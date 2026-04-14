Jackson, the son of Shane Warne speaks out about the cricket legend’s untimely death.



He blames the government and believes his death was connected to the Covid vaccine.

Also confirming Shane had taken a booster prior to that fateful trip to Thailand.

Legacy media did their best to cover up this story but now finally the truth is breaking free.







The government failed Shane and his family.

The politicians and bureaucrats will be held accountable.

We need to see the end of the Liberals, Labour, Greens and Independents.

We need a government of politicians who serve the people, who maintains our sovereignty, who prepares us for emergencies, who maintains our self sufficiency and who is not afraid to admit to making mistakes.

We need a government of politicians who are incorruptible and a commoner oversight to ensure honesty in government.

We have witnessed the greatest betrayal since Federation and the Federal and State Governments are to blame.

I hope that Jackson, having found the courage to speak up at last, continues to take the message of the toxic vaccine to everyone he meets. For without courage there is no truth and without truth there are no other values.

Ian Brighthope