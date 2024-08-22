Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

CHAPTER TWO

Depression — A Mixture of Fatigue and Hopelessness

What is Depression?

Depression means many things to many people. Chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS)-related depression is a specific form associated with this condition. There is likely no satisfactory definition of pure depression due to the multitude of causes and possible treatments. In simple terms, depression can mean low spirits or a reduction in vitality accompanied by feelings of sadness. Mild depression often manifests as a loss of interest in life’s usual pleasures, leading to a corresponding loss of spontaneity. Extra physical effort is required to perform everyday tasks, and the gratification and pleasure from simple activities often disappear.

A mildly depressed person may not necessarily have a severe physical illness, but they often experience physical symptoms, including fatigue, lethargy, headaches, generalised aches and pains, constipation, and loss of appetite, among others. Depressed individuals frequently express feeling unwell, uncomfortable, or tense in their usual surroundings. Lethargy, tiredness, and fatigue are common complaints and are often excessive. There is generally an increased awareness of ordinary bodily discomforts. Depressed individuals lose their positive outlook on life; plans, hopes, and goals become unimportant. Memories of the past become clouded and dull, with a focus on bad memories rather than good ones. Usually, someone with mild depression can continue their daily chores, work, care for their family, and function reasonably well in society. They may even appear quite normal to most acquaintances. However, to close friends and relatives, the signs of depression become obvious.

The appearance of a severely depressed person is unmistakable. They look dejected, unhappy, and lack joy and a sense of humor, displaying a general “down in the dumps” attitude. A severe loss of self-esteem often accompanies this. A sense of hopelessness prevails, and the person is usually unresponsive to any attempt at rational discussion. Physical activity, including speech and movement, may slow down. Thinking may also slow, affecting mental processes and efficiency, which can impact work and relationships. An anxious, restless, agitated, and tense person finds it difficult to be alone and uncomfortable in the company of others.

This tension and depression are often palpable to those around a depressed person. The depressed individual with associated anxiety is usually a frequent complainer and can be difficult to be around. They suffer from unnecessary guilt, feelings of unworthiness, lethargy, apathy, hopelessness, gloom, doom, black moods, and various aches and pains. In the most severe cases, the patient may develop false beliefs about themselves, such as imagining they have a severe disease like cancer. Changes in sleeping habits, often severe and disturbing, are among the most common problems experienced by a depressed person. They often struggle to fall asleep or stay asleep, leading to restless nights that worsen their fatigue and lethargy, further aggravating the depression.

Early morning awakening is a common issue for severely depressed individuals. They typically wake up feeling blue, with no eagerness to start the day. This early morning wakefulness, combined with fatigue, increases their disgust for life and can lead to deep misery. Occasionally, increased sleep patterns occur in depression, sometimes associated with alcohol or drug abuse. Weight loss and loss of appetite are also common. The reduced intake of healthy food in someone with a loss of appetite will further aggravate depression. Depressed individuals often complain of other physical symptoms, including abdominal pain, bloating, constipation, premenstrual tension, breast tenderness, irregular periods, headaches, generalised aches and pains, and, as mentioned before, severe fatigue.

Another classic symptom of depression is a loss of interest in sex or a reduction in sexual activity. In fact, the four basic animal appetites—food, activity, sex, and sleep—are all reduced in depression.

Depression is a very painful condition and can be lethal. It is a common disorder in our society and is on the rise. At the surface level, 33% of women and 25% of men seek help from a doctor for depression at some point in their lives. For some, that lifetime is tragically shortened. Despite significant advances in medicine and some progress in psychiatric treatments, depression remains a killer. Beneath the surface, the growing problem of untreated depression in the general community continues to expand. CFS-related depression is no exception.

Anne’s Story

“I didn’t know what it was like to feel well,” Anne said after enduring 25 years of drug and shock treatments every four to six months for chronic depression.

Anne had suffered from a debilitating flu-like illness for over three weeks that did not respond to the usual bed rest, antibiotics, and aspirin; in fact, she worsened while taking these drugs. She never fully recovered from this illness and experienced many non-specific symptoms, including tiredness, muscle weakness, headaches, abdominal pains, premenstrual tension, and backache for years afterward.

Anne sought the advice of many doctors and specialists, but nothing organically wrong could be found. Finally, a psychiatrist diagnosed her with depression and prescribed medication for her nerves. Within two weeks of taking the medication, she became irrational, severely depressed, and suicidal. It was decided to hospitalise her; more medications were prescribed, further deepening her depression and resulting in a suicide attempt. Electric shock treatment was administered, and after eight sessions, her depression lifted. Shock treatment can be life-saving in severe cases like Anne’s, but today there are better ways of treating and preventing depression.

Unfortunately, the relief Anne experienced was short-lived, and for the next 25 years, she continued to receive drugs and shock treatment. Eventually, on the advice of a friend, she decided to seek an alternative opinion because she still suffered greatly from debilitating fatigue.

A young neurologist diagnosed her with myalgic encephalomyelitis, a controversial disease. Anne had heard of a doctor successfully treating many ME patients by changing their diet and administering large doses of vitamins and other nutrients both orally and by injection.

After starting this treatment, Anne initially deteriorated, becoming extremely agitated and angry. This was the first time in 20 years she had felt such anger, and she blamed her new doctor and his injections for her state. However, after a few minutes of questioning, she realised that the onset of her anger coincided with an incredible surge of energy and an almost miraculous lifting of her depressed mood.

Once Anne understood what was happening and was given a naturally occurring herbal tranquiliser to help calm her newly-activated nervous system, her recovery from decades of illness became complete. She is now helping run the family business and is actively involved in fundraising and caring for her grandchildren—activities she was never able to undertake before. Anne’s diagnosis has also been revised to chronic fatigue syndrome caused by chemical sensitivity and aggravated by a vitamin dependency state. A vitamin dependency state sometimes occurs as a consequence of chronic stress. For example, many prisoners of war, who were starved in concentration camps, need to take high doses of certain B group vitamins to stay well. In Anne’s case, her “stresses” were chemical drugs, electric shock treatments, and depression.

The Causes of Depression

There is no single cause of depression. If there were, treatment would be relatively simple. However, this is generally not the case, particularly for people who have been depressed for a long time and have become severely depressed, with consequent changes in both their physical and personality traits.

We must consider a large number of factors that contribute to or aggravate a person’s mood changes. Mood swings are normal in all of us. These swings are usually gentle, ranging from feelings of well-being where little bothers us to sometimes feeling gloomy and sad, but still knowing that there is light at the end of the tunnel. These minor mood swings are a normal part of life. It is when the swings become severe that we must pay attention to them. Someone heading towards the depths of depression needs help. That help can come in many forms, and by addressing some of the causes or contributing factors to depression, we can help prevent that downhill slide. Many of the causes of depression overlap with the causes of chronic fatigue syndrome, and in any one patient, a major single factor may be involved in making a significant contribution to both conditions.

Causes of Depression

1. Genetic (Inherited) Factors

2. Nutritional Factors

3. Social Factors

4. Environmental Factors

5. Medical and Psychological Factors

6. Drug and Substance Abuse Factors

Genetic (Inherited) Factors

Depression tends to occur more commonly in some families than in others. Considering the importance of neurotransmitters in brain function and the fact that their activity depends on diet and enzyme function, the role of gene-dependent enzyme activity is clear. However, no case of depression is purely due to inherited or environmental factors.

2. Nutritional Factors

- Food and chemical sensitivities

- Functional reactive hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar)

- Nutritional deficiencies and imbalances

- High sugar consumption or sugar hypersensitivity

- Chronic candidiasis with sensitivity to yeasts and thrush

3. Social Factors

- Relationship issues, e.g., family problems, issues with a partner or children

- Losses, e.g., loss of a loved one, status/self-esteem, or an object (e.g., burglary, house fire), or threatened or imagined losses

- Unemployment

- Bereavement

- Lifestyle changes, e.g., moving home, changing jobs, or inability to spend time on recreational activities

4. Environmental Factors

- Weather changes

- Lunar cycles, e.g., full moon

- Environmental chemicals and synthetics

- Electromagnetic radiation

- “Sick building” syndrome

- Jet lag

- Poor work environment, e.g., polluted air, noise, difficulties with colleagues, etc.

- Poor home environment,

e.g., crowded or poorly lit, poorly ventilated, or with cigarette smoke

5. Medical and Psychological Factors

- Diseases like an under-active thyroid, kidney disease, anaemia, or viral or bacterial infections, including Epstein-Barr virus

- Hormonal changes, e.g., menstruation, pregnancy, childbirth, menopause, or the contraceptive pill

- Post-viral fatigue syndrome

- Psychological stress, e.g., fear, failure, disappointments, etc.

- Personality traits, e.g., anxiety-prone, pessimistic, low self-esteem, perfectionism, etc.

6. Drug and Substance Abuse Factors

- Alcohol

- Tranquilizers

- Amphetamines

- Some antihypertensive drugs

- Chemotherapy drugs

- Antidepressants (occasionally)

Next, we will consider each of these factors, discuss how to detect them, and, if necessary, learn how to treat or reduce the impact of these factors in causing or aggravating depression. It is essential to rule out serious medical conditions such as an under-active thyroid gland before seeking other causes.

Genetic (Inherited) Factors

The idea that depression can be inherited is not new. It has long been observed that depression seems to run in families. However, it is essential to recognise that genetics is just one piece of the puzzle. While a family history of depression may increase the likelihood of an individual developing the condition, it does not guarantee it. Environmental factors, lifestyle choices, and personal experiences also play significant roles in the development of depression.

A family history of depression suggests a vulnerability, but it doesn’t necessarily mean you are destined to experience it. However, if you know that depression is common in your family, it’s wise to be particularly vigilant about other potential contributing factors and to seek help early if you start to notice symptoms.

The role of neurotransmitters, chemicals in the brain that transmit signals between nerve cells, is crucial in understanding the genetic link to depression. The function of these neurotransmitters, such as serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine, can be influenced by both genetic and environmental factors. Certain genetic variations may affect the production, release, and reuptake of these neurotransmitters, leading to an increased risk of depression.

Research into genetic predispositions to depression is ongoing, and while there are no definitive tests to predict depression based solely on genetics, understanding your family history can be a valuable tool in managing your mental health.

Nutritional Factors

The link between diet and depression is becoming increasingly clear. Nutritional factors can have a profound impact on your mental health, and addressing them can be an effective way to prevent or alleviate depression.

Food and Chemical Sensitivities

Food allergies and intolerances can cause a range of physical symptoms, including fatigue, headaches, and digestive issues, which can contribute to feelings of depression. Some individuals may be sensitive to specific foods, such as gluten, dairy, or certain food additives, which can trigger or worsen depressive symptoms.

Functional Reactive Hypoglycaemia (Low Blood Sugar)

Hypoglycaemia occurs when blood sugar levels drop too low, leading to symptoms such as irritability, anxiety, fatigue, and confusion. For some people, these symptoms can contribute to or mimic depression. Eating a diet high in refined carbohydrates and sugars can lead to spikes and crashes in blood sugar levels, creating a cycle of mood swings and depressive symptoms.

Nutritional Deficiencies and Imbalances

Certain vitamins and minerals play a crucial role in brain function and mood regulation. Deficiencies in nutrients such as Vitamin C, vitamins B3 and B12, folate, vitamin D, magnesium, and omega-3 fatty acids have been linked to depression. Ensuring a balanced diet rich in these nutrients can help support mental health.

High Sugar Consumption or Sugar Hypersensitivity

Excessive sugar consumption can lead to mood swings, fatigue, and irritability. Some people may be particularly sensitive to sugar and experience exaggerated mood disturbances after consuming it. Reducing, or better still stopping, sugar intake and maintaining stable blood sugar levels through a balanced protein-based diet can help stabilise mood.

Chronic Candidiasis and Sensitivity to Yeasts, Moulds and Thrush

Chronic candidiasis, an overgrowth of yeast in the body, can cause a variety of symptoms, including fatigue, brain fog, and digestive issues. Some individuals with chronic candidiasis may experience depressive symptoms as a result of the ongoing physical stress and discomfort caused by the condition. Moulds growing in damp places are a very common source of neurological and psychiatric symptoms.

Social Factors

Social and environmental factors play a significant role in depression. Life events, relationships, and societal pressures can all contribute to the development and persistence of depressive symptoms, especially at time of social upheaval.

Relationship Issues

Problems in relationships, whether with a partner, family members, or friends, can be a major source of stress and contribute to depression. Issues such as conflict, lack of communication, or emotional distance can create feelings of loneliness, hopelessness, and despair.

Losses

Experiencing a significant loss, whether it’s the death of a loved one, the loss of a job, or the end of a relationship, can trigger depression. The grieving process is natural, but for some people, it can lead to prolonged periods of depression if they struggle to cope with the loss.

Unemployment

Losing a job or being unable to find work can be a devastating experience that impacts self-esteem, financial stability, and social connections. Unemployment can lead to feelings of worthlessness, hopelessness, and increased stress, all of which can contribute to depression.

Bereavement

The death of a loved one is one of the most profound losses a person can experience. While grief is a normal response to loss, it can sometimes develop into depression, particularly if the grieving process is complicated or prolonged.

