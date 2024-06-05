Share

Click on the picture

Click on the picture

Click on the picture

Comment:

The Characteristics of Government Fraudsters and Their Impact on Public Health

Fraud within government institutions is a pervasive issue that can have far-reaching consequences, particularly when it involves individuals working in collusion with a larger, malevolent cabal.

Government fraudsters often share several demographic and employment characteristics. According to KPMG's analysis, a significant proportion of fraudsters are middle-aged, with 70% being between the ages of 36 and 55. They are typically employed by the victim organization, with 61% of fraudsters holding positions within the entity they defraud. Many of these individuals have been employed for extended periods, with 41% having worked for the organization for more than six years.

Fraudsters within government institutions often exhibit specific behavioral traits that can serve as red flags. These include living beyond their means, experiencing financial difficulties, and displaying control issues or defensiveness. They may also have unusually close associations with vendors or customers, which can facilitate collusion and complicity in fraudulent activities. The psychological profile of a government fraudster often includes a combination of greed, financial pressure, and a sense of entitlement. Many fraudsters rationalizse their actions by believing they deserve the illicit gains or that their actions are justified by their circumstances. This rationalisation is crucial as it allows them to commit fraud without significant moral conflict.

Fraudsters within government institutions often do not act alone. Collusion is a common feature, with 70% of fraud cases involving multiple perpetrators. This collaboration can make fraud more complex and harder to detect, as it often involves sophisticated schemes and the manipulation of internal controls. The types of fraud committed by government employees can vary widely but often include misappropriation of assets, procurement fraud, and revenue or asset fraud. Misappropriation of assets, which includes embezzlement and procurement fraud, is the most prevalent, accounting for 56% of fraud cases. Revenue or asset fraud, which involves gaining assets through fraudulent or illegal acts, accounts for 24% of cases.

In the healthcare sector, fraud can take specific forms such as upcoding, where patients are billed for more complex treatments than they received, and pharmaceutical fraud, which includes misbranding and promoting off-label drug use. These fraudulent activities can have severe implications for public health, leading to unnecessary medical procedures, compromised patient safety, and inflated healthcare costs.

The impact on public health of healthcare fraud imposes a significant financial burden on the system. Financial losses due to healthcare fraud are in the tens of billions of dollars annually globally, potentially reaching up to 10% of total healthcare expenditures in some countries before Covid. This financial drain translates into higher out-of-pocket expenses for consumers, reduced benefits, and increased costs for health insurance.

Fraudulent activities in healthcare can directly compromise patient safety. For instance, unnecessary medical procedures performed as part of fraudulent schemes can expose patients to undue risks and complications. Additionally, the falsification of medical records and diagnoses can lead to inappropriate treatments and delayed care for genuine medical conditions.

Fraud within government institutions, particularly in healthcare, erodes public trust. When fraudulent activities are exposed, they undermine confidence in the integrity and reliability of public services. This erosion of trust can have long-term consequences, making it more challenging for government entities to effectively deliver services and achieve their intended outcomes.

The Cabal's Influence

In some instances, government fraudsters may be part of a larger, malevolent cabal. This cabal can exert significant influence over the fraudster, providing resources, protection, and a network to facilitate fraudulent activities. The cabal's objectives often extend beyond financial gain, aiming to undermine public institutions, sow distrust, and achieve broader socio-political goals.

Healthcare Fraud and the Cabal

Consider a hypothetical scenario where a government-employed healthcare administrator is part of a cabal that seeks to destabilise the healthcare system. This administrator could manipulate procurement processes to favour suppliers linked to the cabal, inflate costs, and divert funds meant for public health initiatives. Additionally, they could facilitate the distribution of counterfeit medications, compromising patient safety and public health outcomes.

Fraud offences are treated seriously by courts worldwide, with penalties varying based on the jurisdiction and the specifics of the offence. In New South Wales, for example, general fraud offences can attract penalties of up to 10 years imprisonment. Similar penalties apply in other regions, with variations depending on the nature and severity of the fraud.

