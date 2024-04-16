My assertion that the medical profession as a whole is deranged is purposefully meant to be provocative.

The assertion that the medical profession as a whole is completely deranged and exhibits symptoms akin to a major psychosis is a provocative and controversial statement. I am angry and completely shattered that the toxic covid injections known to be inflammatory have been injected into so many people, forced into the population by the most vicious criminal organisations of all time and creating this madness. But I will return to this in my next Substack.

My assertion encapsulates a deep mistrust and dissatisfaction with the current state of healthcare, particularly focusing on the reliance on pharmaceutical interventions such as drugs and vaccines. Labelling the medical profession as "deranged" is a metaphorical expression of frustration with what is an absolute over-reliance on pharmacological interventions. The medical profession, however, is not a monolithic entity but a diverse community of practitioners with varying beliefs, practices, and approaches to healthcare. It is no longer governed by rigorous scientific research, ethical standards, and a commitment to patient care. While there are serious criticisms to be made about the recent practices within the profession, it is also realistic to characterise it as out of touch with reality and delusional. The complexity and the advancements that have been made in medical technology however are it’s saving graces.

Public trust in the medical profession has been a subject of extensive research and debate, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Studies have shown that trust in healthcare providers has diminished significantly. Trust in the medical profession is multifaceted and influenced by personal experiences, societal values, and the portrayal of healthcare in the media. There are enormous concerns about the influence of pharmaceutical companies and their extreme conflicts of interest that negate the value of clinical science in treating and managing diseases. Clinical science encompasses a range of modalities beyond pharmaceuticals, including surgery, physical therapy, and psychological support. The most important, in my opinion, being nutritional medicine is rarely adopted.

The claim that the medical profession is paranoid and afraid to speak the truth about vaccine damage reflects a contentious debate within and outside the medical community. Vaccines are claimed to be among the most significant public health achievements. This is now being exposed as a myth. Vaccines have not been responsible for the eradication and control of infectious diseases, except perhaps Small Pox. Like all medical interventions, vaccines are subject to rigorous testing for safety and efficacy. The COVID mRNA Vaccines were not properly tested, are neither safe and effective and the quality control dangerously deficient. The COVID mRNA Vaccines contain adulterants including bacterial DNA and endotoxin. Adverse effects are normally taken seriously by healthcare professionals, regulatory agencies, and vaccine manufacturers. The discourse around vaccine safety is complex and requires careful consideration of scientific evidence, risk-benefit analysis, and ethical considerations. The suggestion that the medical profession is uniformly afraid to address vaccine safety issues is not an oversimplification but an honest view of many in the profession.

The desire for change within the medical profession is not uncommon. Many healthcare professionals advocate for a more holistic approach to patient care, greater emphasis on disease prevention medicine, and increased transparency and accountability in healthcare practices. Leadership in healthcare is multifaceted, involving not only individual healthcare providers but also institutions, professional organizations, and policymakers. Unfortunately these organisation have been infiltrated to a significant degree by those with nefarious and pecuniary interests, either directly of indirectly. Change within such a conflicted and complex system is challenging and requires concerted efforts to remove the rot, collaboration of a new leadership, and a willingness to embrace advanced innovations of leadership while re-establishing the principles of medical ethics and patient-centred care.

While there are extremely serious and legitimate concerns about certain practices during the covid pandemic and the deadly influence of Big Pharma, the medical profession continues to evolve, driven by scientific discovery albeit somewhat corrupted in many clinical journals, ethical considerations, and a commitment to improving patient outcomes.

Leadership and change should be ongoing processes that require the engagement of all decent and trustworthy stakeholders in healthcare to address challenges, explore new paradigms of care, and ensure the well-being of patients and communities. Leadership in the medical colleges and profession generally has, over a number of decades, failed.

Ian Brighthope