Lifestyle Changes

Major lifestyle changes, such as moving to a new city, starting a new job, or retiring, can be stressful and disorienting. Even positive changes can cause stress and lead to feelings of depression if they disrupt your sense of stability and routine.

Environmental Factors

The environment in which you live and work can have a significant impact on your mental health. Environmental factors include both the physical environment and the broader social and cultural environment.

Weather Changes

Seasonal changes, particularly the transition from summer to winter, can lead to seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a type of depression that occurs at certain times of the year, usually in the winter months when daylight hours are shorter and exposure to full spectrum sunlight is minimal.

Lunar Cycles

Some individuals may notice changes in their mood that correspond with the lunar cycle, particularly around the time of the full moon. While scientific evidence for this phenomenon is limited, it is a common belief in some cultures. The reason the word ‘lunacy’ was adopted.

Environmental Chemicals and Synthetics

Exposure to certain environmental toxins and chemicals, such as pesticides, heavy metals, and synthetic materials, can affect brain function and mood. Reducing exposure to these toxins and using natural alternatives when possible can help protect mental health.

Electromagnetic Radiation

Some people believe that exposure to electromagnetic radiation from electronic devices and power lines can affect mental health. While research on this topic is ongoing, minimizing exposure to electronic devices, especially before bed, may help improve sleep and mood.

“Sick Building” Syndrome

Poor indoor air quality, inadequate lighting, and other factors in the work or home environment can contribute to symptoms of depression. “Sick building” syndrome is a condition where people experience a range of symptoms, including fatigue, headaches, and mood disturbances, when they spend time in a particular building.

Jet Lag

Frequent travel across time zones can disrupt the body’s natural circadian rhythms, leading to symptoms such as fatigue, irritability, and depression. Managing travel schedules and practicing good sleep hygiene can help minimize the impact of jet lag on mental health.

Poor Work and Home Environment

A stressful work environment, whether due to conflicts with colleagues, high demands, or a lack of support, can contribute to depression. Similarly, a home environment that is chaotic, cluttered, or lacking in natural light can negatively impact mental health.

Medical and Psychological Factors

Certain medical conditions, hormonal changes, and psychological factors can contribute to depression. Addressing these underlying issues is often key to treating depression effectively.

Diseases

Medical conditions such as an under-active thyroid, kidney disease, anaemia, and chronic infections can cause or exacerbate depressive symptoms. It is essential to rule out these conditions through appropriate medical testing and treatment.

Hormonal Changes

Hormonal fluctuations during menstruation, pregnancy, childbirth, menopause, or when taking hormonal contraceptives can impact mood and lead to depression. Understanding and managing these hormonal changes is crucial for maintaining mental health.

Post-Viral Fatigue Syndrome

Some individuals develop chronic fatigue and depression following a viral infection, such as the Epstein-Barr virus. This condition, known as post-viral fatigue syndrome, can be challenging to treat and may require a multifaceted approach, including rest, nutrition, and stress management.

Psychological Stress

Ongoing psychological stress, whether due to fear, failure, disappointments, or other factors, can contribute to the development of depression. Learning stress management techniques and seeking therapy can help reduce the impact of stress on mental health.

Personality Traits

Certain personality traits, such as being prone to anxiety, pessimism, low self-esteem, or perfectionism, can increase the risk of depression. Understanding these traits and working with a therapist to develop healthier coping mechanisms can be beneficial.

Drug and Substance Abuse Factors

The use of alcohol, drugs, and certain medications can contribute to or worsen depression. Addressing substance abuse and exploring alternative treatments can be an important step in managing depression.

Alcohol

Alcohol is a depressant and can exacerbate symptoms of depression. While it may provide temporary relief from stress or sadness, it ultimately worsens mental health and can lead to a cycle of dependency and depression.

Tranquilizers

While tranquilisers are often prescribed to help manage anxiety and sleep disturbances, long-term use can lead to dependency and withdrawal symptoms, which can worsen depression.

Amphetamines

The use of stimulants like amphetamines can lead to mood swings, anxiety, and depression, particularly when the effects wear off or during withdrawal. It is essential to seek help if you are using these substances to cope with depression.

Some Antihypertensive Drugs

Certain medications used to treat high blood pressure, such as beta-blockers, can have side effects that include depression. If you suspect your medication is contributing to your depression, consult your doctor to explore alternative treatments.

