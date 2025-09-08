Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Christine Dewbury's avatar
Dr Christine Dewbury
4h

Thank goodness there were some doctors with the integrity and courage to stand up and be counted in their opposition to the gross public health mismanagement of the last few years. They have opened a window into the highjacking of medical ethics in the pursuit of personal power and profit that has corrupted the practice of medicine. They have cast light into the previously hidden truth and we can but hope that with open and honest debate and discussion trust in the authorities and the medical profession can be rebuilt.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Grazyna Samborska's avatar
Grazyna Samborska
4hEdited

Thank you for compilation of Dr. Aseem Malhotra's work. Although I'm not vaccinated, I'm captured by vaccinations scam phenomenon. I guess the censorship and shadow banning has been a reason that haven't been familiar with his extraordinary work.

Thank you bringing Dr, Aseem Malhotra out of the shadow...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ian Brighthope
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture