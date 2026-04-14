Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

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Stan Hanchard's avatar
Stan Hanchard
15h

I have NOT,!!! had the COVID Poisen & I never will. And I am 80 years old.!!! EVIL,EVIL

E V I L

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Wendy Daniel's avatar
Wendy Daniel
16h

He looked so healthy on one of the last photos of him I’ve seen. I’ve never been into cricket but what a sad loss on a mentor for his son and a generation of young cricketers.

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