Chemotherapy Drugs

Cancer treatment can be physically and emotionally challenging, and some chemotherapy drugs can contribute to depression. Supportive care, including counselling and medication management, can help alleviate these symptoms.

Antidepressants

In some cases, antidepressant medications can have side effects that include worsening depression, particularly when first starting treatment or when discontinuing the medication. Working closely with a healthcare provider to monitor and adjust treatment is crucial.

Depression — A Chemical Imbalance

Since ancient times, depression has been a recognised illness. But as we can see from the above list of factors contributing to depression, it should be better regarded as a mixture of different disorders. At the top of the list of causative factors, we should perhaps list genetic and inherited factors. Severe depression appears to be more common in some families than others. When we consider that the brain and nervous system, which may be the seat of nervous and depressive disorders, is a complex mixture of chemicals that are in part dependent on our food intake and in part on our inherited ability through enzymes to change this chemical composition, depression becomes more logical. Even Sigmund Freud stated that neuroses and mental disorders were probably chemical imbalances that would one day be discovered. Psychiatrists can use drugs to alter a few chemical imbalances in the brain, and nutritionists can use food and nutritional supplements to do the same, more safely.

Effects of a Depressive Illness

The most horrifying effect of depression is suicide. A person who is threatening suicide or who indicates that life is not worth living should immediately seek psychiatric treatment.

Fortunately, most people who suffer from depression realize that sooner or later their illness will subside and their feelings of sadness, hopelessness, guilt, and many of the physical symptoms will improve. An attack of depression that comes on suddenly usually lasts from a few days up to about six months, depending, of course, on the severity of the attack and on the treatment given. In the more severe forms of depression, which are associated with mental illness, the depression is more likely to be recurring. In a few very unfortunate patients, repeated attacks may result in a severe mental disorder or even schizophrenia.

In the majority of people, depression usually results in the lowering of moods and the feeling of hopelessness at work, home, and play. A slowing of the thinking processes, including the inability to concentrate and make important decisions, affects their everyday life. There is a loss of interest and a reduction in their involvement in work, family, and social activities. Without the usual sexual drive, the relationship between partners can often be strained in depression to the point of separation and divorce.

Excessive sleep or the inability to sleep certainly has an effect on the household. The depressed person waking in the middle of the night, watching TV in the early hours of the morning, or raiding the refrigerator may be disturbing to the rest of the family. These aberrations of behavior cause anxieties and tensions within the family, which distress everybody and result in further disturbed relationships.

Not only is there a slowing in the thinking processes in the depressed person, but he or she may also suffer from a slowing down of physical activities. They may find it difficult to become motivated to do things around the house or at work and may sit idly in a chair for long periods of time. False beliefs about their own health and self-esteem occur, and minor aches, pains, and physical symptoms, which most of us overlook, become major problems. A depressed person often appears to be a hypochondriac. As a consequence of many of these problems, delusions occur, and the person may suffer from unusual fears and therefore withdraw from social activities.

Some physical symptoms which occur as a result of depression are loss of appetite and weight loss. This loss of appetite may be caused by a reduction in the appreciation of food, which often occurs as a result of nutritional deficiencies. For example, a deficiency of zinc in the diet can result in a loss of the sense of taste and smell. Low zinc also causes depression, apathy, lethargy, and anorexia. These zinc deficiency problems further aggravate the person’s depression. Consequently, they tend to eat less and become more and more deficient in more and more nutrients—nutrients especially important in the functioning of the nervous system and brain.

It has been very well documented scientifically that the majority of patients entering a psychiatric or mental institution have multiple deficiencies of a wide range of nutrients and micronutrients. This low intake of nutrients is a compounding factor in the downhill spiral to the depths of depression.

Depression is a reality of everyday life and is something we can learn to deal with—sometimes very easily and very simply.

Diagnosis — How Is It Made?

The depressed person can often partly understand their depression, and self-diagnosis is possible. However, a moderately depressed individual suffering from a whole range of symptoms associated with depression may not recognise the illness. When a person understands that he or she is feeling dejected and despondent, with feelings of hopelessness and sadness, and they can talk freely about these feelings, then the diagnosis can be easily made by a qualified doctor or psychologist.

If a person’s symptoms are mainly physical and include such things as fatigue, lethargy, headaches, poor sleep, reduced sex drive, aches and pains, loss of weight, and loss of appetite, then the diagnosis is not so easily made.

If the depression is severe enough, with delusions of a persecutory nature, and the individual is withdrawn, then the uncommunicative attitude which tends to occur in these people makes the diagnosis even more difficult.

