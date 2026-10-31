Do Not Dress Death in the Language of Care

I object to the sanitising of language when the consequences are irreversible.

“Medical Assistance In Dying.” “Voluntary Assisted Dying.” MAID. VAD. Neat abbreviations, spoken softly, surrounded by the reassuring vocabulary of compassion, dignity and choice.

But words must describe what is being done. When a practitioner deliberately administers a substance to end a person’s life at that person’s request, that is euthanasia. When a person takes the prescribed lethal substance themselves, the mechanism differs, but the intended outcome remains death.

These are profound acts. They deserve direct language and relentless scrutiny. An acronym must never become an anaesthetic for the public conscience.

After more than five decades in medicine, I have no patience for any suggestion that opposing euthanasia means indifference to suffering. My objection arises precisely because suffering demands so much of us: clinical skill, patience, imagination, resources and the willingness to remain beside someone whose needs are difficult. I have experienced that with both of my parents.

I condemn the political complacency that treats a legislated pathway to death as sufficient evidence of a compassionate society.

Compassion must be measured by the care we make available to people while they are alive.

In 2024, Canada recorded 16,499 MAID deaths. Health Canada reported that these represented 5.1 per cent of all deaths—approximately one in twenty—and that every case that year was practitioner-administered. Of those deaths, 732 involved people whose natural deaths were not considered reasonably foreseeable. The majority were in the reasonably foreseeable category; the existence of the second category nevertheless marks a profound change in the law’s reach.

Behind each number was a person. A history. Relationships. Fears. A particular experience of illness and dependence.

Those people deserve respect. So do their families. My condemnation is directed at the institutions and political decisions that shape their choices, not at people confronting circumstances that others may scarcely comprehend.

Nor does my argument require exaggerated international rankings. Canada’s reported proportion was not the world’s highest: the Netherlands reported 5.8 per cent in 2024. The Canadian figures are serious enough without embellishment.

The central question is how the boundaries moved.

Canada’s 2016 legislation required that natural death be reasonably foreseeable. In 2021, following a Quebec court decision, Parliament removed that requirement as a condition of eligibility and established a separate pathway with additional safeguards for people whose deaths were not reasonably foreseeable.

That was a substantive expansion. A boundary presented to the public at the beginning did not remain the boundary.

This is what concerns me about legislative creep. It need not involve a secret plan or malicious intentions. It can proceed through court decisions, parliamentary amendments, professional guidance and arguments about equal access. Each change can be presented as reasonable in isolation while the cumulative result moves substantially beyond the original settlement.

A safeguard can begin its public life as an indispensable protection and later be described as an obstacle to access.

When that happens, citizens are entitled to ask why yesterday’s reassurance has become today’s inconvenience.

Accuracy matters here. Poverty, loneliness and disability alone do not automatically qualify someone for MAID in Canada. The law requires a qualifying medical condition, irreversible decline, intolerable suffering, a voluntary request and informed consent, with independent assessments and additional requirements in cases where death is not reasonably foreseeable.

But that does not dispose of the moral problem.

A person’s decision takes place within the life available to them. Housing, practical assistance, pain relief, companionship, disability support and access to treatment can all shape how bearable that life feels.

A consent form cannot tell us whether society has made the alternatives genuinely available.

Being informed that support exists is different from receiving it. Being referred to a service is different from obtaining timely care. A government cannot answer every concern about constrained choices by pointing to a signed document.

The veterans’ cases demonstrate why scrutiny is necessary. Veterans Affairs Canada confirmed four instances in which an employee inappropriately raised MAID with veterans. Its investigation attributed those incidents to one employee and concluded that the problem was not widespread. That distinction must be reported honestly. Nevertheless, four confirmed incidents are four too many. People seeking help from the country they served should never have to confront an inappropriate suggestion of assisted death.

There is also an important recent development. On 27 October 2026, Canada introduced Bill C-41 to prevent the expansion to mental illness alone that had been scheduled for March 2027. I welcome that proposed retreat. It would be wrong to describe the expansion as inevitable while legislation to stop it is before Parliament.

Yet the same bill proposes a framework for advance requests, allowing eligible people diagnosed with conditions expected to destroy their decision-making capacity to request MAID for specified future circumstances. The proposal includes safeguards, including protections where a person demonstrates refusal or resistance. It is proposed legislation, not an already enacted nationwide entitlement.

For me, that raises another grave question: how should medicine interpret an earlier request when the person now living with the condition can no longer explain their wishes?

The existence of procedural safeguards does not relieve us of the duty to debate that question openly.

Australia must examine these developments carefully while acknowledging that our laws are different. It would be inaccurate to describe Australian VAD systems as identical to Canada’s broader framework.

But we have our own documented example of boundaries changing.

In Victoria, amendments passed in November 2025 are due to commence on 19 April 2027. They will extend the prognosis threshold to twelve months for all eligible conditions, replacing the general six-month threshold; reduce the minimum interval between first and final requests from nine days to five; and allow specified health practitioners to initiate discussion of VAD during conversations about end-of-life options. Existing settings remain in place until commencement.