Healthcare fraud, given its potential to harm public health, often carries more severe penalties. In the United States, healthcare fraud can result in significant fines and lengthy prison sentences. For instance, a Miami-Dade psychiatrist was sentenced to over twelve years in federal prison and ordered to pay $50 million in restitution for his role in a fraud scheme involving false psychiatric diagnoses.

Corporate fraud, which can include fraud committed by government employees in managerial positions, also carries heavy penalties. Under the Corporations Act 2001 in Australia, offences such as dishonestly using one's position to gain an advantage can result in up to 15 years imprisonment and substantial fines.

Fraudsters employ a variety of sophisticated techniques to gain the trust of their victims, leveraging psychological manipulation and exploiting human vulnerabilities. Fraudsters often begin by gathering as much information as possible about their targets to build a sense of familiarity and trust. This can involve researching the victim's background, interests, and social connections. By appearing knowledgeable and relatable, fraudsters lower their victims' defences and make them more susceptible to manipulation.

One of the most effective tactics is to present themselves as authority figures. Fraudsters may pose as bank officials, government representatives, or law enforcement officers. This perceived authority compels victims to comply with their requests, as people tend to trust and follow instructions from those they believe hold power or expertise. Fraudsters exploit the human tendency to reciprocate favours. They might offer help or provide something of value to the victim, creating a sense of obligation. Once the victim feels indebted, they are more likely to comply with the fraudster's subsequent requests.

Building rapport and demonstrating empathy are crucial for fraudsters. They often engage in friendly conversations, show interest in the victim's life, and express shared values or interests. This likability makes victims more inclined to trust and follow the fraudster's lead. Fraudsters frequently create a sense of urgency to pressure victims into making quick decisions without thorough consideration. They might claim that immediate action is required to prevent a crisis, such as a bank account being compromised or a legal issue arising. This tactic exploits the victim's fear and anxiety, leading to impulsive actions.

Emotional manipulation is a common strategy used by fraudsters to exploit their victims' feelings and vulnerabilities. They may evoke sympathy by fabricating personal stories of hardship or tragedy, create fear through threats of legal action, or appeal to greed with promises of high returns on investments. By manipulating emotions, fraudsters impair the victim's ability to think rationally and critically.

Fraudsters excel at social engineering, which involves manipulating personal relationships and connections to gain trust. They may use information gathered from social media and other sources to personalize their scams, making them appear more legitimate and trustworthy. This false sense of trust increases the likelihood of the victim falling for the scam. Fraudsters play on the need for individuals to appear consistent in their actions. They start with small requests and gradually escalate their demands. Once the victim has complied with initial requests, they are more likely to continue complying to maintain a consistent behaviour pattern.

Some fraudsters isolate their victims from friends, family, or trusted advisors to control the flow of information and prevent intervention. By creating a sense of dependency or secrecy, they limit the victim's ability to seek outside perspectives or advice, making it easier to manipulate them emotionally. The perception of scarcity is another powerful tool. Fraudsters may imply that an opportunity is limited in time or availability, compelling victims to act quickly. This tactic is often used in investment scams and fraudulent sales, where the victim is pressured to make a decision before they have time to verify the legitimacy of the offer. Fraudsters are adept at using psychological manipulation to gain the trust of their victims. By understanding these tactics, individuals can better protect themselves from falling prey to scams. Awareness and skepticism are crucial in recognizing and resisting these manipulative strategies. If you suspect you are being targeted by a fraudster, it is essential to seek advice from trusted sources and report any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities.

Fraud within government institutions, particularly when perpetrated by individuals in collusion with a larger cabal, poses a significant threat to public health and trust in public services. The characteristics of these fraudsters, their methods, and the devastating impact of their actions underscore the need for robust preventive measures and stringent penalties.

By understanding the traits and behaviours of fraudsters, institutions can better detect and prevent fraud, safeguarding public health and maintaining the integrity of public services unless of course the entire institution has been corrupted.

Ian Brighthope