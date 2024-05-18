CLICK THE PICTURE FOR THE VIDEO

Totalitarianism poses a grave threat to human freedom, dignity, and the very foundations of a just society. To prevent its rise and overcome its grip, we must understand its roots, mechanisms, and the safeguards needed to uphold democratic values. Let’s consider the historical examples of totalitarian regimes, analyze modern methods employed by authoritarians, explore the insidious ways totalitarianism can infiltrate even democratic parliaments (here a mention of the creep* in Victoria), and propose strategies for dealing with dictators while maintaining the crucial separation of powers in governments.

Understanding Totalitarianism

Totalitarianism is a political system that seeks to establish complete and absolute control over all aspects of public and private life, viz digital ID and digital currency. It is characterised by a single ruling party such as the Uniparty in Australia (Labour, Liberal and Greens combined) , an all-embracing ideology such as vaccination and climate change , a monopoly on mass media and information, a centralised economy, and the use of terror and violence to suppress dissent and opposition. The use of brute force and rubber bullets on the citizens of Melbourne during Covid is a good example.

The 20th century witnessed the rise of some of the most notorious totalitarian regimes, such as Nazi Germany under Adolf Hitler, the Soviet Union under Joseph Stalin, and the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia under Pol Pot. These regimes were responsible for the deaths of millions, the suppression of fundamental human rights, and the systematic dehumanisation of entire populations. Covid bad-science is still dehumanising people, especially those who didn’t want the toxic Covid GMO injections and are either sick or have loved ones who are sick or dead.

Hannah Arendt, a renowned political philosopher, provided a profound analysis of the origins and nature of totalitarianism in her seminal work, "The Origins of Totalitarianism." She argued that totalitarianism is not merely an extreme form of authoritarianism or tyranny but a novel and unprecedented phenomenon that emerged in the 20th century.

Arendt identified several key elements that enabled the rise of totalitarianism, including the breakdown of traditional class structures, the erosion of moral and legal norms, and the emergence of mass movements driven by ideological fervour and a desire for collective belonging. Totalitarian regimes exploited these conditions to consolidate power, eliminate dissent, and reshape society according to their ideological vision.

Modern Methods and Trends

While the most infamous totalitarian regimes of the 20th century have collapsed, the threat of totalitarianism persists in various forms and contexts. Modern authoritarians have adapted their methods to exploit technological advancements, manipulate information flows, and erode democratic institutions from within.

One of the most insidious tactics employed by modern authoritarians is the use of disinformation and propaganda campaigns, facilitated by the mainstream media, social media and the internet. By flooding the information landscape with false narratives such as a ‘deadly virus’, conspiracy theories, and divisive rhetoric (get vaccinated or you will be a granny killer), they sow confusion, undermine trust in institutions, and polarise societies. The latter are all characteristic of most western governments during and following Covid.

Surveillance technologies are really great fun to play with if you’re a student dictator. These include facial recognition systems, mass data collection, and online censorship. They have also become powerful tools in the hands of authoritarian regimes once the student s have graduated as first class dickheads dictators. These technologies enable unprecedented levels of monitoring, control, and suppression of dissent, effectively stifling free speech and individual privacy.

Moreover, the erosion of democratic norms and the weakening of checks and balances within democratic systems creates fertile ground for the gradual encroachment of totalitarian tendencies. When the separation of powers is compromised, the rule of law is undermined, and the independence of institutions is threatened (most of ours have been infiltrated by would-be dictate-lovers), the path towards totalitarianism becomes realistic.

Infiltration of Parliaments by Tyrants

Even in established democracies, the threat of totalitarianism can manifest through the subversion of democratic processes and the gradual consolidation of power by authoritarian leaders or movements. This can occur through the exploitation of democratic mechanisms, such as elections, to gain legitimacy and gradually dismantle democratic safeguards from within.

One notable example is the rise of Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party in Germany during the 1930s. Hitler initially gained power through democratic elections, capitalizing on the economic and political instability of the Weimar Republic. Once in power, the Nazis systematically dismantled democratic institutions, suppressed opposition, and established a totalitarian dictatorship.

Similarly, in the modern era, populist and authoritarian leaders have exploited democratic processes to gain power, only to subsequently undermine democratic norms, curtail civil liberties, and concentrate power in their hands. This can occur through the manipulation of electoral processes, the erosion of judicial independence, and the suppression of dissenting voices in the media and civil society.

To combat this insidious threat, it is crucial to uphold the integrity of democratic institutions, maintain a robust system of checks and balances, and foster a vibrant and independent civil society that can serve as a bulwark against the encroachment of totalitarian tendencies.

Dealing with Dictators and Maintaining Separation of Powers

When confronted with totalitarian regimes or authoritarian leaders, the international community and democratic nations face complex ethical and practical dilemmas. On one hand, isolating and imposing sanctions on such regimes can deprive them of resources and legitimacy, but it may also inadvertently harm innocent civilians and fail to catalyse meaningful change.

On the other hand, engaging with dictators and authoritarian regimes, even for pragmatic reasons such as securing access to resources or addressing humanitarian crises, can be perceived as lending them legitimacy and undermining the moral high ground.

There are no easy answers, but a principled approach rooted in the protection of human rights, the promotion of democratic values, and the preservation of the rule of law is essential. Diplomatic efforts, targeted sanctions, and support for pro-democracy movements can be effective tools, but they must be carefully calibrated and consistently applied.

Moreover, maintaining a robust separation of powers within democratic systems is crucial to preventing the consolidation of power by any single individual or group. The legislative, executive, and judicial branches must serve as checks and balances on each other, ensuring that no single entity can accumulate unchecked power or subvert the democratic process.

This separation of powers must be enshrined in constitutional frameworks, upheld by independent institutions, and safeguarded by a vigilant civil society. Regular proper elections, freedom of the just, honest and incorruptible press, and the protection of the broadest civil liberties are essential components of this system of checks and balances.

Totalitarianism represents a grave threat to human freedom, dignity, and the very foundations of a just society. Its rise is often rooted in the breakdown of traditional social structures, the erosion of moral and legal norms, and the exploitation of mass movements driven by ideological fervor.

While the most infamous totalitarian regimes of the 20th century have collapsed, the threat persists in various forms and contexts. Modern authoritarians have adapted their methods to exploit technological advancements, manipulate information flows, and erode democratic institutions from within. The current attempts to create a new world order and world government by authoritarians the like of Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates and others within the banking system, the WEF, WHO, FDA, CEPI, GAVI and the enforcers in the US DOD, CIA and all their supporters is making these times the worst of human history. For us to remain free and with god-given rights, we have to face these individuals as all the people of the world who do not want to be controlled, pseudo-secure and love your promises of ‘you von’t own anything but you vill be happy and eat your computer printed glug freshly delivered by the neighbourly drone’.

To prevent and overcome totalitarianism, it is crucial to uphold the integrity of democratic institutions, maintain a robust system of checks and balances, and foster a vibrant and independent civil society. Sacking 80 percent of the politician and bureaucrats in Australia is a good starting point. Also, the separation of powers between the legislative, executive, and judicial branches must be enshrined and safeguarded, ensuring that no single entity can accumulate unchecked power or subvert the democratic process.

Dealing with dictators and authoritarian regimes requires a principled approach rooted in the protection of human rights, the promotion of democratic values, and the preservation of the rule of law. Diplomatic efforts, targeted sanctions, and support for pro-democracy movements can be effective tools, but they must be carefully calibrated and consistently applied.

By understanding the roots and mechanisms of totalitarianism, and by upholding the safeguards of democracy and the rule of law, we can prevent its rise and overcome its grip, ensuring a future where human rights and individual liberties are protected and cherished.

Identifying the individuals rooting for totalitarianism is a first order tactic in the strategic plan for democracy.

Ultimately, the fight against totalitarianism is a continuous struggle that requires vigilance, courage, and a unwavering commitment to the principles of freedom, justice, and human dignity.