Supporters regard these changes as improvements in access. I regard them as grounds for renewed scrutiny of the assurances made when the original law was introduced.

The ability of a clinician to raise assisted dying deserves particular attention. A doctor’s words carry authority. To one patient, a discussion may feel informative. To another—frightened, dependent, exhausted or worried about burdening family—it may carry a meaning the practitioner never intended.

That possibility demands humility.

I have spent much of my professional life arguing that medicine must attend to the whole person. That obligation does not diminish when ‘cure’ becomes ‘impossible.’ It becomes more demanding.

Before We Give Up: Nutrition, Nature and the Relief of Suffering

There is another profound failure that must be confronted before medicine declares that nothing more can be done: the inadequate commitment to researching and teaching nutritional and integrative medicine.

Throughout my professional life, I have argued that nutrition belongs at the centre of medical education, clinical investigation and patient care. I want doctors trained to recognise nutritional deficiencies, address metabolic dysfunction and investigate how diet and appropriately prescribed nutrients can prevent disease, improve treatment outcomes and, where the evidence supports it, achieve remission.

This is more than an aspiration. Some people with type 2 diabetes can achieve remission through substantial, sustained weight loss and structured dietary intervention. That does not mean every serious disease is reversible, but it should extinguish the complacent assumption that established disease must always progress. We need rigorous research to determine what can be reversed, what can be improved and which patients benefit.

Before giving up on a patient, we must ask whether we have exhausted the possibilities—or merely exhausted the treatments with which we are familiar.

I want nutritional medicine properly funded, critically examined and seriously taught. I want promising approaches tested rather than dismissed, and unsuccessful approaches recognised rather than defended. Patients deserve neither therapeutic nihilism nor false promises. They deserve an honest, determined search for every reasonable opportunity to recover or live better.

That same openness must extend to the medicinal potential of what I regard as our God-given plants.

The opium poppy, cannabis, the coca plant and other medicinal plants deserve scientific investigation without either prejudice or romanticism. Their constituents have very different effects. Opium and cocaine are substances obtained from plants, not themselves plants; botanical origin does not make a substance harmless. Cocaine, in particular, can intensify anxiety and cause serious cardiovascular and neurological harm. I would not present it as a treatment for anxiety or a general tonic for well-being.

Cannabis-based medicines may offer many patients relief, particularly in certain chronic pain conditions and PTSD. The proper response is careful assessment, appropriate preparations, clinical supervision and better research. Patients should have access to an honest discussion of potential benefit and risk.

My personal preference is clear. Faced with otherwise intolerable suffering, I would prefer appropriately supervised, plant-derived relief and would reserve synthetic medicines as a last resort. That is my preference for my own care.

To put it bluntly, I would rather be alive, comfortable and even “high,” with my anxiety relieved, than have my life deliberately ended. I understand the power of cannabis medicines. If effective relief brought physical dependence, I would accept that possibility. Even the prospect of addiction would not, for me, make death the preferable answer - although addiction and physical dependence are different, and neither should be trivialised.

My aim would be relief sufficient to enjoy living: conversation, affection, music, sunlight and the company of people I love.

A medical profession capable of facilitating death must show at least equal determination in researching recovery and relieving suffering. It must take nutritional medicine seriously, investigate medicinal plants responsibly and respect informed preferences about care.

Do not abandon the search for a more bearable life while there are reasonable possibilities still to explore.

Good palliative care, relief of distress, appropriate mental health treatment, practical support for disability, respite for carers and human companionship should be central public commitments. No one should have to prove that their life remains economically convenient before receiving them.

I also reject the false choice between euthanasia and being forced to endure every possible medical intervention. A person can refuse burdensome treatment. Clinicians can recognise when further intervention offers no meaningful benefit. Comfort, dignity and the acceptance of natural death remain essential parts of medicine.

My opposition to deliberately ending life does not require prolonging the process of dying at any cost.

It requires a steadfast commitment to the person.

I want governments to answer difficult questions before congratulating themselves on compassion. What care was actually received? What support was delayed or unavailable? Was fear of being a burden explored with sensitivity? Were concerns about pressure independently investigated? What happens when the safeguards fail?

Annual totals cannot answer all of those questions. Neither can reassuring slogans.

The phrase “slippery slope” is often dismissed as alarmism. I prefer to examine the legislative record: the original eligibility rules, the amendments, the commencement dates and the next proposals. Where a boundary has moved, acknowledging that movement is simply honesty. Whether another jurisdiction will follow remains a question for evidence and democratic choice.

We should never surrender that choice to the assumption that expansion is inevitable.

I condemn the use of comforting language to discourage uncomfortable examination. I condemn any system that becomes more efficient at facilitating death than at confronting the conditions that make life unbearable. And I reject the suggestion that dependence diminishes dignity.

Human dignity does not expire when independence is lost.

A decent society must be able to sit beside the frightened, the disabled, the seriously ill and the dying and make a credible promise:

You matter. Your care matters. Your need for help does not make you a burden we are entitled to resolve.

That promise requires money, effort, accountability and courage.

It deserves at least as much political determination as the creation—and subsequent expansion—of a pathway to death.

Ian Brighthope