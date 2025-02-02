RFK Jr attacks Bernie Sanders over 'Big Pharma' donations during confirmation hearing. Nobody in that room is free of serious corruption.

Opinion

Reforming Democracy: The Urgent Need for Merit-Based Selection in Elections and Bureaucracy

Democracy in nations such as the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom is in dire need of reform. The current systems for selecting parliamentary candidates and appointing bureaucratic leaders have been compromised by money, corporate influence, and party politics. To ensure true representation, integrity, and competence in governance, the process must be overhauled. Elections should be publicly funded, candidate selection should be based on merit, and any hint of corruption must be met with swift and severe consequences.

The Problem: Money and Corporate Influence in Politics

In modern democracies, political campaigns are fuelled by financial backing, often from large corporations, lobby groups, and wealthy donors. This results in candidates being beholden to special interests rather than the electorate. Policies and legislation are often shaped to benefit those who fund campaigns, rather than serving the needs of the people.

Additionally, career politicians frequently emerge from elite circles, climbing the political ladder through party patronage rather than demonstrating genuine ability, integrity, and service. This entrenched system fosters nepotism and corruption, diminishing public trust in democratic institutions.

The Solution: Government-Funded Campaigns and Merit-Based Selection

To remove corporate influence and ensure fair elections, campaign financing must be publicly funded. This would allow candidates to compete on equal footing, focusing on policies rather than fundraising. Public funding would also eliminate the undue influence of corporations and wealthy individuals who seek to control political outcomes.

Candidate selection must shift away from party-driven, politically motivated choices and instead prioritise ability, experience, and merit. A robust selection process should include independent assessment panels evaluating candidates based on their qualifications, leadership skills, and public service record. This would prevent unqualified individuals from gaining office simply through party allegiance or financial backing.

Ensuring Integrity: Rooting Out Corruption and Nepotism

Transparency and accountability must be central to the new selection process. Any hint of corruption, nepotism, or ethical violations should be met with strict legal consequences. An independent watchdog body should be established to investigate and expose wrongdoing, ensuring that those found guilty of corruption are named, shamed, and punished accordingly. Strict term limits and cooling-off periods should be enforced to prevent politicians from immediately transitioning into lucrative private-sector jobs as a reward for favourable policies.

Training Honest Leaders from a Young Age

To build a sustainable and just democracy, it is essential to identify and train honest leaders from a young age. Education systems should incorporate rigorous civic education focused on freedom, human rights, and principles enshrined in the Magna Carta. By instilling democratic values early, fostering critical thinking, and emphasising ethical leadership, societies can nurture a new generation of leaders dedicated to justice and the well-being of their citizens. Leadership development programs should be established to ensure that the most capable and morally upright individuals rise to positions of power.

Reforming Bureaucratic Appointments

Beyond elected officials, the selection of top bureaucratic leaders must also be reformed. Government agencies wield significant power, and their leaders must be chosen based on expertise and competence rather than political favoritism. The selection process should be handled by an independent, non-partisan body tasked with evaluating candidates based on qualifications and proven performance in public administration.

Additionally, Australia’s bureaucrats have frequently refused to answer questions at Senate estimates, choosing instead to take questions on notice and rarely providing substantive answers. This evasion of accountability undermines transparency and democratic oversight. Another glaring issue is the overuse of redacted documents. In a functioning democracy, redactions should only occur in rare cases concerning national security. The routine use of redacted documents fosters a culture of corruption, shielding bureaucrats and politicians from scrutiny. The concept of “commercial in confidence” must also be reconsidered, as it poses significant risks by allowing government dealings to escape public accountability under the guise of business secrecy.

Conclusion: A Democracy That Serves the People

If democracy is to truly represent the will of the people, it must be free from the influence of money and political cronyism. By implementing government-funded campaigns, merit-based candidate selection, and strict anti-corruption measures, we can restore faith in democratic institutions and ensure that governance is led by those most qualified to serve. Additionally, by cultivating honest leadership from a young age and grounding education in democratic ideals, we can secure a future where governments prioritize human rights, justice, and the common good. The time for reform is now—our democratic future depends on it.

Transcription of Senator (Doctor of Ophthalmology) Rand Paul with comments from myself in italics.

Senator Paul:

You know, I think the discussion over vaccines is so oversimplified and dumbed down that we never really get to real truths, and it's why people up here are so separated from real people at home. The discussions rapidly become emotive, mostly from those adherents to the vaccine programs

So we talk about Hepatitis B—it's a terrible disease, it could lead to liver failure, as the chairman said. But the reason you have distrust from people at home, and why they don't believe anything you say and they don't believe government at all, is you're telling me my kid has to take a Hepatitis B vaccine when he's one day old. Yes, it’s a terrible disease, it can be prevented and the progression of the disease to cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma prevented using nutritional immunology and scientific detoxification protocols. Not doing so is a shameful disgrace of medical training and the disease care system.

You get it through drug use and sexually transmitted contact—that's how you get Hepatitis B. But you're telling me my kid has to take it at one day old? That's not science. And so every person with a bit of common sense, even people who don’t resist vaccines—I vaccinated all my kids (not necessary), I believe vaccines are one of the modern miracles beyond all pale. A gross exaggeration; look at the data of the childhood infections. They were on the decline from the beginning of the 20th. Century. *The Speckled Monster* is a great book about the introduction of the smallpox vaccine in 1720 into our country. All miracles. Really?

But I'm not a one-size-fits-all person. It's not all or nothing. I chose to wait on my Hepatitis B vaccine, and we did it when they went to school. Does that make me an awful person? Does that make me an anti-vaxxer because I questioned the government dictate of whether I do it? One should always question the government, industry, profiteers and science. The hepatitis B vaccine is a toxin with side effects I have discussed elsewhere.

And I'm not speaking for anybody else—I'm only speaking for myself—but for goodness’ sake, let's have an honest debate about these things. I agree totally.

The COVID vaccine—if you ask me my opinion, there are reporters who run up and down the hall and say, "Are you still anti-vaccine?" No, I'm pro-vaccine. But on the COVID vaccine and on the COVID illness, there was a thousandfold or more difference between the elderly and children.

The covid vaccine is a toxic gene therapy and never required. Nutraceuticals and repurposed medicines would have seen us out of the plandemic in 6 to 8 weeks.

If you don’t acknowledge that, you're committing malpractice. You're showing your ignorance if you say a six-month-old must be mandated to get it. The science is not there.

So all this blather about "the science says this" and "the science says that"—no, it doesn’t. The science actually shows that no healthy child in America died from COVID. Look it up. No healthy child died from COVID.

And so, if you ask me my advice as a physician—if you were 65 or older, or overweight, or had some other conditions, I would have said, "Hell yes, I'd take the COVID vaccine." The risks of the disease were real and much greater than the vaccine.

Completely wrong. The elderly caught covid because of a vitamin D deficiency and the disease progresses because of a lack of zinc, vitamin C and the repurposed drugs such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.

But if you ask me, "Should my healthy six-month-old get it?"—see, these are the nuances you're unwilling to talk about, because there's such a belief in submission. Submit to the government. Do what you're told. There is no discussion.

It’s a crime Senator Paul. A crime of omission.

There ought to be a debate. You're not going to let them have the debate, because you're just going to criticise and say, "It is this, and admit to it, or we're not going to appoint you." But it's more complicated than that, and this is why people distrust government—because you're unwilling to have these conversations.

That distrust also applies to the Australian government. There are only a handful of good men and a single good woman in the Australian parliament who are acting in the best interests of the health of Australians, especially babies, children and mums.

Go home—ask your Democrat young mothers, your Republican young mothers—if they're vaccinating their kid for Hepatitis B, and they’re like, "Well, do I have to do it on day one? This precious little baby—shouldn’t I have a choice?"

This precious little baby concept also applies to our children and teenagers senator Paul- that’s one of the reasons I dont support the vaccination programs. There are many alternatives to maintain an extremely health immune system, and every other system for that matter, including fresh air, sunshine, exercise, diet, supplementation and a clean environment, internal and externally. And it saves money and time.

There's no clear-cut science saying not to, but on autism, there's no good science on anything to show what causes autism. We don’t know. It’s a profound disease. I know many moms and dads here who have kids with autism—I know them personally, I’ve met their kids.

Vaccination is a significant trigger to autism. There is good evidence.

But the thing is, they saw their kids developing completely normal, maybe speaking a hundred words, and then suddenly going to no words at about 15 months of age.

Now, there isn’t proof that vaccines cause it—that’s true. There isn't proof that it causes it. But we don’t know what causes it yet. So shouldn’t we be at least open-minded?

We take 72 vaccines. Could it be? I don’t know. But we shouldn’t just close the door and say, "We're no longer questioning this, because we believe so much in submission that we're not going to have an open mind to study these things."

And so it’s this sort of crazy notion—schizophrenia, I would put in the same category. You have a kid who's completely normal until 18 or 19, and then their brain goes haywire. How does that happen? It's the most bizarre disease.

I will discuss schizophrenia at another time. It’s another toxic brain syndrome that the authorities have failed to investigate. However, it is definitely a toxic brain (and system) problem that if addressed properly and early, can be managed must better that ECT and drugs (more toxins). In some countries and in my hospital when I was practicing, we fasted these patients with moderate effect. They also have significant nutritional deficiencies. Deficiencies that have been documented and rarely corrected.

Shouldn’t we be open? Could it be our food? Yes

Might be vaccines. yes,

it might be our food. But autism is more common. I don’t know about the schizophrenia statistics, but autism is more common.

Shouldn’t we want to be open-minded? Instead, we’re so closed-minded and so consensus-driven. "The science says this." Well, science doesn’t ‘say’ anything. Science is a dispute. And ten years from now, we could all be wrong. You are all currently wrong.

We were told in the beginning—20 years ago, they did this enormous study and said, "Everybody over 50 should take an aspirin." I thought, "Well, that’s a pretty good idea. It makes sense."

But you know what? Twenty years later, they measured it, and they found that if you had no heart disease and you were taking aspirin, your chance of dying from a brain bleed or a stomach bleed was greater than the risk of heart disease.

If you have heart disease, they still say take an aspirin. If you don’t, they’ve changed their mind 20 years later.

But would you have all said I was crazy and I should no longer be in public discourse if I had said 20 years ago, "I don’t feel like taking an aspirin. I ride my bike all the time. I'm afraid I might hit my head"?

That’s what this country is about. That’s what dissent is about.

Our country men and women, Senator Paul, should be saying NO to every synthetic drug and vaccine, an injected synthetic drug, and asking the question will a little more exercise or an increase in my intake of a serving of fruit or vegetable be better. The answer in most instances is a definite YES! Perhaps a gram or two of vitamin C every day will reduce your risk of degenerative diseases, increase your life span and improve your looks and vision. It may be the fast answer to start the MAHA program.

So I just ask you to look at the larger picture and give the guy a break who says, "I just want to follow the science where it leads, without presupposition."

I think, really, what we have up here is presupposition. You've already concluded—it's absolute—that autism isn't caused by it.

We don’t know what causes autism. So we should be more humble in what we say.

Sorry, I didn’t get to a question.

For the record: If a child is born to a Hepatitis B-positive mother, that child may have a 95% chance of becoming a chronic carrier. And we vaccinate those people—nobody is against that.

But if that’s a very small percentage of the population, that is not what we’re talking about.

99.9% of kids don’t have a Hepatitis B-positive mom. Could they wait a while? Could they get vaccinated at three months or a year? Yes.

So again, for the record, if the mother's Hepatitis B status is known, then that can be delayed.

The problem is, oftentimes—or at least a significant percentage of the time—the mother’s status is not known. If she’s Hepatitis B-positive, a vaccine on day one of life prevents chronic Hepatitis B 95% of the time.

So it really depends upon the knowledge of the mother’s Hepatitis B status.

And when they used to just say, "Okay, we know the mother's status or not," there were mothers that snuck through—their status was unknown. We can blame the OBs, but for the record, there is an absolute rationale for that.

But you’re right—if the mother's status is definitively known, then it can be safely delayed.

The mother’s hepatitis B is important to manage. Hepatitis should be treated with high dose intravenous vitamin C for best outcomes but that is another story for another time. Just to note that children in Germany with hepatitis have been been give either IV vitamin C or rectal enemas of vitamin C. Both have a very positive effect on liver function tests. These children are healthier and discharged much earlier form hospitals than controls.

Reference in German

Kirchmair, H., and Kirsch B., (1957) "Treatment Of Epidemic Hepatitis In Childhood With High Doses Of Ascorbic Acid", Medizinische Monathschrift, No.ll, 1957, pages 353-357.

(Please note that other studies have not found benefit. Doses have been too low and persons too short)

Comments above in bold and italics are mine.

Ian Brighthope

We all hope and pray that these guilty individuals are brought to justice and held to account with punishments that truly fit the crimes. Three good men…..

Two more good men.

No amount of damage control could reverse what may be set in motion.

The people will have lost trust in everything—the medical establishment, the media, the courts, the police. They see their leaders for what they truly are: cowards, criminals, and accomplices to mass murder.

And as the city burned with the fury of a betrayed nation, one thing will become clear-

The reckoning will have just begun.

Ian Brighthope

