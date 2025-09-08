Overall, Dr. Aseem Malhotra's body of work consistently portrays the pharmaceutical industry as a profit-driven entity that hijacks evidence-based medicine, with the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines as a prime example of resulting harms. He advocates for systemic reform through transparency, independent oversight, and a shift toward preventive health strategies to restore trust and integrity in healthcare.

Click the picture below for the video.

Summary of Dr. Aseem Malhotra's Speech at the Reform UK Conference Incorporating Opinions from His Other Publications

Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a cardiologist, opened by emphasising the dangers of the "illusion of knowledge" over ignorance, drawing from ancient wisdom. He highlighted the evidence-based medicine triad-clinical expertise, best available evidence, and patient preferences via informed consent, as essential for ethical practice, but argued it has been corrupted by commercial interests, leading to an epidemic of misinformed doctors and harmed patients. He identified the root causes of the healthcare crisis: biased research funding prioritising profits over patient benefits, skewed reporting in journals and media, commercial conflicts of interest, defensive medicine, and doctors' inability to interpret health statistics. Citing Stanford's Prof. John Ioannidis, Malhotra noted that 20-50% of U.S. healthcare is wasteful or harmful due to unreliable research under commercial control, impairing informed decision-making. Malhotra criticised the pharmaceutical industry for prioritising shareholder profits over patient care, with doctors, academics, journals, and regulators colluding for financial gain. Pre-pandemic, he warned in the European Parliament that honest medicine was becoming impossible. In 2022, he published a peer-reviewed paper calling for a moratorium on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, which received limited media coverage except from GB News, leading to a connection with Robert Kennedy Jr. On vaccine efficacy, he cited UK data showing high numbers needed to vaccinate (NNT) to prevent one COVID hospitalisation e.g., 7,000 for those over 90—far exceeding typical drug benefits like statins. A reanalysis of Pfizer and Moderna trials by independent experts, including BMJ's Peter Doshi, revealed 2-4 times higher risk of serious harm from the vaccines than prevention of hospitalisation, labelling them as gene therapy rather than vaccines.

Emerging evidence, per RFK Jr.'s team, indicates massive side effects disrupting cellular processes and potentially raising cancer risks, with oncologist Prof. Angus Dalgleish linking them to the royal family cases of cancer. Malhotra blamed "commercial determinants of health," including corporate lobbying, media control, and suppression of dissent, exemplified by his own labelling as an "anti-vax conspiracy theorist." He cited pharma scandals like Merck's Vioxx (causing 60,000+ deaths despite known risks) and Pfizer's $100 billion COVID profits despite knowing vaccines didn't stop transmission, pushing mandates via funded groups.

He likened big corporations to psychopaths for their callous profit-driven behaviour. For solutions, Malhotra advocated independent drug evaluations (not by manufacturers), defunding regulators like the MHRA (86% pharma-funded), and reforming or replacing the WHO, influenced by Bill Gates' vaccine investments. He promoted lifestyle changes and informed consent to save NHS billions, sharing a patient success story. As chief health advisor for Action on World Health (co-founded with Nigel Farage), he urged support to disrupt the system, calling for wisdom, courage, and action against corporate tyranny to prioritise public health.

Incorporating Dr. Malhotra's Opinions from Other Publications

Dr. Malhotra's views in the speech align with and expand upon his earlier works, where he has consistently critiqued pharmaceutical industry practices, vaccine policies, and systemic healthcare corruption. Key integrations include:

From His 2022 Peer-Reviewed Papers on COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines (Journal of Insulin Resistance/Metabolic Health) : In these two-part publications, Malhotra reinforces his call for a moratorium by arguing that informed consent for mRNA vaccines was inadequate, violating ethical standards. He presents evidence that the vaccines pose greater risks of serious adverse events (e.g., cardiovascular issues like myocarditis and increased cardiac arrests) than benefits, particularly for non-elderly populations where the absolute risk reduction is minimal (e.g., NNT in thousands to prevent one death). He criticises the rushed pre-clinical and clinical testing of mRNA technology, noting its novel mechanism and biodistribution concerns as contributors to harms, and accuses the industry of a "pandemic of misinformation" driven by profit motives. These opinions echo the speech's emphasis on reanalysing trial data and highlight metabolic health (e.g., addressing insulin resistance) as a superior strategy for reducing COVID-19 risks over mass vaccination.

From His 2018 European Parliament Speech on Pharmaceutical Industry Corruption : Pre-dating the pandemic, Malhotra warned that the pharma industry's legal duty to shareholders overrides patient welfare, leading to systemic collusion among doctors, academics, journals, and regulators for financial gain. He described this as making "honest medicine" impossible, a theme reiterated in the speech's discussion of "corporate psychopathy" and scandals like Vioxx. In related interviews around this time, he expanded on "killing for profit," linking Big Pharma's tactics to those of Big Food, including biased research and lobbying that undermine public health guidelines. This foundational critique supports his speech's call for independent drug evaluations and reforms to bodies like the MHRA and WHO.

From Recent Publications and Interviews (e.g., 2025 Telegraph Interview): Building on his earlier works, Malhotra has stated that the COVID-19 vaccine harms have been "catastrophic," advocating for a full reassessment of all vaccines and biased drug trials. He positions himself as part of broader movements like MAHA (Make America Healthy Again), emphasising lifestyle interventions over pharma-driven solutions, and warns of ongoing "corporate tyranny" that censors dissent. These align with the speech's promotion of informed consent, lifestyle changes, and action against industry influence, as seen in his recent X posts calling for justice for vaccine-injured individuals and exposing media disconnects.

Overall, Malhotra's body of work consistently portrays the pharmaceutical industry as a profit-driven entity that hijacks evidence-based medicine, with the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines as a prime example of resulting harms. He advocates for systemic reform through transparency, independent oversight, and a shift toward preventive health strategies to restore trust and integrity in healthcare.

References

2022 Peer-Reviewed Paper (Part 1) : Malhotra, A. (2022). Curing the pandemic of misinformation on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines through real evidence-based medicine - Part 1. Journal of Metabolic Health. This paper discusses inadequate informed consent, risks like myocarditis, and calls for a moratorium on mRNA vaccines. Available at: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9557944/.

2022 Peer-Reviewed Paper (Part 2) : Malhotra, A. (2022). Curing the pandemic of misinformation on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines through real evidence-based medicine - Part 2. Journal of Metabolic Health. This continuation emphasises evidence of harms outweighing benefits and accuses the industry of profit-driven misinformation. Available at: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9557939/.

2018 European Parliament Speech : Malhotra, A. (2018). Big Food and Big Pharma: Killing for Profit? Speech delivered at the European Parliament. This address critiques pharmaceutical industry corruption, shareholder priorities over patient welfare, and systemic collusion. Referenced at: https://robertlustig.com/2018/03/aseem_malhotra_uk_release/.

Article on Big Pharma Tactics : Malhotra, A. (2018). Killing for Profit – Dr Aseem Malhotra discusses the dark world of Big Food and Big Pharma. Diabetes.co.uk. This piece links Big Pharma's tactics to those of Big Food, including biased research and lobbying. Available at: https://www.diabetes.co.uk/blog/2018/04/killing-profit-dr-aseem-malholtra-discusses-dark-world-big-food-big-pharma/.

2025 Telegraph Interview : Malhotra, A. (2025). Aseem Malhotra: 'The harm caused by the Covid vaccine has been catastrophic'. The Telegraph. In this interview, Malhotra describes vaccine harms as catastrophic and calls for reassessing all vaccines and biased trials. Available at: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2025/07/13/aseem-malhotra-interview/.

Recent Publication/Interview on MAHA : Malhotra, A. (2025). RFK Jr. ally sets off furor in U.K. with anti-Covid vaccine remarks. Stat News. This covers his role in the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement, emphasizing lifestyle over pharma solutions and criticizing industry tyranny. Available at: https://www.statnews.com/2025/09/07/aseem-malhotra-mrna-covid-vaccine-remarks-reform-uk/.

X Post on Vaccine Justice : Malhotra, A. ( @DrAseemMalhotra ). (2025, April 17). Post discussing crimes against humanity, lack of accountability for vaccine injuries, and the need for public action. Available at: https://x.com/DrAseemMalhotra/status/1912763354201866684.

X Post on Media Disconnect: Malhotra, A. ( @DrAseemMalhotra ). (2025, May 24). Post highlighting public support for his views on mRNA vaccine harms and a disconnect with legacy media. Available at: https://x.com/DrAseemMalhotra/status/1926210301814259859.

This is the greatest expose of Big Pharma's corruption of the medical profession and it’s destruction of international health care.

Ian Brighthope

Thanks for reading Ian Brighthope's Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share