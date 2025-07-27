Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fast Eddy's avatar
Fast Eddy
1h

I cannot go to the supermarket and buy cocaine and heroin... I suppose the reason for that is the fellas who own the farm do not want productive animals to get hooked on these drugs and stop producing... if they make it too easy then this would be a widespread problem and the farm would wither....

The fact that these drugs are illegal... and that addiction to them involves relatively small numbers... indicates that if the farmers determine that a substance is a threat to their operation ... they will go to great lengths to try to make it unavailable.

I would also reference the immense effort that went into stopping tobacco usage... I would imagine that too many people were getting serious diseases during their productive years ... so this had to be stopped... similarly ... seat belts...

So why don't they do something about the garbage that is fed to the barnyard animals?

I suspect this is because the animals can consume this rubbish for many decades before it dramatically impacts their productivity... sure some will over-abuse the privilege of being allowed to eat Doritos for breakfast... but in general most of the barnyard animals don't see serious threats to their health until they near retirement....

And that is perfect... you don't want to have to feed and care for chickens that are no longer laying....

Two choices:

1. Send them to death camps for extermination at 75

2. Slowly poison them over time ensuring that most of them are dead around 75

It's rather difficult to get the barnyard animals on board for the death camps... and very easy to convince them to stuff another family-sized sack of crisps down their maws...

So the decision was made to poison them.

Vaccines also play a role https://fasteddynz.substack.com/p/vaccines-are-population-control

If I could be bothered (I can't) I'd right Animal Farm 2. It would be very different from the original

https://fasteddynz.substack.com/p/vaccines-are-population-control

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
KoalaPower's avatar
KoalaPower
1h

Great article. My dad died from vascular dementia. He was healthy in every other way, even just before he died (the last time I saw him alive) his skin was perfect, no signs of aging, was fit until he went into care and they pumped him with more poison. I still believe it was the high blood pressure tablets that he was on for quite a long time that caused it. Yes he was a drinker for part of his life but had given up many years before. Always ate healthy, we were not even allowed can food in our house. Grew his own organic veg and never any processed foods. My brother also died from medication overload.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ian Brighthope
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture