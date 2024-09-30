TOPIC: “Soil microbes and their influence on plant nutrient health & the gut biome” Dr Mary Cole is an internationally recognised academic, plant pathologist and soil microbiologist for 45 years specialising in biological and regenerative agriculture farming paradigms with an emphasis in understanding the role of soil biota in plant health. She demonstrates the damage synthetic chemicals have on soil and plant health. In 1980 Mary founded Agpath Pty Ltd, a small soil biology company providing laboratory testing in many fields of agriculture; quantitative analysis of the soil biota, fungal and microbial pathology, composting and farming consulting services in agriculture, horticulture, viticulture, environment, air and water and food manufacturing. Her lab provides summer vacation experience in soil microbiology and composting for graduates of Victorian and interstate universities and overseas institutions. Agpath has a policy of employing young people with disabilities and training them in laboratory techniques and organic farming. Home - Agricultural Pathology and Biological Farming Service (agpath.com.au)

Thanks for reading Ian Brighthope's Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Here I try to cover some of the powerful speech by Dr. Mary Cole at the WOW public meeting

The Role of Rock Dust in Soil Fertility and Microbial Ecology

Rock dust, often derived from pulverised volcanic or metamorphic rocks, has been recognised for its potential to restore soil fertility and improve agricultural productivity. While modern agriculture has historically relied on synthetic fertilizers to replenish key nutrients like nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK), rock dust provides a broader spectrum of essential trace elements and minerals that enhance soil structure, promote microbial activity, and foster healthy ecosystems. This study explores the relationship between rock dust application, soil fertility, microbial diversity, and fungal symbiosis, with a focus on how these factors contribute to the health of crops and the potential for regenerative farming practices.

Rock dust contains a wide array of minerals, including silica, calcium, magnesium, potassium, and trace elements such as iron, manganese, copper, selenium and zinc. These minerals are essential for various biochemical processes in plants and microorganisms but are often depleted in intensively farmed soils. The slow release of these nutrients from rock dust provides a long-term, sustainable source of fertility compared to the quick but short-lived effects of synthetic fertilizers.

The application of rock dust has been shown to enhance the biodiversity of soil microorganisms, including bacteria, archaea, and fungi. These microorganisms play a critical role in the nutrient cycling process, breaking down organic matter and minerals to make them available for plant uptake. Studies have found that rock dust increases microbial biomass and activity, particularly by stimulating populations of beneficial bacteria and fungi that are involved in nitrogen fixation, phosphorus solubilization, and the degradation of organic matter.

Microorganisms, especially bacteria, respond to the influx of trace minerals in rock dust by accelerating the decomposition of organic materials, producing humus, and enriching the soil’s organic matter content. This process enhances soil structure, increasing its water retention capacity and aeration, both of which are critical for root development and plant health.

Fungi, particularly mycorrhizal fungi, form symbiotic relationships with plant roots. These fungi extend their hyphae far beyond the reach of plant roots, effectively increasing the plant’s access to nutrients and water. Rock dust has been found to stimulate the growth of mycorrhizal networks by providing the necessary minerals for fungal development. Mycorrhizal fungi are known for their ability to dissolve mineral nutrients from the soil, including phosphorus and trace elements. In exchange for sugars produced by plants through photosynthesis, mycorrhizal fungi supply plants with these nutrients, significantly enhancing plant health and growth. Studies have shown that soils enriched with rock dust have more extensive fungal networks and stronger mycorrhizal associations, which in turn improves plant nutrient uptake and resilience to environmental stressors.

One of the most significant benefits of rock dust is its ability to improve soil fertility in a way that is sustainable over the long term. Unlike synthetic fertilizers, which primarily focus on macronutrient inputs, rock dust addresses micronutrient deficiencies and replenishes the natural mineral balance in soils. The slow-release nature of rock dust ensures a steady supply of nutrients, which supports sustained plant growth over multiple growing seasons. Rock dust also improves the physical properties of soil by enhancing its structure. The fine particles of rock dust help bind soil aggregates together, creating a more porous and stable soil matrix. This structure facilitates better root penetration, improves water infiltration, and reduces soil compaction, all of which contribute to higher crop yields.

