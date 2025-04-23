Click on the picture below to join us tonight.

Straight to the People - Warwick Stacey, Dr Chris Neil, & Robert Barwick

Join us on Tuesday 23 April at 7.30pm AEST for our next Straight to the People public online event.

Straight to the People is a series of online discussions which brings federal candidates in the 2025 election directly to the people.

Our candidates to be featured are Warwick Stacey, Dr Chris Neil, & Robert Barwick. Our host is Michael Arbon.

A little about our Candidate panellists;

- Warwick Stacey (Pauline Hanson One Nation Lead Senate Candidate for NSW) Warwick Stacey is a fourth-generation Australian, born and brought up in Sydney. He started his working life as a council, construction and farm labourer. He later worked as a hospital orderly on a male geriatric ward - an eye-opening and humbling experience.

At the age of 21, his interest in languages took him to Europe. He studied in France and Germany and later joined the British Army. After recruit training, then leadership training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, he was commissioned into the Parachute Regiment. He also served as a troop commander with 22 Special Air Service Regiment. On his return to Australia, he served 10 years in the Australian Army Reserve.

On retirement from the British army, he worked as a military consultant in the Middle East and on the Indian sub-continent, and later as a crisis management consultant. This entailed advising clients on how to manage to a successful conclusion, incidents of Kidnap for Ransom, Extortion, Maritime Piracy and related life-threating crises.

Warwick sees Pauline Hanson as the only Australian political leader who practices leadership principles so clearly lacking in the current federal government. One Nation’s policies and values align with his. He is grateful to have been selected as One Nation’s lead Senate candidate for NSW and, if elected, to have the opportunity to serve the people of NSW and Australia.

- Dr Christopher Neil (Gerard Rennick People First Party, Senate Candidate for Victoria) - Chris has dedicated over 20 years to medicine, specialising in cardiology and patient-centred practice. A graduate of the University of Melbourne, he completed advanced training in cardiology in Adelaide before earning his PhD. Furthering his expertise, Dr. Neil undertook post-doctoral research and advanced imaging training in the UK.

Throughout his career, Chris’ commitment to improving healthcare in Australia has been evident in his commitment to medical research, managing innovative teams in tertiary hospitals and publishing over 60 peer-reviewed papers. Now practicing exclusively in private medicine, Chris serves patients nationwide specialising in complex cases and advocating for those impacted by COVID-19 vaccine injuries.

Chris is now standing up to fight for all Australians as the top Senate candidate for Victoria with the People First Party. Together, they are committed to restoring accountability in government and ensuring politics that serves the people — not big corporations or vested interests. Their grassroots movement is driven by a belief in fairness, transparency and real solutions for everyday Australians.

Cost of living, better services and lower income tax are at the heart of their vision for a stronger, more prosperous Australia. Chris is passionately committed to bringing the accountability necessary to put the health of Australians first. With Senator Rennick’s economic prowess and Chris' health expertise, we can look forward to a prosperous, healthy and thriving Australia

Robert Barwick (Citizens Party Senate Candidate for Victoria) - Robert is the Australian Citizens Party’s liaison to Parliament, where he meets with politicians from all parties to discuss policy solutions for Australia, and he is convinced Australia won’t solve the most fundamental problems unless we end the duopoly of the two major parties.

He joined the Australian Citizens Party 33 years ago and has worked full-time in the party since 1993, first as an organiser and researcher, and for most of the last two decades as Research Director.

Along the way, he has come to know thousands of Australians from all walks of life, who are the salt of the earth, and from whose expertise and experiences he believes he has gained a real, practical knowledge of economics, industry, banking and finance, technology, social justice, international affairs, and many other issues.

After now a few decades working as a researcher and then Research Director of the Citizens Party, contributor to Australian Alert Service, and co-host of the weekly Citizens Report YouTube show, Robert believes that the biggest thing he has learned is the paramount importance of national banking as a policy solution.

Given the big impact the ACP has had on policy debates from outside of Parliament, he believes that if Victorian voters backed the ACP into the Senate we would be able to see our policy solutions through to fruition, and deliver prosperity, security and peace for all Australians.

Can’t join us live? No trouble, register and we’ll send you the recording.

