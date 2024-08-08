Please click on the picture to gain free access to the pdf of my book.

We have an epidemic of obesity and diabetes in Western industrialized nations. The industrial revolution has changed the world and our lives, forever. There have been many developments to our advantage such as the automobile, railroad, airplane, better homes and an abundance of food for many nations. Food processing is going to be our downfall unless we do something about it. The most sinister separation has been the removal of sugar from sugar cane and sugar beet. It would take a very long time chewing on sugar cane to extract a teaspoon of sugar, yet a machine can do it very effectively and provide literally buckets of sugar for each of us to consume every year. Nearly every processed food contains this potentially deadly poison. It’s so easy to drink a can of soda— it’s not so easy to accept that one can contains over ten teaspoons of sugar, most of which is stored in the body as fat.

I remember attending two international congresses on obesity in the 1980s at which not one speaker discussed the harmful effects of sugar. When I questioned the relationship of sugar to human diseases, a professor of nutrition and medicine replied that there was no medical evidence that sugar caused obesity, diabetes, or heart disease. Those congresses were sponsored by the soft drink manufacturers, the ice-cream manufacturers, the sugar industry and the dietician’s association whose journal was also sponsored by the sugar industry interests. Diabetes, sometimes called “the sugar disease,” is not always caused by sugar, but sugar plays a major role in most cases. As you will see, there are many other factors that contribute to diabetes. I hope you enjoy this book and if you are diabetic, that it assists you in your journey to better health. If you are not a diabetic, I hope that it gives you some direction in assisting a loved one with the disease.

I took this journey with my mother after she was diagnosed with diabetes in 1968; a time when there was much less information than there is today. The next time you enjoy a soft drink, ice cream, cake, or another sugary treat, please remember that these foods are converted to blood sugar that is deposited directly into fat cells if it is not used for energy. The sugar in your soft drink is called sucrose— commonly known as table sugar— and it consists of two simpler sugars: glucose, which becomes blood sugar, and fructose, also known as “fruit sugar” because it is the same sugar in fruits and honey. Just as the glucose that is not used for energy is stored as fat, fructose also goes directly into fat cells as triglycerides and fatty acids.

The shame and pity of all of this is that most people who enjoy these sugar-laden products do not realize that every mouthful they take is making them fat, little by little. I feel so sad when I see parents and children pouring this garbage down their throats— garbage that nutritionists still say is a part of a healthy diet. Yes, I am deliberately being provocative, but that is because all the other reasonable strategies to change have failed.

In January 2011 , the medical journal Circulation published an article that linked high added sugar intake to increased risk of heart and blood vessel disease in adolescents in the United States. At last, the published science is catching up with the nutritional and orthomolecular doctors who have been making scientifically based claims about the harmful effects of sugar for decades, including the fact that there is an increased risk of car­diovascular disease among adults who eat a high-carbohydrate, high-sugar diet. In the Circulation report, the average daily intake of added sugars was found to be about 22 percent of the total energy intake of an adolescent— a rather frightening figure that reflects over-consumption of calorie-dense, nutrient-poor foods.

Further, the more sugar adolescents consumed, the lower their blood levels of the “good” (high-density lipoprotein, HDL) cholesterol that protects against heart disease. Basically, sugar is pushing out the molecules that protect against heart attacks. Added sugar also increased “bad” fats in the blood, including triglycerides and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol. For adolescents who were overweight or obese, the added sugars were connected to insulin resistance. To sum it up, these young people are already well on their way to developing metabolic syndrome and diabetes.

These findings make me both angry and disappointed. I am disappointed in our health care system and medical practitioners who continue to ignore the importance of sugar in disease, and I am angry with our governments and the sugar industry— both of which continue to allow huge quantities of this energy-rich, nutrient-poor substance to be added to foods. Sugar is a dangerous chemical. We have easily become addicted to it, and it is slowly killing us. It causes physical illness, psychiatric disease, learning and behaviour disorders, and crime.

Clearly it is a precursor to other, more addictive, substances such as tobacco, alcohol, and drugs— all of which negatively affect physical and mental health. Unfortunately, sugar is ubiquitous. It is everywhere in nearly everything we consume, stealthily infiltrating our body systems and slowly but surely destroying molecules, cells, and tissues. Remember how long it took for the authorities to recognise and acknowledge the damaging effects on our health caused by tobacco?

Alcohol causes more psychiatric and physical disease than tobacco and is associated with a massive amount of trauma and crime. In my opinion nd experience, it is a greater evil than tobacco. To relegate alcohol to the current status of tobacco products is going to take generations. To convince the consumer and governments of the harmful effects of sugar will take even longer, which leads me to believe that our disease orientated health care systems will bear the burden of sugar- and alcohol-fuelled diseases for many generations.

Goals of Nutritional Supplementation FOR Persons with diabetes

protect the pancreas and other organs from the damaging effects of free radicals

increase the likelihood of the pancreas to make, store, and release more insulin

enhance the activity of the insulin available to the body's cells

increase levels of antioxidants to slow the aging process and retard progression of diseases and their complications

support and stimulate the immune system to fight infection and reduce the damage caused by any autoimmune process

reduce the risks of cancer, heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, eye disease, osteoporosis, gangrene and killer infections

reduce cholesterol and triglycerides

improve wound healing

increase mental and physical well-being enabling effective exercise to be performed

provide important anti-inflammatory and pro-healing nutrients to allow the resolution of chronic inflammation in the deep fat of the gut.

This book was published in the United States of America in 2012. Much has been learnt in the great basic sciences since then and from time to time I will update you on important developments. For example, the intakes and plasma levels of vitamin D are insufficient; much has been learnt since 2012, especially during the influenza seasons and in particular, from Covid-19. Another deficiency in the book is my lack of emphasis on the importance of the microbiome. We can now study the composition of the faecal microbiome and its relationship to the immune system, inflammation control and glucose management. I fasted my diabetic patients in hospital for between 4 and 7 days. This of course alters the microbiome and with the timely careful and structured reintroduction of low-reactive foods, diabetics responded by being able to stop their insulin and take oral hypoglycaemic medication or go off medication completely. The use of probiotics was extensive.

Unfortunately, this level of care is unavailable in Australia now. Decisions to leave patients with costly reversible diseases have been made by government bureaucrats who have absolutely no training, qualifications and experience in the specialty of Nutritional Medicine.

And the damned reckless government has caused relentless poverty for too many who cannot even afford fresh unprocessed food.

Ian Brighthope