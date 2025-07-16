Click on the picture below for the video interview. Dr. Teo uses some ‘colourful’ language.

Australia’s health leadership, including the Medical Board of Australia and the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA), alongside the medical establishment, have utterly failed the public, and their actions demand not just accountability but a complete overhaul.

These bodies, entrusted with safeguarding health standards, have instead fostered a culture of control, conformity, and vindictiveness that has eroded trust in the medical profession to a shameful low. Their role in the case of Dr. Charlie Teo—a neurosurgeon driven overseas by a campaign of professional ostracism—exemplifies this betrayal, leaving Australians desperate enough to travel to China for treatment and exposing a system more concerned with power than patient care.

The Medical Board and AHPRA, meant to uphold ethical standards, have become bureaucratic juggernauts, wielding their authority to silence dissent and punish those who challenge the status quo. Dr. Teo, once celebrated for his willingness to take on high-risk brain surgeries, was found guilty of “unsatisfactory professional conduct” in 2023 by a professional standards committee, with restrictions placed on his practice that effectively banned him from operating in Australia without written approval from a Medical Council-approved neurosurgeon—approval his colleagues have refused to provide. This reeks of professional jealousy and a coordinated effort to sideline a surgeon who dared to operate outside the rigid confines of the establishment’s playbook. Teo’s claim of a “smear campaign driven by professional jealousy” is not far-fetched when you consider the lack of support from peers who once benefited from his expertise. The result? A skilled surgeon forced to practice in countries like China, India, and Spain, while Australians, including those with nowhere else to turn, are compelled to follow him overseas for life-saving procedures.

This isn’t just about one man—it’s about a system that punishes innovation and patient autonomy. AHPRA’s recent crackdowns, like targeting 57 practitioners over medicinal cannabis prescribing, show their obsession with control over care. Their guidelines, while cloaked in concern for “patient safety,” often prioritize profit-driven compliance over genuine health outcomes, as seen in their alarm over telehealth clinics meeting patient demand. Meanwhile, the Medical Board’s delays in processing International Medical Graduate applications exacerbate staffing shortages, leaving hospitals under strain and patients without care. These are not the actions of a body serving the public; they’re the hallmarks of a self-serving bureaucracy.

The fact that Australians are willing to travel to China for treatment—following Teo or seeking alternatives—speaks volumes about the trust deficit in Australia’s medical profession. When patients feel safer crossing borders than relying on local systems, it’s a damning indictment. Trust in the medical profession is at a breaking point, with surveys highlighting cultural issues like bullying and inertia within the industry, as noted by AMA Queensland. The public sees through the facade of “regulation” and recognizes a system that protects its own while failing those it’s meant to serve.

The Medical Board, AHPRA, and the colleagues who turned their backs on Teo owe Australians an apology and immediate reparations. They must be held accountable—sacked, stripped of entitlements, and removed from positions of power. No severance packages, no cushy retirements. They’ve driven away talent, forced patients to seek care abroad, and shattered confidence in a system that should prioritise lives over egos. Until these institutions and their complicit actors are purged and reformed, the Australian medical profession will remain a shadow of what it could be, and the public will continue to pay the price for their failures.

Ian Brighthope

