Doctors, dismantle your beliefs and reconstruct reality. It will be painful but you will realise how powerful you really are.
Their university training is deficient because the medical schools have been corrupted by the pharmaceutical industry. As a medical student, you quickly learn to conform.
The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, 2024
SUMMARY:
The document titled "Long COVID: Sufferers can take heart" by Robert Tindle addresses the global and multifaceted issue of Long COVID, also known as post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC). It highlights the widespread prevalence of Long COVID, affecting millions worldwide, with symptoms persisting for more than 12 weeks after the initial SARS-CoV-2 infection. The condition is characterized by a range of symptoms, including fatigue, shortness of breath, and difficulty concentrating, with some patients experiencing symptoms for up to two years or more. The document notes the lack of consensus on the causes of Long COVID and the challenges in diagnosing and managing the condition.
The article discusses the significant impact of Long COVID on individuals' health, wellbeing, and financial stability, as well as on broader societal aspects such as employment and the economy. It mentions the frustration and challenges faced by Long COVID patients in seeking diagnosis and treatment, often leading to self-prescribed medication and reliance on digital support groups for information and support.
The document also touches on the potential role of COVID-19 vaccination in Long COVID, with some studies suggesting a possible association between vaccination and the incidence of Long COVID-like symptoms. However, it emphasizes the need for further research to understand the long-term safety and effects of COVID-19 vaccines.
Encouragingly, the document outlines recent advancements in the understanding and treatment of Long COVID, including the discovery of a peptide inhibitor that could reverse persistent inflammation and reduce the viral reservoir in monocytes/macrophages. It also mentions the listing of antiviral drugs on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme and updated guidelines for managing patients with post-COVID-19 conditions as positive steps towards addressing Long COVID.
Overall, the document calls for improved guidance and support for healthcare providers, increased research into Long COVID, and the development of a national center for disease control to better manage and understand the condition. It underscores the need for a coordinated response to tackle the challenges posed by Long COVID and improve outcomes for those affected.
COMMENTS
How can these poor patients ‘take heart’ when their hearts are permanently damaged by the mRNA vaccines.
There is no acknowledgment that treatment with diet and nutraceuticals are effective
Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC), just another new disease for attracting research funding and create another branch of world experts. We already know how to treat with diet and nutraceuticals. Thats’ where the research funding needs to go.
There is no recognition that the vaccines have caused most of the Long Covid now referred to as Long Vaxx.
An attack on a nutritionally depleted system by a virus or toxic vaccine results in dis-ease. Vitamin C confers protection. Vitamin C is the most important agent for treatment. The RACGP doctors should know this. It has been taught by organisations such as ACNEM for decades.
Anti-viral drugs should be contraindicated in Long Covid and Long Vaxx. These patient’s redox systems have already been heavily compromised by the drugs and vaccines.
A national centre for disease control will most likely take the form of the U.S. CDC, an organisation captured by pharma and the dictates of the WHO.
I find absolutely minimal intellectual comfort in the discovery of a peptide inhibitor that could reverse persistent inflammation. Various salts of copper are profoundly effective. These salts (eg copper salicylate and other more powerful salts) are ‘not available’ in Australia.
The principles of management are clearly outlined in my book “Fighting Fatigue; The Chronic Fatigue Syndrome” available free as a pdf download from The World Of Wellness, also know as THE WOW.
OPINION
As an organic entity, the medical profession has become psychiatrically deranged. It is out of touch with reality. It believes that drugs and vaccines are the only tools for treating infectious diseases. It is delusional. It believes the public trusts it and clinical science is the only modality to treat the sick. A seriously false belief. It is paranoid. It has irrational fears that if it bucks the system it will be punished. it is afraid to speak the truth about vaccine damage to children. Are not these the first rank symptoms of a major psychosis? There are still many good people working in the profession who want to experience change for the better but where is the leadership?
