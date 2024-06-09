Ensuring that new governments prioritise public health over corporate interests requires a multifaceted approach that includes policy reforms, transparency, accountability, and active engagement with civil society. Transparency and accountability are crucial for ensuring that public health policies are not influenced at all by corporate interests. Governments should adopt mechanisms to enhance transparency in decision-making processes and hold officials accountable for their actions. Implementing mandatory disclosure of financial and other conflicts of interest for policymakers and public health officials can help identify and remove these individuals from public office and positions of influence.

Ensuring that data related to public health policies, funding, and decision-making processes are publicly accessible will foster transparency and allow for independent scrutiny. Civil society organizations (CSOs) and non-government organisations (NGOs) play a critical role in advocating for public health and holding governments accountable. To enhance their impact, governments should institutionalise the involvement of CSOs in health policy-making processes, ensuring that their input is considered at all stages, from agenda-setting to implementation and evaluation.

Providing resources and training to CSOs and NGOs can enhance their ability to effectively advocate for public health and monitor government actions. Governments should establish and enforce regulatory frameworks that prohibit corporate influence on public health policies. The removal of the profit incentive for all individuals and corporations is the only way we can eliminate the influence of cartels and cowboys.

Implementing regulations to cease the lobbying activities and political donations from corporations will stop their ability to sway public health policies in their favour. Ensuring that public health policies are based on independent research and evidence is essential. Governments shall allocate funding for independent public health research and eliminate reliance on industry-funded studies, which are definitely biased until proven otherwise. Also, policies should be grounded in robust scientific, medical and natural health evidence with mechanisms in place to regularly review and update them based on the latest research findings. Anecdotal evidence must play a first ranking position in all individualised health care decisions.

International collaboration can help set global standards and best practices for public health governance. Governments should adopt and implement international frameworks outside any private-public organisation such as the WHO. The Australian government of the future will not support the WHO and argue that there are cheaper better systems for world health and peace. Engaging in local-global health partnerships can provide access to resources, expertise, and support for implementing effective true public health and medical care policies. These are already well established as a consequence of the catastrophic failure of the WHO Covid crisis.

Raising public awareness about the importance of prioritising public natural health and medicine over corporate interests can build support for necessary reforms/replacements. Governments and CSOs should conduct public awareness campaigns to educate citizens about the impact of corporate influence on public health and the need for transparent and accountable governance. Mobilising public support through advocacy efforts can pressure governments to adopt policies that prioritise public health.

By implementing these strategies, a new system of Australian governments can prioritise public health over corporate interests, ensuring that policies are designed and implemented in the best interest of the population. Transparency, accountability, civil society engagement, robust regulatory frameworks, independent research, international collaboration, and public advocacy are all essential components of this effort.

I have not mentioned the public service (public no-services) here. The overpaid bureaucrats damaging Australia’s future will be an issue for a later Substack.

“The Good News is The Story Continues”

Ian Brighthope

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack