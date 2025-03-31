Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

Joe Rogan welcomed Dr. Suzanne Humphries to his podcast, setting the stage for a discussion that would unravel much of what he—and likely his audience—had long accepted about vaccines and medical history. From the outset, Dr. Humphries, a former nephrologist turned medical skeptic, underscored a fundamental principle: dogmatism has no place in science or medicine. She argued passionately that maintaining an open mind, free from the tunnel vision of indoctrination, was essential when exploring topics as complex and contentious as vaccines. She urged a 360-degree perspective, warning that much of what people believe has been deliberately shaped—often for profit—a thread that would weave through their entire conversation.

The dialogue soon turned to her book, Dissolving Illusions, co-authored with Roman Bystrianyk, which Joe had praised on previous episodes. Dr. Humphries explained how it dismantles myths about medical progress, spotlighting the overlooked power of natural remedies. She recounted her own journey from dismissing cinnamon, garlic, and echinacea as "hippie nonsense" to recognising their value. As a kidney specialist, she’d observed patients using cinnamon capsules to manage glucose levels, later learning that these remedies often worked due to nutrients like vitamin C, a realization that humbled her. Joe chuckled at how the "hippies" might have been right, while she insisted that mainstream medicine’s blanket rejection of natural solutions is shortsighted. She didn’t dispute modern medicine’s role—urging anyone with a heart attack to see a doctor—but stressed that physicians should embrace proven aids like vitamins C, D and A alongside conventional treatments.

Their discussion deepened as they tackled vaccines, beginning with measles. Dr. Humphries dropped a startling claim: whether contracting measles naturally or via vaccination, the body depletes vitamin A, yet patients are rarely advised to supplement it post-shot. Instead, she said, doctors recommend Tylenol, which she argued undermines vaccine efficacy and disrupts immunity by suppressing the body’s natural response. She criticized the inconsistency in vaccine production, noting that despite supposed standardisation, independent analyses reveal significant variability, contributing to unpredictable outcomes. Joe wondered if legal protections fuelled this laxity, pointing to the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. Dr. Humphries nodded, tracing the roots back to the 1976 swine flu vaccine debacle, when manufacturers, overwhelmed by injury lawsuits, secured government indemnification. She asserted that the 1986 act turbocharged vaccine innovation, shielding companies as they introduced adjuvants like aluminum and, eventually, mRNA technology. This immunity, she argued, fostered a culture of recklessness, exemplified by flawed vaccine trials that use other vaccines—not saline—as placebos, obscuring true safety data.

Joe pressed her: had vaccines ever been beneficial? Dr. Humphries paused, reflecting on her transformation from a conventional doctor who administered countless hepatitis B and flu shots to a skeptic haunted by doubt. She admitted she once swallowed the dogma whole, but her faith crumbled in 2008-2009 when she linked flu vaccines to kidney failure and hypertension in her patients—associations medical training never acknowledged. This propelled her into a relentless investigation, starting with polio. She debunked its eradication myth, asserting that polio persists under new names like Guillain-Barré syndrome or transverse myelitis. After the Salk vaccine’s debut, diagnostic criteria were altered, she explained, reducing reported cases even as paralytic polio spiked—a fact hidden in Jonas Salk’s heroic narrative. She revealed that early injectable vaccines contained live virus, a flaw Salk ignored despite warnings, causing more harm than good.

Environmental factors loomed large in her polio critique. She insisted that DDT and other pesticides mirrored polio’s rise, with rural outbreaks tied to arsenic and lead from livestock dips and crop sprays. She cited studies showing 95-99% of polio infections are asymptomatic, describing it as a "commensal" virus—benign unless aggravated by toxins or interventions like tonsillectomies, which she said opened pathways to severe "bulbar" polio. A chilling anecdote followed: in 1916, a Rockefeller lab engineered a deadly polio strain, accidentally unleashing a devastating epidemic. Today, she warned, oral polio vaccines perpetuate vaccine-derived strains, evident in places like India and Israel, where campaigns target imagined outbreaks.

Smallpox offered another dark chapter. Dr. Humphries described its vaccine as a grotesque mix of pus from cows, horses, and cadavers, teeming with bacteria and fungi, yet peddled as "pure lymph." She argued sanitation, nutrition, and living conditions—not vaccination—slashed smallpox deaths, with rates plummeting before the vaccine’s dominance. Far from a cure, the vaccine often spread disease, causing secondary infections, cardiac issues, and necrotic limbs—problems so severe that 2003 trials on healthy soldiers were halted after alarming cardiomyopathy rates. Joe painted a vivid picture of the era’s filth—feces-laden streets, no clean water—reinforcing her claim that context, not vaccines, drove health improvements.

Dr. Humphries broadened the lens to medical history, asserting that death rates from unvaccinated diseases like diarrhea fell as sharply as vaccinated ones, crediting clean water, electricity, and child labor laws—not medicine, which she pegged at a mere 3.5% contribution to lifespan gains. She excoriated past treatments—mercury, arsenic, bloodletting—as toxic relics, questioning why modern medicine clings to drugs over holistic approaches. Breast milk emerged as a marvel, she said, packed with stem cells, cancer-fighting proteins like HAMLET, and immunity-boosting factors—far surpassing formula, which she tied to polio-era contamination from pesticide-laden cows.

Joe raised aluminum in vaccines, citing Brett Weinstein’s allergy theory. Dr. Humphries confirmed that aluminum skews immunity toward TH2 responses, triggering allergies and autoimmunity—a known mechanism linked to rising conditions like autism. She defended Andrew Wakefield, whose MMR-gut research she said was unfairly vilified by a media hit job that awoke her skepticism. On tetanus, she dismissed the arched-back soldier image as a rare extreme, treatable with vitamin C, magnesium, and wound care, not just shots. The vaccine offers no sure protection, she stressed, citing cases of vaccinated patients still afflicted. Shingles, she added, surged after chickenpox vaccination halted natural boosters—an absurd trade-off requiring yet more shots.

Her journey from conventional medicine to this radical stance was, she said, liberating. Once a "glorified pharmaceutical technician" in nephrology, she’d felt trapped, prolonging lives with drugs rather than healing. Quitting her job, she lived in a tent, obsessively researching polio and smallpox, fueled by a mountain of evidence contradicting mainstream dogma. Partnering with Bystrianyk, whose own vaccine-injured children sparked his quest, they self-published Dissolving Illusions in 2013 after rejections from even alternative presses. She embraced ozone therapy, bioresonance, and nutrition, viewing the body as an electromagnetic entity—a stark contrast to the symptom-suppressing paradigm she’d abandoned.

Dr. Humphries lambasted the pharmaceutical industry’s profit motive, accusing it of shaming alternatives to protect its bottom line. She praised surgery’s advances but decried drug-centric care, citing her own patient’s malignant hypertension post-tetanus shot as a wake-up call. COVID, she said, exposed this further, with untested vaccines pushed on pregnant women despite risks to placentas and rising stillbirths—a crisis she linked to a new field of "death doulas." She urged listeners to dissolvingillusions.com, where updated editions cover tuberculosis, toxic medicine, and rare documents—like an Encyclopaedia Britannica entry decimating smallpox vaccination.

Joe thanked her, awed by how Dissolving Illusions flipped his worldview, from apple cider vinegar’s smallpox role to death rates dropping pre-vaccine. Dr. Humphries, undeterred by past threats and cancellations, left with a plea: question everything. Her story—from tent-dwelling truth-seeker to global skeptic—stood as a testament to her courage.