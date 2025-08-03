Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
8m

Every country today appears to be facing similar trials, its not over yet for America. I am waiting to see what the new ACIP advisory Committee of the HHS(Department of Health and Human Services) does in regard to placing a moratorium on the Covid-19 mRNA 'vaxxes.' Every day multitudes of people worldwide are injured and dead, because of this murderous injection. How many more victims will it take before our own American government calls a halt to this? Health is of major importance. The Medical Industry promoting and making money from these vile vaxes has no connection to the word health..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ian Brighthope
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture