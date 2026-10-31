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Freedom2Choose's avatar
Freedom2Choose
2h

This is brilliant and provides hope. I’m saving this to show my family, to share awareness of healthy, caring options for death with dignity and compassion. Thank you, Dr Brighthope. May your days be filled with the bright hope you bring to us!

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Matilda Bawden's avatar
Matilda Bawden
2h

Well said!!! Until June 2026, our South Australian Inaugural Presiding Member of the Voluntary Assisted Dying Board was our Chief Psychiatrist, Melanie Turner, who refuses to investigate complaints about psychiatric abuses. What do you think would happen if someone was going to be euthanised without proper care and assessment? No prizes for guessing!

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