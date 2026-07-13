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Ian Brighthope
12h

Thank you everyone for your support. It is very much appreciated.

Ian.

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Marc
13h

Ian, such a well written & important essay. i wonder what will ever bring medicine back to earth? i saw a urologist maybe 3 or so years ago that ran a test & then gave me 2 choices. one was loss of libido and the other was surgery causing loss of ejaculation! dumfounded like a stunned fish, i questioned how long i would need to be on the medicine, and he said, “forever” Then, “what, are you still gonna have children?!” For good measure, he added “I did it. I’m okay.”. His female assistant came in the room and they both looked at me but i couldn't see either of their faces as they both had Covid blue surgical masks on. All I could muster to say in return was, “why are you still wearing those masks?” He retorted, “Don’t argue with me”. It was horrible. This is an expensive specialist at a teaching hospital in Australia. I never returned. Changed specialists for ‘safety net’, and went searching for another option. I tried a couple things & finally found a supplement made from some flower that people use, and my prostate shrunk back to that of a 20 yr old. So far, this is my remedy of choice.

I have more I could tell you from other similarly unacceptable doctor experiences in the US, but I will stop here. I will add, that doctors are often NOT even advising on the potential side effects of drugs. My wife had steroidal treatment fir pneumonia, and had full blown psychotic episode, mania, and paranoia landing in ward for 3 weeks. It was devastating. How can we force drugs or treatments or even peanut butter, when we CANNOT KNOW WHAT THE RESULT WILL BE FOR ANOTHER HUMAN BEING? . Thankfully my wife is well & we have recovered from most of the trauma. She is very careful now to avoid steroids if possible. One doctor was going to apply such an injection for her ‘frozen shoulder’ & she called me into the doctor to support her & to discuss it with him. Turns out he’s had “several” patients respond to these injections with psychotic episodes!!! And most I would imagine he never hears back from! So it’s not just “vaccines”, but of course they are Turtles All The Way Down and much greater scrutiny is required for all of us, AND OF COURSE OUR CHILDREN & GRAND CHILDREN! Gd help us!

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