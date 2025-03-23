Dr. Benjamin Neides stood before the crowd gripping the microphone with trembling hands. His voice wavered as he prepared to speak, the weight of years of silence pressing heavily upon him.

He had followed the guidelines. He had memorised the vaccine schedule. He had dismissed his patients’ concerns without a second thought. "I was wrong," he admitted, his voice thick with emotion. For years, he assured his patients that vaccines were safe and effective, that reactions were rare. But he never truly understood what he was saying.

He took a steadying breath before continuing. "Doctors are not properly educated about vaccines. We are only taught to memorize the schedule. We don’t discuss the damage they may cause. We don’t acknowledge adverse reactions—Guillain-Barré syndrome, epilepsy, asthma, heart inflammation. We turn a blind eye while patients suffer. We shame them when they seek answers. And worst of all, we absolve vaccines from fair balance in medicine, ignoring conflicts of interest that should never be overlooked."

Dr. Neides pressed on. "In Australia, people face ‘No Jab, No Pay’ and ‘No Jab, No Play’ policies. Forced vaccination. Job loss. No schooling. There is no full, free, and valid informed consent given to patients. No true informed refusal. No offer of an alternative. Patients do not even know that a compensation program exists for those harmed. There is no transparency regarding vaccine complications. It is absolutely deplorable, and I take responsibility for my part in it. I apologize to my patients."

He wiped his damp forehead, his voice growing more urgent. "If a patient has a reaction to penicillin, we mark it in their chart and never give it to them again. Why, then, do we insist on revaccinating those who have suffered severe reactions? Why do vaccine placebos contain adjuvants like mercury and aluminum? Why have rates of autism, ADHD, asthma, and Guillain-Barré syndrome increased so dramatically? We spend in the US $3.5 trillion on healthcare, yet people are getting sicker. What happened to ‘First, do no harm’?"

"Pharmaceutical companies are racing to produce over 140 new vaccines. I received a kick in the behind to get out of the criminal corporate cartel that medicine has become. My reputation has been attacked. But I have found my conscience."

"Please, don’t feel sorry for me. I have been called to do something higher. I ask only that you be open to new ways of thinking. Demand transparency. Demand truth. Demand that medicine return to its roots—putting patients first."

Ian Brighthope