In addition to its role in enhancing soil fertility, rock dust has the potential to aid in carbon sequestration. Soils with healthy microbial and fungal populations can capture and store atmospheric carbon dioxide. The increased organic matter in soils treated with rock dust can serve as a long-term carbon sink, providing an added environmental benefit. Furthermore, rock dust can reduce the reliance on chemical fertilisers and pesticides by fostering a healthy, self-sustaining soil ecosystem. This reduction in chemical inputs not only decreases the environmental impact of agriculture but also promotes the resilience of crops to pests and diseases. Fewer, if any, synthetic fertilisers and pesticides are required by these soils for optimal plant growth and health.

Rock dust presents a promising alternative to traditional fertilisation methods by providing a wide range of essential minerals that improve soil fertility, promote microbial diversity, and strengthen fungal symbiosis. Its ability to enhance the physical and biological properties of soil contributes to long-term soil health and increased crop productivity. As research into regenerative agricultural practices continues to grow, the use of rock dust in restoring degraded soils and promoting sustainable farming systems is gaining recognition as a vital tool in addressing global food security and environmental challenges. It’s simple, cheap and natural. It’s healthy. Dr. Mary’s property was free of Capeweed. Her neighbour who used synthetics had a crop of Capeweed.

Saharan Dust in Earth’s Atmosphere becomes Life-Sustaining Minerals

A massive dust cloud from the Sahara Desert sweeps across the Atlantic Ocean, bringing with it a vital nutrient that supports the base of the marine food chain. Without the iron carried in this airborne mineral cloud, oceanic phytoplankton—crucial for marine ecosystems—would struggle to thrive.

A new study from the University of California, Riverside, reveals that the longer this dust remains in the atmosphere and the farther it travels, the more its iron transforms into a bioavailable form that life can easily absorb.

The transported iron appears to stimulate biological activity in much the same way iron fertilisation enhances life in oceans and on land. The study confirms that iron-rich dust can significantly impact life far from its origin.

The barren deserts of North Africa are the planet's largest source of airborne particles, sending about 800 million metric tons of dust across the Atlantic each year. This dust, laden with iron isotopes from the Sahara’s surface, travels vast distances to enrich distant ecosystems. Iron plays a critical role in biochemical processes that lock atmospheric carbon into organic matter. Despite its importance, iron is limited in availability, which means its distribution largely determines where life can flourish on Earth.

However, not all forms of iron are easily usable by living organisms. Atmospheric conditions are key to transforming the iron into a soluble, bioactive form that can settle on the ocean's surface and support life. Dust that reaches regions like the Amazon Basin and the Bahamas likely contains highly soluble iron, made more accessible by its extended exposure to atmospheric chemical processes.

By studying ocean floor drill cores, overall dust quantities decreases with distance. The proportion of biologically usable, water-soluble iron increases as the dust travels further. Atmospheric processes convert less bioavailable iron into forms that are easier for organisms to access. This iron-laden dust nourishes ecosystems thousands of miles from its origin, fertilizing both oceanic phytoplankton and Amazonian plants. These two systems together produce a significant portion of the Earth’s oxygen supply.

Previous research has linked increased bioactive iron levels with areas of heightened biological activity, such as the Caribbean’s thriving coral reefs and the fertile Amazon rainforest. A seven-year study estimated that about 28 million metric tons of Saharan dust deliver 22,000 tons of phosphorus to the Amazon Basin annually. Similarly, studies show that Asian dust has nourished Hawaii's rainforests for thousands of years.

Though Saharan dust clouds can trigger allergies and even suppress hurricanes, they also deliver essential nutrients that fuel life on Earth. This intricate web of physical processes and life-sustaining cycles underscores the interconnectedness of our planet's ecosystems.

Now let’s compare rock dust and Saharan dust as life-sustaining minerals for the fertility of ecosystems. Both rock dust applied in agriculture and Saharan dust transported through Earth’s atmosphere play critical roles in sustaining life by delivering essential minerals to ecosystems. While these processes occur in different environments—terrestrial and marine—they share similarities in how they provide nutrients and foster biological activity.

Both rock dust and Saharan dust demonstrate the profound ways in which minerals contribute to ecosystem health and sustainability. While rock dust is applied directly to agricultural soils, supporting plant growth and soil microbiomes, Saharan dust operates on a global scale, transferring essential nutrients across oceans and continents. Together, these processes underscore the importance of mineral cycling in maintaining biodiversity, ecosystem productivity, and resilience in the face of environmental challenges.

Ian Brighthope

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack