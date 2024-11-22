Share

My baby girl grew up to eventually be diagnosed with autism. She was never the same after the vaccine reaction. And her brother had a febrile convulsion almost immediately following the second vaccine. He was eventually diagnosed with epilepsy.

Doctor, neither of these conditions have ever been diagnosed in my family.

I have been reassured by the specialists that the childhood vaccines are safe and protect children against severe illnesses.

The vaccine commonly given to babies at birth is the Hepatitis B vaccine. This is the first dose of the vaccine series aimed at protecting against hepatitis B, a viral infection that can cause chronic liver disease, liver cancer, and other complications.

Reasons for Hepatitis B Vaccination at Birth:

Protection from mother-to-child transmission: If the mother has hepatitis B or is a carrier, the vaccine helps prevent the baby from becoming infected during childbirth. So why give it to all babies?

2. Early immunity: It provides protection from hepatitis B, which can be contracted through other means (e.g., exposure to infected blood or bodily fluids). Again, why risk reactions when this is unlikely.

3. Global health policy: The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends the hepatitis B vaccine for all newborns within 24 hours of birth, regardless of maternal hepatitis B status. Why? As you know I don’t trust the WHO. This behaviour is both reckless and dangerous.

The ingredients of the Hepatitis B vaccine can vary slightly depending on the manufacturer, but they generally include the following components:

Key Ingredients:

1. Hepatitis B Surface Antigen (HBsAg)

- This is a small piece of the hepatitis B virus, produced using recombinant DNA technology. It cannot cause infection but stimulates the immune system to produce antibodies. Remember the presence of antibodies does not translate to immunity.

2. Aluminium-based Adjuvant

- Example: Aluminium hydroxide or aluminium phosphate.

- Adjuvants enhance the immune response to the antigen.

3. Preservatives (in some formulations)

- Thimerosal (a mercury-containing compound) is sometimes used in multi-dose vials to prevent contamination, but single-dose vials typically do not contain thimerosal. Again there is no safe level of mercury in a human being. One has to ask the question of where has all the mercury for dental fillings gone? It became very unpopular in the late 1900s when people with mercury fillings (called amalgam fillings) were recovering from neurological diseases following the extraction of mercury-laden teeth or the removal of the amalgams.

4. Stabilisers

- These may include ingredients like sodium chloride or phosphate buffer to maintain the vaccine's stability and pH.

5. Trace Residuals (from the manufacturing process):

- Yeast proteins: Residual from the recombinant production of the HBsAg in yeast cells (e.g., Saccharomyces cerevisiae). This may explain the sensitivity and cross reactivity of patients to yeasts. The emergence of yeast and related allergies.

- Formaldehyde: May be used in the purification process and is present in trace amounts.

- Polysorbate 80: Used in some formulations as a stabiliser.

6. Water for Injection

- The liquid base in which the ingredients are dissolved.

Example Formulations:

Engerix-B (GlaxoSmithKline): Contains HBsAg, aluminium hydroxide, sodium chloride, and water.

Recombivax HB (Merck): Contains HBsAg, aluminium hydroxyphosphate sulfate, and water.

The amount of aluminium in the Hepatitis B vaccine depends on the specific formulation and manufacturer. Typically, the aluminium content is as follows:

Engerix-B (GlaxoSmithKline): Contains 0.25 mg of aluminium hydroxide per 0.5 mL dose for infants.

Recombivax HB (Merck): Contains 0.25 mg of aluminium as aluminium hydroxyphosphate sulfate per 0.5 mL dose for infants.

Why is Aluminium Included?

Aluminium compounds are used as adjuvant, which help enhance the immune response to the vaccine. This allows the vaccine to be more effective with smaller amounts of the antigen. How is this achieved at the molecular level? We just don’t know.

Like everything else in toximolecular medicine, the ‘aluminium used in vaccines has been extensively studied and is considered safe at these levels’. The claims that the total aluminium exposure from vaccines during infancy is much lower than the amount of aluminium babies typically ingested daily through breast milk, formula, or food may or may not be true. However, this is ingested aluminium which is handled by the body very differently to aluminium injected into the system bound to a foreign antigen.

Aluminium is the third most abundant element in the Earth’s crust and is present in air, water, food, and some medicines (like antacids). On average, humans are exposed to very small amounts of aluminium daily. Most of this aluminium is absorbed through ingestion and excreted efficiently by the kidneys.

Aluminium is used in vaccines as an adjuvant to ‘boost the immune response’. Without adjuvants, more doses or higher quantities of antigens might be required for the vaccine to be effective.

How much aluminium is safe?

The FDA considers up to 0.85 mg of aluminium per vaccine dose to be safe. Most vaccines contain less than this. Infants typically receive about 4–5 mg of aluminium from vaccines in their first six months, which is much less than what they ingest from formula (~10 mg/day) or breast milk (~0.4 mg/day). This tells you something about the benefits of breast feeding.

2. How is aluminium processed by the body?

Aluminium from vaccines is absorbed more slowly than dietary aluminium because it is injected into the muscle rather than ingested. Once in the body, aluminium is either bound to proteins like transferrin, distributed in tissues, or excreted via the kidneys. Healthy kidneys excrete most of the aluminium within a few days to weeks. However, in the vaccines, the aluminium is in a form very different to the aluminium in formula. It is highly biologically active and aluminium bound transferrin theoretically may cause autoimmune disease.

3. What about infants and aluminium?

Even in preterm infants, studies show that at vaccine aluminium levels do not exceed the body’s capacity to excrete it. But there’s always the likelihood of a reaction to aluminium protein complexes in some individuals.

Toxic aluminium levels are primarily linked to chronic exposure from sources like industrial emissions, contaminated water, or long-term medical treatments, such as intravenous feeding (parenteral nutrition) without appropriate filtration. These instances involve substantially higher doses of aluminium than those present in vaccines.

However, high aluminium levels can accumulate in body tissues, particularly in the nervous system and bones, disrupting biological processes. Individuals with impaired kidney function are especially vulnerable, as their ability to clear aluminium is reduced. In such cases, prolonged exposure may lead to neurotoxicity manifesting as encephalopathy or dementia or bone disorders including weakened or malformed bones.

It has been claimed that aluminium in vaccines is neurotoxic. Others claim that extensive research has found no credible evidence linking the aluminium used in vaccines to neurological disorders, such as autism or developmental delays. For example, regulatory authorities like the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have rigorously reviewed studies and determined that aluminium adjuvants in vaccines are safe at the levels used.

The authorities claim that studies show no long-term health risks from the amounts of aluminium in vaccines. They state that ‘adjuvants have been used safely for over 70 years’. Localised redness or swelling at the injection site is the most common side effect of aluminium-containing vaccines and is not considered dangerous. However, I believe that this redness in an indication of an immunological reaction that may be the start of a chronic low-grade inflammation and a trigger for ‘autoimmune’ disease. Modelling studies indicate that the cumulative aluminium exposure from vaccines is within safe limits, even for infants receiving multiple vaccines. I DON’T TRUST MODELLING

As discussed above, aluminium adjuvants are a critical component in many vaccines, designed ‘to enhance the immune response and improve the vaccine's efficacy’. Concerns have been raised about the potential for side effects, including allergic reactions and autoimmune responses.

The primary purpose of aluminium adjuvants in vaccines is to enhance the immune response by interacting with antigens, the proteins that trigger immunity. When aluminium binds to these proteins, it plays two key roles

stabilising the antigen and ensuring it remains active for a prolonged immune response. By enhancing antigen uptake by immune cells aluminium helps to boost the production of antibodies.

While these actions are generally beneficial, the interaction between aluminium and proteins provokes unintended immune responses, particularly in individuals with genetic susceptibilities and nutritional deficiencies. These unintended responses could manifest as allergies or, in some cases, autoimmune reactions.

Allergic reactions to aluminium have been well documented, primarily in the form of contact dermatitis or other localised reactions at the injection site. For instance, some individuals develop granulomas, characterised by persistent itching, swelling, or inflammation. These reactions are thought to result from a localised immune response rather than systemic toxicity.

The mechanism underlying these reactions involves aluminium binding to proteins, forming complexes that can act as haptens. Haptens are small molecules that, when attached to larger proteins, can elicit an immune response, potentially leading to allergic sensitisation. However, it is claimed that such reactions remain uncommon and are typically mild. There is no such thing as as a mild reaction. The reaction my not be life threatening; however it may signal more to come in susceptible individuals and of course there will be no funding from big pharma for such research.

The potential for aluminium to stimulate autoantibody production has been a topic of significant scientific interest. Aluminium adjuvants are known to activate immune cells such as dendritic cells, T cells, and B cells, which are critical for generating protective immunity. However, excessive or dysregulated activation could lead to the production of autoantibodies, which target the body’s own tissues.

