Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
9hEdited

Elon Musk is right, we don't need to permit governments world wide to set us up in 'Digital Prisons.' We don't need to bow down to a central UN who would love to steal every asset we own; along with our lives. Those who run the world have sold their souls for money...but they have set themselves up for some very negative karma...people don't live forever...and I hope they get what is coming to them; sooner, rather than later.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
rrodynmac's avatar
rrodynmac
4h

Thanks for bringing this up Prof Brighthope. I’m not getting digital/biometric ID ever. I’d rather starve than live in the panopticon.

C’mon Aussies, who’s with me?

P.S. The myGov account is not the dig ID, if anyone goes to sign into myGov, there is an OPTION to sign in with digital ID. Don’t get digital ID, or we’re all signed into slavery.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ian Brighthope
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture