia can govern itself with lower taxes, greater accountability, better health outcomes, stronger communities and more personal responsibility, then it has not merely an economic argument for sovereignty. It has a moral argument.

The wealth of Western Australia should not be siphoned away into distant systems that return dependency, delay and bureaucratic control. It should be used to build a healthier, freer, more capable people.

The savings from tax should become the seed capital of a new civilisation in the West: one based on wellness rather than sickness, responsibility rather than passivity, education rather than manipulation, prevention rather than late-stage rescue, and community rather than centralised control.

The Real Wellness Revolution

The promise of Western Australian sovereignty is not simply that people may pay less tax.

It is that they may live better lives.

Tax freedom should be harnessed to a larger purpose: rebuilding the human being, the family, the community and the state itself. Western Australia has the chance to become a model of preventive health, civic responsibility, educational renewal and economic freedom.

The question is not whether Western Australians can afford to think this boldly.

The question is whether they can afford not to.

A people who keep more of their earnings can feed their children better, care for their elders better, build stronger homes, create stronger businesses, and invest in their own health. A government that trusts its citizens can become smaller, cleaner and more accountable. A society that educates its people in self-help and responsibility can reduce disease, restore dignity and build a future worthy of its children.

This is the true meaning of The Real Wellness Revolution.

Not merely escaping the Commonwealth tax machine.

But using that escape to build a healthier, freer and more responsible Western Australia for the next generation — and the one after that.

Ian Brighthope

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