My assertion that the medical profession as a whole is psychiatrically deranged is purposefully meant to provocative. It is meant to wake the body of the profession up to the corruption that has crept into the profession and pathetically weak leaders at the top.
You wrote "As an organic entity, the medical profession has become psychiatrically deranged. It is out of touch with reality. It believes that drugs and vaccines are the only tools for treating infectious diseases. It is delusional."
If anything you are being too kind. I stongly suspect that the medical cartel will tank as public confidence continues to dwindle. I do not believe it possible to pluck the bad apples from the bushel when 99% is rotten, now would it be efficient.
Your contributions are first rate, prescient, and poignant. There are now thousands of renegade MD's as we witness countless reveals. It was deliberate genocide there must be retribution...
There is more to the problem than just teaching doctors to throw a food at a health problem rather than throwing a drug at a problem.
I have recently come across a doctor who is really trying his best. His mind has opened to the idea that at least nutraceuticals can be a part of a therapy, but he has no idea how to think holistically. He still throws a neutraceutical at a symptom and not at a cause. I am bullying him (in return for him trying and failing to bully me) into answering the question "but what is the cause?", and I see confusion, and even anger, washing across his eyes. He just cannot think that way. I want to push him back behind the symptoms to causes, and I want him to find something related to covid being the cause of the multiple issues (at least 4 now that we know of) lining up in a competition for which disposes of me first. I am trying to get him to see that he CANNOT possibly treat the four potentially deadly diseases (melanoma, carcinoma, high blood pressure, high blood sugar), and a few less deadly, as separate diseases. He must treat the common cause that led to those diseases in the first place. Even if we have to throw a drug or a knife at my "symptoms" to keep me alive in the short term, if we do not eliminate the cause, no matter what else we do, these diseases will still kill me in the end. He cannot see that. He is happy with the model that we repress symptoms (even with the help of some nutritional supplements) and eke out another few years of miserable ill health.
And then, even if he wanted to think that way, he could not possibly complete any realistic analysis of causes, cures and short-term holding back of death, while we fix the cause, within the time allowed by a standard medical clinic for an appointment, and within all of the astounding operating restrictions doctors are bound by. We have to be obedient to them, but they have to be obedient to "the government". This particular doctor already does what are officially 30 minute appointments and always runs over to an hour! And as he does not have an effective methodology for using that time well, he is still not getting back into causes. It takes a huge amount of time to throw neutraceuticals and drugs at multiple symptoms, when what is really wrong is "long covid" which MUST be addressed as long covid (I am not vaxxed).
The foundations of health in our world are completely wrong, with the level of toxicity of food, water, air and airwaves, and the poor understanding of minimising disease. We are working with weakened and sickened bodies before we even start.
Then we have the structure of medicine completely mentally upside down. It operates on the idea that we are a loose composite of separate parts, none of which relates to the others. Even a car mechanic cannot think that mechanistically. The very ability to think holistically must be tested in all applicants for all types of medical and health training, and those who are unable to think holistically must be rejected. The medical system is offering me treatment for melanoma and treatment for breast cancer as two separate paths with two separate medical teams and two separate and incompatible treatments - and two separate sets of bills to pay. But to my mind, as they both arose at about the same time, the cause of each is likely to be the same cause. Nope, "the system:" cannot accommodate one team of doctors looking at both. That breaks the rules. So I am left with no choice but to withdraw and self-medicate. And once I do withdraw I can no longer get the tests I need to measure my own success, as GPs cannot order those tests (to be bulk billed).
Even the delivery framework must be revamped to take into account the demands of holistic diagnosis, and holistic treatment. The current medical clinic and specialist system takes us further away from a holistic understanding of health. I don't know how that could be revamped, but I am sure a group of holistic thinkers could come up with a cost-effective and viable alternative that could result in human beings getting human care for human problems.
There are lots of good parts to the medical system, but the framework within which they operate has to be dismantled and rebuilt from scratch, retaining only those parts which prolong a high quality life.