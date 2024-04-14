The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, 2024

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

SUMMARY:

The document titled "Long COVID: Sufferers can take heart" by Robert Tindle addresses the global and multifaceted issue of Long COVID, also known as post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC). It highlights the widespread prevalence of Long COVID, affecting millions worldwide, with symptoms persisting for more than 12 weeks after the initial SARS-CoV-2 infection. The condition is characterized by a range of symptoms, including fatigue, shortness of breath, and difficulty concentrating, with some patients experiencing symptoms for up to two years or more. The document notes the lack of consensus on the causes of Long COVID and the challenges in diagnosing and managing the condition.

The article discusses the significant impact of Long COVID on individuals' health, wellbeing, and financial stability, as well as on broader societal aspects such as employment and the economy. It mentions the frustration and challenges faced by Long COVID patients in seeking diagnosis and treatment, often leading to self-prescribed medication and reliance on digital support groups for information and support.

The document also touches on the potential role of COVID-19 vaccination in Long COVID, with some studies suggesting a possible association between vaccination and the incidence of Long COVID-like symptoms. However, it emphasizes the need for further research to understand the long-term safety and effects of COVID-19 vaccines.

Encouragingly, the document outlines recent advancements in the understanding and treatment of Long COVID, including the discovery of a peptide inhibitor that could reverse persistent inflammation and reduce the viral reservoir in monocytes/macrophages. It also mentions the listing of antiviral drugs on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme and updated guidelines for managing patients with post-COVID-19 conditions as positive steps towards addressing Long COVID.

Overall, the document calls for improved guidance and support for healthcare providers, increased research into Long COVID, and the development of a national center for disease control to better manage and understand the condition. It underscores the need for a coordinated response to tackle the challenges posed by Long COVID and improve outcomes for those affected.

COMMENTS

How can these poor patients ‘take heart’ when their hearts are permanently damaged by the mRNA vaccines. There is no acknowledgment that treatment with diet and nutraceuticals are effective Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC), just another new disease for attracting research funding and create another branch of world experts. We already know how to treat with diet and nutraceuticals. Thats’ where the research funding needs to go. There is no recognition that the vaccines have caused most of the Long Covid now referred to as Long Vaxx. An attack on a nutritionally depleted system by a virus or toxic vaccine results in dis-ease. Vitamin C confers protection. Vitamin C is the most important agent for treatment. The RACGP doctors should know this. It has been taught by organisations such as ACNEM for decades. Anti-viral drugs should be contraindicated in Long Covid and Long Vaxx. These patient’s redox systems have already been heavily compromised by the drugs and vaccines. A national centre for disease control will most likely take the form of the U.S. CDC, an organisation captured by pharma and the dictates of the WHO. I find absolutely minimal intellectual comfort in the discovery of a peptide inhibitor that could reverse persistent inflammation. Various salts of copper are profoundly effective. These salts (eg copper salicylate and other more powerful salts) are ‘not available’ in Australia. The principles of management are clearly outlined in my book “Fighting Fatigue; The Chronic Fatigue Syndrome” available free as a pdf download from The World Of Wellness, also know as THE WOW.

CLICK HERE OR ON THE PIC BELOW

OPINION

As an organic entity, the medical profession has become psychiatrically deranged. It is out of touch with reality. It believes that drugs and vaccines are the only tools for treating infectious diseases. It is delusional. It believes the public trusts it and clinical science is the only modality to treat the sick. A seriously false belief. It is paranoid. It has irrational fears that if it bucks the system it will be punished. it is afraid to speak the truth about vaccine damage to children. Are not these the first rank symptoms of a major psychosis? There are still many good people working in the profession who want to experience change for the better but where is the leadership?

My assertion that the medical profession as a whole is psychiatrically deranged is purposefully meant to provocative. It is meant to wake the body of the profession up to the corruption that has crept into the profession and pathetically weak leaders at the top.

Ian Brighthope for an on behalf of the doctors and nurses who are my friends and colleagues who have been treated so badly by the system.

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack