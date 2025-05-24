Click below for the original article.

As medical professionals in Australia, we wholeheartedly support Dr. Aseem Malhotra’s appointment as Chief Medical Advisor to the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative. His evidence-based approach and bold vision to transform public health align with our shared commitment to prioritising patient well-being and preventive care.

Dr. Malhotra’s track record in the UK—successfully advocating for sugary drink taxes, reducing unnecessary statin prescriptions, and removing ultraprocessed foods from hospitals and schools—demonstrates his ability to drive meaningful change. His plan to revise US Dietary Guidelines to promote low-carb diets is grounded in compelling evidence linking reduced carbohydrate intake to lower rates of obesity and type 2 diabetes. We see this as a critical step toward addressing the global epidemic of lifestyle-driven diseases, which we also face in Australia.

His push to crack down on ultraprocessed foods, likened to the anti-tobacco campaigns of the past, is both timely and necessary. With studies estimating these foods contribute to 120,000 premature deaths annually in the US, we commend Dr. Malhotra’s focus on protecting vulnerable populations by removing these products from schools and hospitals. Initiatives like Arizona’s ban on harmful food additives set a powerful precedent, and we hope to see similar policies considered in Australia to safeguard our children’s health.

While Dr. Malhotra’s call for a moratorium on mRNA Covid vaccines has sparked debate, we respect his commitment to addressing public concerns about vaccine injuries. His emphasis on transparency and a thorough review reflects a patient-centred approach that prioritises trust in healthcare systems—an issue we also navigate in Australia. We believe open dialogue and rigorous evaluation of all medical interventions are essential to maintaining public confidence.

Finally, Dr. Malhotra’s advocacy for mandatory nutrition education, preferably nutritional medicine, in medical schools resonates deeply with us. In Australia, we too recognise the need to equip doctors with the knowledge to prioritise lifestyle interventions over medication where appropriate. His focus on reducing overmedication and promoting prevention could inspire similar reforms in our medical education system.

We stand with Dr. Malhotra and MAHA in their mission to make America healthy again. His leadership, backed by evidence and a passion for public health, offers hope for a healthier future—not just for the US, but as a model for global health reform, without the interference of the radical World Health Organisation.

We eagerly await the progress of this transformative agenda and extend our full support to Dr. Malhotra and his colleagues.

Ian Brighthope for and on behalf of all of the doctors in Australia who are awake to the problems of poor nutrition and a toxic environment, including the micro-environment of our genes.

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack