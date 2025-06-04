Dr. Jane is an Australian doctor. Her true identity has been anonymised to protect her and others.

A Doctor’s Ordeal: The Persecution of Ethical Medicine in Australia and a Constitutional collapse.

I am a general practitioner, a shadow of my former self after decades of service to my community. My story, though deeply personal, is not unique. It is a stark warning of a system that has lost its way, punishing those who dare to uphold the principles of ethical medicine. For the sake of anonymity, I’ll call myself Dr. Jane, but my experience mirrors that of many colleagues across Australia. What I’ve endured is driving new graduates away from general practice and forcing seasoned doctors like me into early retirement. Worse, it reeks of a Bolshevik-Marxist mentality creeping into our institutions—a chilling authoritarianism that stifles dissent and crushes individual conscience.

It began in 2021, during the height of the COVID-19 mandates. As a doctor with over 30 years of experience, I had built a reputation for compassion and diligence. My patients trusted me to put their well-being first, and I took that responsibility seriously. When the government mandated experimental genetic injections—misleadingly called vaccines—I couldn’t ignore the data. Trial reports showed thousands of adverse events, including deaths, in a short period. My duty was clear: uphold informed consent and protect my patients’ right to refuse treatment without coercion.

I issued medical exemptions to workers facing job loss over their refusal to comply. These were not reckless decisions but careful judgments grounded in ethics and science. Yet, this act of conscience made me a target.

In late 2021, the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) suspended my registration under the pretext that I posed a “serious risk to the public.”

No evidence was provided. No patient had complained. No peer review condemned my practice. The suspension relied on anonymous tip-offs, a tactic that reeks of ideological purges rather than professional oversight.

I appealed to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT), hoping for justice. Instead, I found a kangaroo court. The tribunal didn’t engage with my evidence or arguments; it simply upheld AHPRA’s decision. The process was a farce, costing me tens of thousands in legal fees and months of my life. It was clear the system wasn’t designed to deliver fairness but to break dissenters like me.

Undeterred, I resumed limited private practice, avoiding Medicare and operating within my legal rights as a qualified doctor. But AHPRA wasn’t done.

In mid-2022, my clinic was raided—officers and armed police stormed in, brandishing a dubious warrant.

They charged me with offences meant for unqualified impostors, not registered professionals. There was no allegation of harm, no fraud, no patient grievance. Just raw intimidation.

The legal nightmare that followed was Kafkaesque. I faced dozens of hearings, each more absurd than the last. I raised constitutional arguments, citing High Court precedents and the invalidity of AHPRA’s overreach. The courts dismissed them with barely a glance. One magistrate threatened me with arrest for questioning his jurisdiction, despite my near-perfect attendance record. Bias was palpable in every courtroom, save for one fleeting moment of impartiality from a single judge. The judiciary, once a guardian of fairness, now seemed a tool of state control.

AHPRA, once a regulator of competence, has become a politicised enforcer. It silences doctors through fear, using anonymous complaints and vague threats to crush dissent. The Australian Medical Association and the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, bodies meant to protect us, stood silent. Their complicity was deafening.

This persecution has shattered the doctor-patient relationship and eroded trust in our profession. It violates basic human rights—bodily autonomy, informed consent, and fair hearings—enshrined in international and Australian law. But the damage goes deeper. The message to young doctors is clear: conform or be destroyed. Graduates are shunning general practice, unwilling to risk their careers in a field where ethical practice invites punishment. Veterans like me, nearing retirement, are leaving early, exhausted by a system that vilifies us. I’ve lost my livelihood, my savings, and years of my life. Others have lost more.

This isn’t just a personal tragedy; it’s a national crisis. The authoritarian streak running through our institutions—regulators, courts, and professional bodies—echoes the collectivist purges of Bolshevik-Marxist regimes. Dissent is branded as danger, and individuals are sacrificed for the “greater good” of a state-imposed narrative. AHPRA’s unchecked power, the judiciary’s apathy, and the silence of our colleges have created a chilling environment where doctors are no longer healers but cogs in a bureaucratic machine.

I’ve fought on, not just for myself but for every Australian who deserves a doctor free to act on conscience. But the cost is immense, and the toll is visible in the empty practices and the reluctance of new doctors to join us. If this continues, general practice in Australia will collapse, not from lack of talent but from a system that punishes those who dare to care.

We need reform, accountability, and a return to the principles of justice and autonomy. Until then, stories like Dr. Jane’s will multiply, and the heart of Australian medicine will keep breaking. The Constitution denied enables the judicial persecution of good doctors.

Ian Brighthope