Often people with an underlying depression will simply complain about chronic fatigue. This seems to be their major symptom, and yet when questioned in depth, other physical symptoms become obvious. In such cases, where the predominance of symptoms is physical in nature and the depression is of a secondary degree, the person’s problems are more than likely physical and not purely psychological or psychiatric. In fact, most patients with depression and physical symptoms are found to be suffering from food chemical sensitivity aggravated by low levels of essential nutrients for the brain and nervous system, including amino acids, trace elements, minerals, and vitamins.

A depressing life event occurring before the onset of a depressive type of illness does add weight to the psychological and social nature of depression. However, that depressing life event may have been simply a stress factor sufficient to disturb a shaky biochemistry and push it into the malfunction mode. For example, if a person has been functioning quite well but not eating adequately, and drinking more alcohol than they should, a stressful life event can increase the body’s utilisation of certain nutrients. If these are not replaced sufficiently, and within a certain time, the system becomes deficient in these nutrients and will start to malfunction.

Quite often these depressing life events are clear to family and friends but not to the depressed person. This is where expert psychiatric and medical check-ups are essential to rule out any physical causes for symptoms prior to the diagnosis of depression being made as a purely psychiatric or psychological phenomenon. In fact, if we consider the list of causes and associated factors in depression, it becomes clear that the disorder is simply a word—a description of a feeling—and not a true disease. It is a descriptive term for the way an individual feels and, as such, should be cautiously applied.

It is important to remember that the identification of a life stress event or the presence of mental symptoms in a depressed person is not sufficient evidence to exclude a physical disease or biochemical imbalance. A very severe depression in which the patient is totally non-communicative may be due to a severe medical disorder or a severe psychiatric illness (psychosis). These are obvious problems that should be immediately attended to medically and/or psychiatrically.

In the severely depressed person, it must be emphasised that the depression may be a symptom occurring as a consequence of some other psychiatric disorder. This requires psychiatric and medical evaluation in order to differentiate between the different forms of depression. If the depression is associated with a severe psychiatric disorder or psychosis, it is usually necessary to hospitalise the patient for immediate treatment to reduce the risk of suicide. In the very severe forms of depression such as this, the ability to concentrate and remember events are severely affected. The sufferer is usually riddled with feelings of guilt and false beliefs. Early morning waking and weight loss are prominent symptoms. The greatest risk of suicide in a depressed person occurs when they are tense and agitated. An inability to relax, pacing the floor, wringing the hands, and an overall bodily restlessness are indications requiring immediate attention and hospitalisation.

Another very often confusing symptom is that of masked depression—the person who appears with a big smile—the smiling depressive. Often it doesn’t take long to break through the barrier in these depressed people to discover a sudden onset of weepiness and an almost shattered individual pouring out their heart with problem after problem. But before reaching this stage, it is often very difficult, because of compensating mechanisms, to find a mood disturbance. Often it is a simple triggering factor, such as the mention of the death of a loved one or the separation of a spouse, which suddenly substitutes the smiling, joyful facade with gloom, doom, and buckets of tears.

Abnormalities in behaviour, such as are seen in people with obsessions regarding work, sex, or cleanliness, may also be a substitute for a defence against some forms of depression.

Symptoms of Depression (Most Common to CFS)

- Feelings of sadness and hopelessness

- Low moods

- Feelings of guilt and anger

- Inability to concentrate

- Reduction in memory

- Difficulty thinking

- Inability to make decisions

- Loss of interest in work, play, family, and friends

- Reduced sleep

- Excessive sleep

- Disturbed sleep (often occurs long before depression)

- Tension and anxiety

- Reduced interest in sex and sexual activities

- Slowing down of physical and mental activities

- Hypochondriacal symptoms

- Almost total withdrawal from life’s activities (severe depression)

- Loss of appetite and weight

- Severe insomnia (severe depression)

- Substance abuse, e.g., drugs, alcohol, tobacco (especially a recent increase in use)

- Obsession with suicide

- Suicide attempts

It is important to distinguish between the various types of depression because the more severe forms can result in suicide. Also, some of the most severe forms of depression require special treatment and possibly hospitalisation.

It is wise for a doctor to try and determine whether a person’s depression is likely to be a recurring problem. As a general rule of thumb, it is found that if a person has two or more episodes of severe depression requiring hospitalisation, there is a very high probability that the illness will recur.

