The World Health Organization (WHO) has long been a cornerstone of global health governance, but the COVID-19 pandemic exposed deep flaws in its structure, response mechanisms, and financial efficiency. The pandemic was a litmus test for the WHO’s ability to manage a global health crisis, and by many accounts, it failed spectacularly. This failure has led to growing calls for countries like Australia to reconsider their reliance on the WHO and reclaim their health sovereignty.

The financial cost of maintaining the WHO is staggering. For the 2024-2025 biennium, the organization’s budget is set at $6.83 billion, with a significant portion allocated to health emergencies like COVID-19. However, only about 20% of this budget comes from assessed contributions—mandatory payments from member states based on their GDP—while the rest is made up of voluntary contributions from countries and other donors. This funding model leaves the WHO vulnerable to external political pressures and limits its ability to act independently or efficiently.

The WHO’s reliance on voluntary contributions means that wealthier nations and private donors often dictate its priorities. This raises questions about whether the organisation is truly serving global health needs or merely catering to those who hold the purse strings. For Australians, this raises serious concerns about whether their taxpayer dollars are being used effectively. The financial burden of supporting such an organization—especially one that failed so dramatically during COVID-19—seems increasingly unjustifiable.

The COVID-19 pandemic revealed the WHO’s ineffectiveness in managing a global health crisis. From its delayed declaration of a global emergency to its inconsistent guidance on travel bans and lockdowns, the organisation appeared out of touch with the realities on the ground. The International Health Regulations (IHR), which were supposed to coordinate global responses to pandemics, became irrelevant almost immediately as countries adopted uncoordinated, ad hoc measures.

The WHO’s inability to enforce compliance with its guidelines further undermined its credibility. Wealthy nations pursued vaccine nationalism, hoarding supplies while poorer countries were left behind. The organisation’s major initiatives on access to diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines were crippled by inadequate commitments from member states. There were no recommendations made for prevention and early treatment-a major crime against humanity and the sole reason the WHO should be dissolved and its executive charged with mass murder. Tens of millions of lives were lost unnecessarily, and economies around the world—including Australia’s—were devastated.

As Australia grappled with the fallout from COVID-19, it became clear that too many Australians required substantial financial assistance. The wasteful Australian and State governments were forced to implement various support measures, including subsidies for aged care providers and surge workforce programs to manage outbreaks. Billions were spent on economic stimulus packages, unemployment benefits, and healthcare support. Covid cost Australians nearly 1 trillion dollars with ongoing interest costs. Canberra doesn’t want to hear about it. “They”, except an honest few, are all guilty

While these measures were necessary to protect Australians during the pandemic, they also highlighted how much more effective domestic responses could be if Australia had full control over its health policies. The financial burden of contributing to an ineffective global organization like the WHO is untenable when those resources could be better spent on direct support for Australians.

Australia’s experience during COVID-19 has sparked a broader conversation about health sovereignty. While some argue that international cooperation is essential for managing global pandemics, others point out that organizations like the WHO have proven themselves incapable of fulfilling this role effectively. In my opinion the WHO is completely corrupt including the senior management. The proposed amendments to international health regulations and new pandemic treaties have raised the alarm about potential and real infringements on national sovereignty. We lost our health sovereignty during covid; we must regain it and sack the WHO.

However, it is important to note that even under these proposed changes, Australia does not retain its sovereign right to determine its own health policies despite the reassurances of our conflicted politicians and bureaucrats. Many Australians are now questioning whether its membership in an organization like the WHO was ever worth the cost—both financially and in terms of policy autonomy.

The COVID-19 pandemic was a dramatic wake-up call for Australia and many other nations. The WHO’s failure to manage the crisis effectively has led to growing disillusionment with global health governance. It is time for Australia to sever its relationship with the WHO and focus on regaining full control over its real health policies, not lockdowns, mandates and vaccines. By redirecting resources away from costly international organizations transferring our wealth to the bosses of the WEF, WHO and the Gates Foundation, and toward domestic healthcare systems and financial assistance programs, Australia can better protect its citizens in future crises.

Reclaiming health sovereignty does not mean abandoning international cooperation altogether—it means ensuring that such cooperation serves national interests rather than being dictated by an ineffective and costly global bureaucracy. We in Australia have been a leader in Integrative Health Care. We could lead the way.