The Immune Dysregulation Hypothesis suggests that aluminium-modified proteins may sometimes be mistaken for foreign antigens, triggering autoimmune responses. Furthermore, the controversial concept, but a reality for NEM doctors, of Autoimmune/Inflammatory Syndrome Induced by Adjuvants (ASIA) posits that aluminium adjuvants might contribute to autoimmune disorders in genetically predisposed individuals. Symptoms associated with ASIA include chronic fatigue, muscle pain, joint pain, and autoantibody production. Despite these claims, the so-called scientific community has not reached a consensus on the validity of ASIA, as most orthodox studies do not find strong evidence linking aluminium adjuvants to systemic autoimmunity. In the 21st. Century, you only find in science what you are looking for and want to see.

Research shows that aluminium in vaccines acts as an adjuvant by enhancing the immune response, primarily through mechanisms such as antigen adsorption and activation of inflammatory pathways. This includes stimulation of immune cells like dendritic cells via the NLRP3 inflammasome, which leads to the release of inflammatory cytokines like IL-1β and IL-18.

However, the prolonged presence of aluminium-bound proteins at the injection site (a "depot effect") and their interaction with immune cells can result in unintended immune responses, including the generation of autoantibodies. These autoantibodies are linked to autoimmune phenomena, although ‘the overall risk is considered low' and typically confined to ‘susceptible individuals’. For instance, aluminium has been implicated in certain rare conditions, such as macrophagic myofasciitis, which involves local inflammation and sometimes systemic symptoms of muscle and its covering, the fascia. Doesn’t this remind you of pericarditis and myocarditis?

Furthermore, aluminium's binding to proteins can also trigger hypersensitivity reactions in some people, particularly in the context of allergy immunotherapy, where it is used to modulate immune responses. So-called extensive studies and reviews including meta-analyses suggest that the benefits of aluminium-adjuvanted vaccines generally outweigh the risks for the vast majority of recipients. However, the damage done by vaccines far outweighs the benefits to be derive by keeping the population safe with lifestyle, hygiene, nutrition and supplementation.

Aluminium has been implicated in processes that may influence metabolic health such as chronic inflammation. Aluminium can activate the NLRP3 inflammasome, leading to the release of inflammatory cytokines such as IL-1β. Chronic inflammation is a well-known contributor to insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome, suggesting a theoretical link between aluminium exposure and impaired glucose metabolism.

Aluminium exposure has been associated with increased oxidative stress, a condition that damages cells, including pancreatic beta cells. Such damage can disrupt insulin production and glucose regulation, potentially contributing to the development of diabetes.

Aluminium interferes with calcium and phosphorus balance, which could impact endocrine signalling pathways. Some studies have suggested that aluminium may disrupt the hypothalamic-pituitary axis, affecting hormone regulation and overall metabolic balance. Preliminary evidence hints that aluminium exposure might influence thyroid activity, indirectly affecting metabolism through alterations in energy expenditure and hormonal balance.

There is also some evidence to suggest that aluminium may interfere with the differentiation of adipose tissue by disrupting cellular signalling pathways. This could theoretically contribute to obesity, although direct human studies are lacking. ‘Detoxification programs’ if done correctly are the most effective, combined with the correct nutraceuticals, at weight control in my clinical experience.

Aluminium’s immune-stimulating properties raise questions about its role in autoimmune conditions like Type 1 diabetes, which involves immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells. While no conclusive evidence links aluminium adjuvants to this process, concerns remain for individuals with a genetic predisposition to autoimmunity. In rare cases, prolonged immune activation might exacerbate autoimmune mechanisms affecting metabolic regulation.

Aluminium exposure has been studied in the context of obesity and metabolic syndrome, conditions characterised by systemic low-grade inflammation and energy imbalance.

Persistent immune activation, potentially induced by aluminium, may contribute to systemic inflammation—a hallmark of metabolic syndrome and obesity. Some animal studies suggest that aluminium exposure disrupts energy metabolism, leading to changes in body weight and fat accumulation. However, these effects have not been, but should be either confirmed or negated in humans.

Animal research has shown that chronic exposure to aluminium, often at levels far higher than those encountered through vaccines, can lead to metabolic disturbances, including glucose intolerance, lipid abnormalities, and increased adiposity. These studies, however, typically focus on environmental aluminium exposure rather than the controlled, low doses used in medical applications. The claim that decades of vaccine use have not revealed a significant association between aluminium-containing adjuvants and metabolic disorders such as obesity, diabetes, or endocrine disruption, has no evidentiary basis.

Cumulative exposure to aluminium from dietary, environmental, and vaccine sources may exceed the body’s detoxification capacity, potentially leading to systemic effects.

Aluminium adjuvants in vaccines have pathways that influence metabolism, diabetes, obesity and many other conditions through inflammation, oxidative stress, and immune dysregulation.

When in doubt, don’t

Ian Brighthope