Mild to Moderate Depression

These forms of depression occur as a result of some adverse situation in a person’s life, such as the loss of a person through death, separation, divorce, or loss of employment or financial independence. Associated with these losses are feelings of anger and resentment which, if not expressed, result in feelings of guilt. Usually, symptoms in this group of mild to moderate depression are of a milder nature, ranging from feelings of sadness, hopelessness, worry, poor concentration, anxiety, and a loss of interest in everyday activities. The loss of energy and associated functions in chronic fatigue syndrome can cause further depression.

Major Depression Without Obvious External Cause

This severe form of depression occurs relatively independently of a person’s lifestyle and life situation or events. It is sometimes called endogenous depression. There may be a significantly higher incidence of chronic fatigue syndrome in sub-populations of endogenous depressives. Complaints are more severe than in the mild to moderate forms of depression and include a loss of interest in life’s activities and a loss of pleasure in living, associated with withdrawal from activities such as work, play, and other social events. The consequences of this withdrawal are feelings of guilt and sometimes anger. Symptoms of poor memory, the inability to concentrate, tension, anxiety, chronic lethargy and fatigue, feelings of worthlessness, and a loss of interest in sex are also common. Complaints of a physical nature, which may be regarded as psychosomatic, include headaches, backaches, abdominal pains, and general ‘unwellness’. In this group of people suffering from depression, variations in symptoms occur, usually with symptoms being more severe in the mornings and gradual improvement as the day progresses.

Disturbances of sleep are very common in the more severe forms of depression, particularly early morning awakening. A loss of appetite and weight loss, often associated with abdominal pain and constipation, are common. People with severe depression may suffer from tension and agitation, which is usually an indication for hospitalisation and psychiatric care. False beliefs about themselves and others may also exist, and they may suffer from irrational fears and thoughts. They may be very suspicious about other people and their ideas, and may have false beliefs that minor bodily symptoms indicate serious conditions such as a heart attack, ulcer, or even cancer.

Occasionally, a person with severe depression may experience mood changes in the opposite direction, including a feeling of extreme well-being, elation, or an over-involvement in general life activities. Feelings that they can accomplish anything are common, and they may believe that they have very little need for sleep. This is known as mania, and when it is associated with swings of mood to depression, it is called manic-depression. During a manic episode, the person is usually very overactive and over-enthusiastic about everything. Their unusual behaviour may range from doing housework at 2 a.m. to excessive financial commitments, making hasty decisions about major issues such as employment or marriage, or even exhibitionist behaviour. Generally, these episodes of mania are of shorter duration than the episodes of depression and may be combined with irritability, aggressive behaviour, and unstable moods, which can result in disastrous consequences for relationships.

Depression Secondary to Other Diseases

Any illness or disease can result in mild, moderate, or even severe depression. Simple viruses such as a cold, flu, or even glandular fever may cause depression in some people. If the symptoms are severe and debilitating, the interference with a person’s life and activities may be profound. Significant depression generally occurs with more severe conditions such as chronic heart disease, debilitating asthma and emphysema, rheumatoid arthritis, and severe degenerative disorders like multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, dementia, and diabetes with all its complications.

Severe mental diseases such as schizophrenia may sometimes be associated with moderate to severe depression. Alcohol and medical drugs, such as blood pressure pills, beta-blockers, corticosteroids, oral contraceptives, tranquilisers, sedatives, opium-based pain-killing drugs, and antihistamines, can also cause depression.

Risk of Suicide

Suicide is the major complication of any depressive illness, and the risk of suicide increases the longer the duration of chronic fatigue syndrome. The longer depression or a depressive illness exists, the more it becomes crystallised as a part of the personality. Over time, the personality becomes more negative, and when life is no longer worth living and there is no sense of hope, the risk is very real. Some suicide attempts are performed in the presence of another person, with the prime object of controlling or causing some sort of injury to that person.

Many suicide attempts are made by people who feel totally overwhelmed by their everyday problems. Most people who attempt suicide for this reason often don’t really want to die but cannot see any way of continuing as they previously had. People with severe depression may not attempt suicide while in that state. However, when the depression lifts and they begin to improve, they may make a serious attempt on their life at this stage. It is therefore important for severe depressives to be cared for in a hospital while being treated because as their depression lifts, their levels of activity increase. It may be just a sufficient increase in activity for them to overcome inertia and perform a self-destructive act.

With severely mentally disturbed people, suicide attempts are often unpredictable and very successful. It is crucial to recognise the tense, anxious, agitated, depressed individual with a severe mental illness because it is this person who is likely to jump off a building or shoot themselves.

The Painful Patient

A chronic illness or disease of any kind may contribute to depression. It may even be the prime cause of depression, particularly if the disorder is associated with pain. Chronic pain can make anyone depressed at times. However, quite often, the reverse is true, and a patient with depression will complain of vague aches and pains, sometimes constantly, from head to toe. In such cases, it is very important to look for substances in the person’s environment, such as food allergies, chemical sensitivities, or overuse of substances such as coffee, tea, chocolate, cola, sugar, or alcohol. Certain foods, including dairy products, cereal grains, and members of the nightshade family (potatoes, tomatoes, capsicums, tobacco, and eggplant), may aggravate ‘pain syndromes’. All of these factors may contribute to or aggravate fatigue and depression in a sensitive individual.

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (Post-Viral Fatigue Syndrome or M.E. — Myalgic Encephalomyelitis)

This is another way of describing extreme fatigue following an acute viral illness such as influenza, glandular fever, or even hepatitis. The cardinal symptom is severe muscle fatigue, especially following minor exertion. This may manifest as an inability to move after walking from one side of a room to another, or as an inability to read more than a couple of lines of the newspaper before the eye muscles give in. Other symptoms of this syndrome include muscle aches and pains, difficulties with concentration and memory, depression, anxiety, headaches, and swelling of the glands.

The longer the condition persists, the greater the problems with psychological and psychiatric disorders, including depression. In fact, the depression can become so severe that thoughts of suicide occur. Individuals with chronic fatigue syndrome also have a high rate of divorce and separation and a greater incidence of alcoholism.

Despite the lack of effective medical help for people with this problem, there are ways to treat them. The earlier they are treated, the better the outcome and the quicker the response to therapy. One important point to note is that the issue of depressive illness is complicated by the fact that the word is used to describe a disease, a symptom, or a mood. It must be recognised that there are many factors contributing to depressive illness, and usually more than two of these factors play major roles in the progression of the condition.

By addressing the many causes and aggravating factors simultaneously, or as much as possible, a far more effective clinical outcome can be achieved. In fact, by adopting dietary and lifestyle approaches to the management of depression, millions of people worldwide have already been helped to reduce the severity, frequency, or duration of attacks. To quote one patient: “This is the best I have felt in thirty years—in fact, I never knew what it felt like to be well.”

Easy Relief, Without Drugs, from Mild to Moderate Depression

The simplest and sometimes most effective way of relieving mild to moderate depression is to make simple changes to your lifestyle, habits, and diet. There is increasing medical and scientific information showing that diet plays a role in both physical and mental disorders, including anxiety, depression, behavioural problems, major mental diseases such as schizophrenia, manic-depression, and even delinquency and criminal behaviour. We only have to look at our present-day lifestyle to see that it is very different from what nature intended for us. For example, most of us lead sedentary lifestyles with much less exercise and activity than we were intended to have. Our diets consist of foods that are highly processed and contain additives such as colourings, flavourings, preservatives, and emulsifiers. We have an excessive intake of sugar, salt, saturated fats, and alcohol, which are known to contribute to degenerative diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, cancer, and psychiatric disorders.

Psychological and social factors, such as the loss of a loved one or chronic pain after a motor vehicle accident, may trigger a stress reaction in which depression is the major element. These problems affect some people more than others. The psychological, physical, and nutritional well-being of a person at the time of a major stress determines, to a significant degree, the outcome of the stress reaction. For example, if a person is reasonably well but suffers from mild headaches, mood swings, mild eczema, or asthma at the time of a stressful event, their reaction to that event will probably be more severe than that of a person who is in very good health and symptom-free at the time of the stress.

Most of us are familiar with the normal mood swings that occur in everyday life. We know the sadness and dejection that can arise from life’s little disappointments and losses. These are normal to all of us, and most of the time we cope with them reasonably well. Millions of people worldwide are now attempting to improve their physical health through diet, exercise, rest, meditation, and other lifestyle changes. Many of these people have noted that by making some of these simple changes, they are more resistant to life’s stresses and strains.

Those who have had physical or psychological illness in the past discover a new lease on life with an increased ability to bounce back and block the devil of depression. They have found that the answer to many of their problems doesn’t lie in complicated explanations of psycho-dynamics and Freudian theories of depressive illness. Many have found that by simply removing certain foods from their diet or by adding exercise and a vitamin supplement, their mood swings and depressive illnesses become less severe and frequent over time.

End of Chapter Two

Ian Brighthope