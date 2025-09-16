Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve's avatar
Steve
6h

I'd rather see the General Medical Council investigate the conflicts of interest that the doctors "demanding" the investigation of Aseem have... But I dare say the General Medical Council may have similar conflicts of interest. It's all one big racket. On the positive side, I'm thinking so far as these councils and the overall narrative on Covid, the general public are starting to see right through it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
186no's avatar
186no
6h

In my personal experience, the GMC are a corrupt organisation. Despite revealing irrefutable evidence, as set out in writing and by ancillary actions- that two GMC medics lied - putting commercial profit above medical ethics, following an established pattern of business practices imported from the US where they were judged illegal; the GMC did not “ condone” their ( acknowledged ) actions but refused to refer these creatures to a “fitness to practice” panel….

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ian Brighthope
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture