Click below to see the website

DID SOMEBODY CALL A DOCTOR?

Dr. Christopher Neil has dedicated over 20 years to medicine, specialising in cardiology and patient-centred practice. A graduate of the University of Melbourne, he completed advanced training in cardiology in Adelaide before earning his PhD. Furthering his expertise, Dr. Neil undertook post-doctoral research and advanced imaging training in the UK.

Throughout his career, Dr. Neil’s commitment to improving healthcare in Australia has been evident in his commitment to medical research, managing innovative teams in tertiary hospitals and publishing over 60 peer-reviewed papers. Now practicing exclusively in private medicine, Dr. Neil serves patients nationwide specialising in complex cases and advocating for those impacted by COVID-19 vaccine injuries.

PRACTICING MEDICINE BEYOND THE PRACTICE

Beyond the consulting room, Dr. Neil is a passionate public advocate for ethical healthcare and medical freedom. This has taken him to Parliament House on many occasions, including in June 2024, when he was able to address a Senate Committee. As the Founding President of the Australian Medical Practitioners Society (AMPS), he along with his team have built a strong, internationally connected organisation championing patient rights, ethical medical practice, awareness of corporate power influence and transparency in health policy. Under his leadership, AMPS has become a key voice in the national debate on health and is shaping the future of healthcare.

A PRESCRIPTION FOR CHANGE

Now, Dr Neil is standing up to fight for all Australians as the top Senate candidate for Victoria with the People First Party. Together, they are committed to restoring accountability in government and ensuring politics that serves the people — not big corporations or vested interests. Their grassroots movement is driven by a belief in fairness, transparency and real solutions for everyday Australians.

Cost of living, better services and lower income tax are at the heart of their vision for a stronger, more prosperous Australia. Dr. Neil is passionately committed to bringing the accountability necessary to put the health of Australians first. With Senator Rennick’s economic prowess and Dr. Neil’s health expertise, we can look forward to a prosperous, healthy and thriving Australia.

At his core, Dr. Neil is a devoted family man, supported by his loving wife, Sally, and their nine beautiful children. Living on the outskirts of Melbourne, their family is deeply involved in the local community, always willing to lend a hand to those in need. Their values of service, integrity and compassion drive Dr. Neil’s commitment to making Australia a better place for all, putting People Firs

Dr Chris is a man who I thoroughly support becoming a Senator. He is a cardiologist who supports Integrative and Nutritional Medicine.

Ian Brighthope

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack